Typically, I write an Indiana State men’s basketball season review within a week after the season itself ends.
Last week, as we all know, wasn’t close to typical for anyone.
So as most of us sit and wait for the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis to play itself out, looking back on ISU’s season seems like it was longer ago than it was really was.
Thirteen days have passed since the Sycamores’ disappointing 78-51 loss to Missouri State at the MVC Tournament. It was a bitter finish to an otherwise encouraging season.
ISU finished with an 18-12 record, its best since 2014. The third place finish in the MVC matched ISU’s best since 2015. ISU’s record wasn’t fools gold, either. The Sycamores finished 105th in the NCAA NET rankings, a near-100-plae improvement from 2019. The long-repeated narrative of x-amount of consecutive losing seasons is history, a relief to ISU coach Greg Lansing, who had to try to find a way out of a half-decade of sub-.500 campaigns.
“It’s definitely an improvement. At least we feel like the program is where it needs to be and where it belongs,” Lansing said.
How did the Sycamores do it? Part of it was the continued maturation of established players like Tyreke Key, who was named an All-MVC first team player. A big part was senior guard Jordan Barnes fitting into his best role and providing leadership behind the scenes. The defensive contribution of Christian Williams, and his late-season surge in all respects, cannot be overlooked.
Lansing is inclined to give credit to his veterans. He singled out Barnes, but also said Williams and senior Bronson Kessinger all had a positive influence.
“I think Jordan Barnes taking his role to another level. His leadership with this team, bringing young guys along, and playing true point guard, made us really good,” Lansing said.
However, the biggest factor is that ISU had inside-outside balance both offensively and defensively for the first time in years. The addition of freshmen Jake LaRavia and Tre Williams had a significant affect on ISU’s fortunes. It changed the way teams defended the Sycamores. Overall, LaRavia and Williams combined to average 17 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. No ISU center-forward tandem has done as well in both categories since Jay Tunnell and Trent Wurtz combined to average 17.5 points and 10.2 rebounds in 2007.
There were other factors that helped ISU improve. The Sycamores were more versatile in their offensive and defensive plans of attack. ISU’s core players stayed largely injury-free until the very end of the season when LaRavia suffered a back injury and Key was fighting off a shoulder ailment.
Another that wasn’t talked about much during the season was the addition of Kareem Richardson to the coaching staff.
“It was a new voice and someone who’s been a head coach [at UMKC] and been at Indiana State. Kareem was outstanding in every aspect of the job. He was a great sounding board for me because he has been a head coach. He made the comment that our staff chemistry is as good as any he’s been around,” Lansing said.
If ISU had an “issue”, it was that the team was streaky. A four-game losing streak started the season, albeit against three very good teams, followed by an eight-game win streak. ISU’s MVC season included two four-game win streaks and one three-game losing skid.
One thing Lansing wants to see from the Sycamores is an improved physical presence. The loss to Missouri State in St. Louis exposed the fact that the Sycamores can be athletically overwhelmed by some opponents.
“We have to improve physically. They have to get stronger. I felt like in some of the games, especially in the last one, physically we weren’t where we needed to be. We have to change our bodies and continue to get physically and mentally tougher. Whether our guys or here or somewhere else, we need to challenge them,” Lansing said.
The coronavirus pandemic is creating quite a few unanticipated wrinkles for the offseason. Players will not be on-campus for the rest of the year. Injured players like LaRavia and Key won’t have access to their normal treatment.
“The biggest thing you can do is stretching and rest. Connor [Burton, ISU athletic trainer] has a great plan and is in constant contact with those guys to make sure they’re doing what they’re supposed to do,” Lansing said.
Recruiting is in a dead period until at least mid-April. ISU has two scholarships available with the exit of Blake Brinkmeyer and Chris Agbo. Guard Julian Larry, forward Kailex Stephens and center Nick Hittle represent the incoming freshman class.
“We need guys that can help us fit into a guard role and an interior role. We’re looking for one in each spot. We’re in a good place because of what we have returning, but we have to fill out our roster and add quality to what’s a really good roster,” Lansing said.
Lansing indicated that, as of now, the Sycamores currently on the roster all intend to be back.
“Everybody is excited about the team and what we have coming back and things we can do next season in moving forward,” Lansing said.
But that doesn’t mean the Sycamores can backslide. With Key, LaRavia, Williams, and it’s hoped, a bounce-back season from Cooper Neese, the Sycamores have a nucleus that demands higher expectations.
“We have to be prepared to challenge for a conference championship and play better in the [MVC] Tournament. We haven’t played well in the conference tournament in the last couple of years [ISU’s exit has been by an average margin of 20.1 points per loss since 2015] for sure. This year, we were in the hunt until the end, so we are capable of contending for a championship and get playing in the postseason,” Lansing said.
Todd Aaron Golden is sports editor of the Tribune-Star. He can be reached at (812) 231-4272 or todd.golden@tribstar.com. Follow Golden on Twitter @TribStarTodd.
