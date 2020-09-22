TODD AARON GOLDEN: Let Illinois high schools play ... if everyone masks up

Unfortunately we couldn't be there to cover it, our resources were already committed by the time I found out about it, but I didn't want to let it pass that there was a Let Us Play rally at the Edgar County Courthouse in Paris, Ill. last Saturday.
The rally was primarily led by Paris football players, many of whom were in uniform on the courthouse steps, though there was plenty of representation at the rally among Paris fans of all sports.
If you're in Indiana and unaware, Illinois high school sports are largely grounded this fall due to COVID-19, including high-profile fall sports like football and volleyball, the best attended and sports of highest interest in each gender during the autumn. "Social distancing" sports like golf, tennis and cross country have carried on, but Friday night lights have been darkened in the Land of Lincoln.
Meanwhile, our high school sports in Indiana have carried on, not without problems, but for the most part, teams are chopping a path through the jungle of COVID-19 to find a clear way to a normal postseason. We're only a couple of weeks away from fall sports entering their final phase.
Sitting on the Indiana-Illinois border as we do, it's arbitrary and sad to be on the side of the have's in Indiana versus the have not's in Illinois and, of course, it's very unfortunate for those Illinois athletes who have had their fates settled by an imaginary line in the southern Midwest prairie.
As Paris football coach Jeremy Clodfelder pointed out during his speech, he can drive 20 miles to his east and watch high school football at South Vermillion. The only difference between the towns' football fates being where the territorial line was drawn when Illinois Territory was carved out of Indiana Territory in 1809.
Of course, it's nowhere near as simple as all of that. Two states, two policies, two different approaches, mainly based on which political party is in charge in each of them — though don't interpret that as being a knock on one and an endorsement of the other based on who's playing and who isn't.
Keeping whatever could be construed as political confined to the next two paragraphs? Despite much opposition, especially downstate, Illinois has done as well as any state to prevent the spread of COVID-19, its positivity rate rarely cresting the magic 5% threshold which is the difference between spread and suppression of the virus. One of the reasons a Let Us Play rally has any traction in the first place is because of the policies put in place in Illinois to prevent COVID-19. The lack of a meaningful surge is evident that the approach has worked.
Indiana's approach hasn't been as consistent or diligent — though also not as laissez faire as some other states — and our roller-coaster ride through COVID-19 has had far more ups and downs as a result. Our state positivity rate hasn't been below 5% since June. In our area, our positivity rates peaked rate at the start of football season, which caused several of our area teams to have to sit out a week or two.
The point is that while Indiana may be among the "have's", it hasn't been peaches and cream the whole time. What's important is constant vigilance against the virus. Just because you have sports playing doesn't been the fight is over and normalcy roars back. It doesn't mean you're tossing your masks to the wind for good.
Having covered high school sports (no Indiana State activity means I'm covering preps more often) for over a month now, I've seen a mixed bag. First, I think the Vigo County School Corporation schools — Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South and West Vigo — deserve praise as they have taken their role in preventing COVID-19 spread seriously. You feel that they do when you attend an event at their schools. Nearly everyone is masked up and committed to doing their part.
At other schools? I've seen less of an effort. The worst offender I came across was at Attica on Aug. 31 when Riverton Parke played a Monday night football game there. The mask and social distancing policies weren't enforced and I saw, maybe, 10% of the crowd — who didn't social distance at all — wearing masks. Mask guidelines were low-key ridiculed by the public address announcer. As nice as the folks are up in Attica, it was clear this virus wasn't being taken seriously. (It turned out to be the last game Attica played for two weeks.)
I came away from that scene thinking to myself that if that's the attitude being espoused at any number of schools across the state? High school sports have no chance to make it to the end of the season. It was depressing that so few wanted to do their minimal part.
Based on what I've observed, Let Us Play goes beyond what can be controlled within the schools and within the teams. Let Us Play has to be a social contract where the schools, parents, fans and everyone else interested in having high school sports go on do their part and act responsibly.
That's why I was so heartened by the scenes from the Let Us Play rally I saw from Paris after the fact. First and foremost, nearly every picture I saw of the rally featured Let Us Play supporters, including the players, masked up. I saw maybe a handful who weren't masked, but the vast majority were.
Masking up and practicing social distancing is the only way forward to get back on the field in Illinois and it's the only way I advocate for its return. Everything I saw from Paris on Saturday gives me hope that the fans there get it and know what needs to be done to get athletes back on the field.
If the high schools in Illinois are as diligent as the best in Indiana have been? If fans of Illinois high schools are 100% committed to doing their part to mask up and social distance? Count me in when it comes to supporting the Let Us Play movement. Against the odds, we've made it work Indiana. Illinois athletes deserve their chance too.
