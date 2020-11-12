Most of the news this week in the world of sports was not of the good variety. COVID-19 is on the march and it's taking some of the local sports scene with it.
You know that already, so I don't feel the need to belabor all of that. So let's focus on something positive.
High school football is drawing to its conclusion in Indiana. There are three weeks left in the season: regional, semistate and the state championship games.
In the Tribune-Star's circulation area, we only have one school left — Sullivan — who will play in its first-ever regional contest on Saturday at Danville.
Andy Amey will be covering that game for us, so my high school football race is likely run for the 2020 season.
With Indiana State not taking part in fall sports activities, I was able to see quite a bit more high school football than I typically do. With COVID-19 scrambling the usual Friday-only calendar, I was sometimes able to cover more than one game per weekend. I even had a rare Monday night game early in the season.
I loved it. Though college reporting is my main responsibility, I am not the kind of reporter who scoffs at covering high school sports. Quite the opposite, actually, I really enjoy it.
So let's pay tribute to some of the football athletes I was able to watch this season. Think of this being akin to the old All-Madden teams that John Madden used to pick when he was commentating. Madden would limit his selections only to teams he saw. My observations will follow the same guideline.
Apologies to Sullivan, Linton and South Vermillion — three of our better teams I did not get to see in-person this season. I was assigned to cover at least two of those schools — Sullivan twice, actually — before COVID cancellations or more my own quarantine a couple of weeks ago scuffled that.
We'll keep this informal — I'm not about to name actual positions — and keep it fun.
• Block that kick — I saw West Vigo quite a bit early in the season and I had to marvel at Caleb Cinotto's ability to block extra points. I personally saw him block at least three over the course of two different contests and he may have had more I didn't witness. The majority of the blocks I saw were no-doubters too, swoop-and-conquer. Special teams matter.
• Receiving corps — Terre Haute South struggled this season, primarily on the defensive side of the ball, but receivers James Mallory and Andrece Miller were worth the price of admission, particularly in South's 50-36 loss at Southport on Oct. 9. Miller had 147 receiving yards and three touchdown catches — in the fourth quarter. Both receivers were a deep threat when South elected to throw the ball.
I only saw Parke Heritage once, in their sectional-opening win over Riverton Parke, but it was abundantly clear that their receivers help quarterback Christian Johnson as much as his talent helps them. Noble Johnson, Riley Ferguson, Reece Simpson and Anthony Wood are quite an embarrassment of riches to be able to draw upon.
• Do it all — I saw Terre Haute North three times, and each time I saw the Patriots, it seemed quarterback Jace Russell got better. North heavily relied on his versatility and athleticism as a running quarterback. After Columbus North held Russell to 62 yards, I saw him gain 196 in wins over Southport and Brebeuf. Russell could throw the ball too. Of the quarterbacks I saw this year, I think Russell was the most entertaining.
On the other side of the ball for the Patriots, linebacker Conner Lutz was similarly impactful. He was seemingly everywhere, filling holes on both sides of the line from his middle linebacker spot. North credited Lutz with 139 tackles, 55 more than any of his teammates. What a season.
• Big hitter — Northview Ilias Gordon didn't have a ton of carries — nine for the entire season as he saw the ball more often via his 23 catches — but when he did have the ball, look out. Gordon, listed at 6-foot-1, 220-pounds, packed a wallop well beyond the size he's listed at. He punished enemy tacklers, including a run in the sectional at Evansville Memorial where he flattened the first would-be tackler.
• Bright spot — Riverton Parke struggled on the gridiron with a 2-5 campaign — the Panthers haven't had a winning season since 2006 — but one player rose above it all — Derron Hazzard.
Hazzard averaged 117.7 rushing yards — impressive considering RP wasn't often playing from ahead — and also led the Panthers in tackles with 54 in six games. Hazzard was a significant bright spot for Riverton Parke.
• Fun opponents — Of course, it wasn't just the Wabash Valley teams I saw this season. There were a few opponent players who stood out. Lafayette Harrison running back Omarion Dixon scored four touchdowns and rushed for 151 yards in an opening week win over Terre Haute South.
Perhaps the most fun to watch was Southport fullback Turk Faitele. The big back was a basher on the goal line, but the Cardinals weren't afraid to put him in the slot and have him run pass patterns. Get Faitele in the open field against defensive backs and it's trouble. I enjoyed his game.
• Game of the year — I didn't have any classics to be honest. The first three games I saw ultimately reached a running clock, though I only had one other running clock the rest of the way.
Riverton Parke fought Attica to the bitter end, but fell 20-12 on a Monday night in which I recall Attica's blasé attitude towards COVID-19 masking as much I did the game itself. South's 50-36 loss at Southport had a wild and entertaining fourth quarter.
I suppose my pick would be North's 35-21 win over Southport on Oct. 2, which was a touchdown or less margin for most of the contest until a Jaden Wayt touchdown catch with 8:31 left sealed a nice win for the Patriots.
• Best uniform — I have to give the nod to Northview's road uniforms, which I saw at West Vigo and at Evansville Memorial. Nice, clean look. Black helmets, gray pants, white jerseys, but with red numbers, which stood out. Very cool look for the Knights, who didn't fall into the trap too many schools do of trying to do too much with their concept. (Bonus points for having numbers you can actually read easily too.)
• Best venue — I covered games in three places I'd never been to before — Lafayette Harrison, Crawfordsville and Attica. Though I wasn't thrilled with the lack of masking, I did enjoy Attica's field, which is right in the middle of town near where its old high school once was. Old school flavor.
However, nothing touches Evansville's Enlow Field. I feel like I've gone back in-time when I go there and it gets bonus points for looking like what I'd think an ancient English soccer stand would look like. Evansville has done a great job keeping it's iconic venues — Enlow Field, the Reitz Bowl and Bosse Field for baseball — alive for new generations to enjoy.
Let's hope we have some basketball memories to enjoy in a few months too!
Todd Golden is sports editor of the Tribune-Star. He can be reached at (812) 231-4272 or todd.golden@tribstar.com. Follow Golden on Twitter at @TribStarTodd.
