TODD AARON GOLDEN: NASCAR was first back ... so it gets another chance

In the Great Coronavirus Sports Pause of 2020? It was NASCAR that was the first major domestic sporting body to get back to competition.
So now's your chance, NASCAR. You have had my undivided attention for the last couple of weeks to try to win me back.
I should explain. I have long had an on-again, off-again thing with NASCAR, but it's been mostly off for the last 15 years at least. If I had to simplify things? I'm a Winston Cup-era NASCAR fan. Like many, my head began to turn away by the mid-2000s for the many gimmicks introduced to continue NASCAR's phenomenal 1990s and early 2000s growth.
NASCAR's resumption and compressed return schedule gave them an opening to win me back. So how's it going? Here's a few observations:
Old stuff I like
• NASCAR's "show" over technology — This has always been a cool thing about NASCAR. Back in 1970, when wings were added to some of the sweet muscle stock cars of the time, NASCAR decided to ban them in an effort to prevent dominance by well-funded teams and to keep costs down. Ever since then, NASCAR has had control over how technology is and isn't used to protect the sanctity of "the show".
This is (mostly) a good thing. NASCAR could have long ago rid itself of two- or four-tire changes, manual tire changers, fuel stops, etc., as other series have, but all of the above add an element to the competitiveness of the racing as well as a welcome human element.
New stuff I like
• Inverted qualifying — It's a change born out of necessity with only one day of track time, but man, do I enjoy NASCAR's inverted qualifying. If you don't know, NASCAR takes the top 20 from the previous race, inverts the order, and that's the grid for the next race. The beauty of it is that they only invert the top 20. Anything more and it would be too much. It makes battles in the middle of the field more meaningful.
I hope it's awoken everyone to the same epiphany I had — qualifying is boring and not necessary. In what race is qualifying exciting? Indy maybe? Perhaps, but more so at the bottom of the grid than the top. All series should get rid of qualifying and use the day you gain to have a better show, like, two-race weekends, maybe?
• Mid-week races — Why compete with a bazillion other sports on the weekend in normal times — and King Football in the fall at the end of a season — when you can have a bigger spotlight during the week? Or, heck, have mid-week races in the summer and avoid conflict with football entirely? Now, admittedly, this model only works well without fans in the stands, and tracks need fans in the stands to make money, but there's also plenty of other sports that make mid-week events financially viable. Maybe this would allow more tracks to get in on the action?
If NASCAR ran its Chase on Tuesday or Wednesday's in the fall? I'll bet it would be better followed. I'd watch it over MACtion.
Old stuff I don't like
• Overtime — I hate overtime with every fiber of my being. It was a cure in search of a disease. Oh I know that there were vociferous NASCAR fans that hated yellow flag finishes, but I'm convinced the silent majority, and the more loyal race fans, would rather see OT booted to the curb.
Overtime gives license to drivers — safe in the knowledge of the safety of the cars and tracks — to take silly chances which creates crash-marred final sequences of NASCAR races that make otherwise skilled drivers look like impulsive idiots.
NASCAR also hasn't addressed the problem that some late-race crashes can help a teammate, or even an undamaged crashed car itself, gain a competitive advantage on the first place car depending on how close to the checkered flag a yellow falls. Dive into the pits, get four tires, and you have a shot at a vulnerable first-place car on old tires — especially on longer ovals.
It's dumb and makes a mockery of racing integrity. If it's 500 miles, race 500 miles.
• Stages — I was open-minded to stages when NASCAR introduced them in 2017. Maybe it will spice up the dog days in the middle of a race?
Three years later? That hasn't happened and stages wreck the usual run of a race.
They create fake pit windows, and no matter how fast your car might be, the very essence of motorsports is how you manage your pit stops. With stages? All of the thinking is done for you. Why worry about how long you can extend a fuel or tire run when you have that guaranteed yellow at the end of a stage? Or the despised (by me) competition yellow in the middle of it?
The beauty of old school NASCAR — and I can use this line of argument against the Chase too as far as the full season is concerned — is that excellence was proven over the course of a marathon, not a sprint. Stages and the Chase try to make it a sprint. All in pursuit of the short attention span fan that won't (and hasn't) stayed loyal to NASCAR anyway.
• Personality deficiency — You know what I miss? I miss drivers and car owners who did time for running moonshine. I miss not understanding a word Junior Johnson said during a heat-of-battle pit road interview. I miss Dick Trickle (and others) smoking a cigarette during a race. I miss Ned Jarrett's southern elegance on broadcasts. I miss Ward Burton's Virginia patois. I miss Sterling Marlin's whole general vibe.
Love 'em or hate 'em, all of the above — and many I didn't name — oozed with personality. But personality doesn't always please sponsors, so as the colorful generation of drivers who started in the 1960s-to-1980s cycled out, they were replaced by more polished, corporate-minded drivers. And in recent years? Drivers who came from money, not who drove to earn a living.
There's feuds now as there were then, but they're more of a snot-nosed entitled punk place than this-fight-could-be-just-as-easily-be-happening-in-a-honky tonk variety.
Not that brawling defines NASCAR, but even the low-key drivers from the last generation — Terry Labonte, Harry Gant, etc. — were interesting. Jimmie Johnson is an undeniable NASCAR great and probably a cool guy, but I'd rather listen to my driveway get interviewed. The current default NASCAR personality is someone named Devin Truvick Jr. and they likely drove a go-kart more expensive than your house by age 10.
So will NASCAR keep my interest as more sports return? For the time being, I'll keep trying, but it's not a given. NASCAR has a great heritage and culture, but the show could use fewer gimmicks and more personalities.
Todd Golden is sports editor of the Tribune-Star. He can be reached at (812) 231-4272 or todd.golden@tribstar.com. Follow Golden on Twitter at @TribStarTodd.
