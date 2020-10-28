With everything going on in the world at present, it would have been very easy to miss out on a bit of news that didn't get wide exposure outside of college athletics circles when it was released to the public on Oct. 13.
This summer the Knight Commission conducted a wide-reaching survey asking representatives — ranging from school presidents to conference commissioners to student-athletes — from 362 NCAA member schools to comment on the overall governance of the NCAA, what could be changed, what needs to stay the same.
Let's just say that some of the results of this survey should give you night sweats if you're an Indiana State fan, or, fan of any Missouri Valley Conference or mid-major school for that matter.
The Knight Commission is a private panel consisting of those in the academic and athletics circles that are interested in college athletics reform. The group is not affiliated with the NCAA, but is highly respected within college athletics circles. Some of its recommendations since the panel was founded in 1989 have become a part of NCAA governance.
The survey touched a variety of topics, many not germane to Indiana State at all, though still interesting, like splitting FBS football into its own organization separate from the NCAA. The topics that address cost-cutting are very interesting — such as de-emphasizing strength of schedule in tournament selection, so teams aren't traveling coast-to-coast to play quality opponents.
The survey highlighted 13 primary points among their respondents. We'll hit some of the highlights that lead down a path of why mid-major fans ought to be very concerned.
To start:
"Three quarters of respondents would like to see change in both governance and competitive structure. A similar number say the pandemic presents the perfect time to tackle these problems. Almost 8 in 10 agree that any reform should achieve 'big solutions' rather than incremental changes."
OK. Fair enough.
"Respondents with perceived advantages, like the FBS in voting and representation, want to protect the power they have, while others are looking for more fairness and want to pursue changes that benefit them."
Sounds typical, but what could that mean for ISU and other MVC schools?
"The survey presented two potential major governance and organizational changes. Each has some support. A key element of strong consensus for any future model is: 'It is essential to keep all current Division I schools in the same men's basketball tournament."
Whew! That's good news if your annual dream is to see the Sycamores' name called on Selection Sunday. So what's the problem?
"The final major structural change presented for feedback is to create a new NCAA division for the A5 [Power Five] in all sports, but to retain the common NCAA D-I tournament for men's and women's basketball."
Oh boy. Every non-basketball coach in the Missouri Valley Conference and every other non-Power Five conference just did a spit take as they would no longer be competing against Power Five schools in the postseason.
"... over 6 in 10 [Power Five] school support it, but nearly 6 in 10 of all other DI classifications are opposed to it."
Let's explain what this means in normal-speak. That "final major structural change" would create a fourth NCAA division exclusively for the Power Five schools in all sports except men's and women's basketball.
Think would that would mean for ISU. Three sports immediately jump to mind — cross country, track and field, and especially, baseball — in which the Sycamores have been nationally competitive and have beaten the odds of being a mid-major program that has competed against the big boys.
Money has been invested in those sports — the Gibson Track and Field Complex most recently — and ISU has big plans to try to improve the baseball and softball facilities.
All of the above have been or done or will be done with the idea in-mind that those sports compete at the highest NCAA competitive level, not a I-AA-ish sub-division.
There's an economic bent too beyond the athletic budgets involved. Terre Haute regularly hosts the NCAA Division I Cross Country Nationals at LaVern Gibson Course, and while it wouldn't be impossible to host without the ISU program at the highest Division I level, it becomes more complicated. Power Five schools would likely want to schedule it at own of their own facilities. That dynamic exists now and would only be amplified if the Power Five schools exited stage left.
Is there an element of the-sky-is-falling to some of this? Am I seeing only the worst in this? Perhaps.
The report does detail that one demographic against these changes are school presidents — and they call the shots.
Further, the report also highlights possible flexibility, in that, schools could host programs in different divisions to save costs, which isn't a bad concept, at least in theory. Finally, this was hardly a completely representative group of respondents. Only 20% of school presidents and 30% of athletic directors responded.
Still, knowing that 60% of the Power Five wants to hit launch on their escape pod and compete on their own playground is sobering.
Not just because of the will to do so, but because of the voting processes of the NCAA. Remember, voting was weighted towards the Power Five during structure change in the mid-2010s. If the Power Five want to do something, they can find a way to shove it through regardless of objection from the majority.
That's why this survey scares me and it's why I fear for ISU's programs with a proven record of competing nationally. ISU has had some thrilling moments in recent history for its athletes against all-comers. Track and field regularly offers up national championship contenders, if not winners. Why would they have to be shuffled off to a Division I-AA championship?
This would make zero sense for baseball. The powers in baseball are not the same as they are in football and basketball, the MVC competes nationally alongside the SEC and ACC, but also, the Big West and other baseball-centric conferences.
Why should baseball's divisional structure be tied to basketball or football? ISU advanced to the super-regional championship at Vanderbilt in 2019 and the MVC is regularly a multi-bid conference. ISU and MVC school can and do compete against the NCAA's top echelon in baseball.
ISU football, which does compete in FCS, the second of four NCAA football tiers, wouldn't be immune either. It might be as vulnerable as ever.
If the Power Five split into their own football division, it would set off a chain reaction that would change FCS as we know it.
Instead of FCS having conferences like the MVFC, Colonial, Big Sky, Southland — basically, peer schools of ISU and other MVFC schools — you can add to that the Mountain West, American Athletic Conference, Conference USA, etc.
The MVFC has long maintained that it wants to compete at the second level of NCAA football. MVFC commissioner Patty Viverito said as much in a 2013 interview with the Tribune-Star and while COVID-19 has morphed the financial picture, I get no sense the will to compete at the second level has waned since then.
Adding the so-called Next Five conferences to FCS changes the costs, and possibly, stadium requirements, etc., involved to be competitive at that level. No longer would ISU be competing for playoff spots against Eastern Kentucky or Incarnate Word. Would ISU be willing to pay for football facilities upgrades necessary to compete with the likes of Central Florida or Boise State?
While the Knight Commission survey is non-binding, and there were good ideas apart from the divisional structure changes within it, the results of this survey should alarm you if you're a fan of keeping ISU competing at the highest level in all sports. Keep an eye on this. This is the danger.
Todd Golden is sports editor of the Tribune-Star. He can be reached at (812) 231-4272 or todd.golden@tribstar.com. Follow Golden on Twitter at @TribStarTodd.
