When I was the sports editor at the Terre Haute Tribune-Star for several centuries, I always wished that we had a Big Ten or Indiana University-related summer series of some kind we could publish to pass the summer weeks where event-related sports slow to a crawl.
Now? I am the writer who would initiate something like that, so it’s time to put my money where my mouth is.
Starting next week, I’ll begin a multi-week series on an IU basketball topic. But on what?
To do a series right means meshing the interests of the readers with the interest of the writer. Me? I am a sports geek, particularly a sports history geek, on a molecular level. So start with that.
Moreover? I love nothing more than to do research. Am I fun at parties or what!
My favorite thing in the newsroom was the microfilm machine, where my history major meets my journalism major. I could literally spend an entire day on it. Looking at old newspapers reveals the day-to-day minutiae we all lose track of through the passage of time.
Ooh! Look at the price of steak in 1956! Oh, that grocery store used to be on that corner instead of where it is now! Check it out, so-and-so scored four touchdowns on this day in 1968!
It’s the detritus of life, important at the time, but dust in the wind since.
During the pandemic, I was so into the microfilm machine that I asked to take the newsroom machine home with me. I was politely, and rightfully, rebuffed.
Again, fun at parties, right?
So that’s my jam. Your jam is Indiana basketball. It’s why I’m here in Bloomington covering it.
Last week, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino were both taken in the NBA draft. It was the first time since 2017 and only the third time multiple Indiana players have been chosen in the same draft since it dropped to two rounds in 1989.
It got me thinking about Indiana’s NBA legacy. Which got me around to the idea for my summer series. Who were the best Indiana NBA players … by decade.
Indiana has a fascinating NBA legacy. It doesn’t crank out Hall Of Famers by the barrel like some schools, but it does consistently produce solid pros.
I decided to do this in countdown format, because who doesn’t love a countdown? You can’t swing a stick without hitting a clickbait listicle on the internet, so I hope mine will be a better and higher cut of quality than that.
The idea is for it to publish Wednesday to Saturday, each week devoted to a single decade with the top four players by decade featured.
The rules are as follows. A player’s “decade” is decided by when they were drafted or entered the NBA. Yes, Mike Woodson played the vast majority of his Indiana career in the 1970s, but he was drafted in 1980, so that’s the decade he belongs to.
Determining a player’s decade by draft or debut year, is just one way the focus is on the pro side over the Indiana side.
The criteria for selection is entirely based on what a player did in the pros, not what they accomplished in cream-and-crimson, no matter how great they might have been in candy stripes. Spoiler alert … don’t expect a Steve Alford entry in this series.
Every decade from the pre-1960s onward will be represented. Some decades were easy. Some were not. Some were rich with good Indiana pros. Some were, ahem, a bit rough. But enough about the 2000s.
There is one spot left to fill. You may have seen on Twitter on Thursday that I asked whom was the better NBA player, Scott May or Bobby Wilkerson? Now you know why. I guess you’ll just have to stay tuned during 1970s week to find out how I made my mind up.
One other rule? Players had to finish their career at Indiana. That rules out a few former Hoosiers, but only the late Jason Collier was eliminated by this rule where he would have otherwise made the cut (in the 2000s) as he finished his college career at Georgia Tech.
The series begins next week with the pre-1960s period, which is fun for me, because I get to do my beloved research. I will re-discover as you do.
So warm up the microfilm machine and let’s have some fun. If you want to let me know whom you think were Indiana’s best pros by decade? Hit me up at todd.golden@indianamediagroup.com or shoot me a tweet @ToddAaronGolden.
