Sometimes, fans feel aggrieved about a loss because that’s what fans do. Whether it’s a 35-point bludgeoning or a close heartbreaker, you rarely have to dig deep to find excuses from the faithful for a team’s loss.
Most of the time, you can chalk that excuse-making up to the fact that “fans” is derivative of the word “fanatic”. And by definition, fanatics don’t always think things through when making excuses.
However, ISU fans probably have a bit of right to feel hard-done-by after Indiana State’s 24-17 loss at Kansas on Saturday. One particular play stands out – an incomplete pass to Dante Hendrix just before halftime.
ISU was down 10-0 at the time, and with less than 10 seconds left on the first half clock, a touchdown just before the break would’ve been just what the Sycamores ordered. Quarterback Ryan Boyle threw a fade route to the right corner. Slightly overthrown, but Hendrix is more than capable of adjusting. He hauled Boyle’s pass with one-hand under duress.
The official closest to the play ruled that Hendrix was out of bounds when he made the catch and it was ruled incomplete. ISU asked for a review.
The videoboard at Kansas’s David Booth Memorial Stadium shows replays. In front of 32,611 fans, zoomed in for good measure, replay appeared to show that Hendrix got one foot down in the corner of the end zone. Unseen was whether Hendrix had control of the ball, but for many among the judge-and-jury in the stands, on the sidelines and in the press box? It should have been an ISU touchdown.
But the replay official disagreed. The incomplete pass was upheld and ISU had to settle for a field goal.
It’s easy to run the game back through one’s mind to consider the possibilities for the Sycamores had the play been called a touchdown. Instead of trailing 10-3 at halftime, it would have been 10-7 with a gulf of momentum to take into the second half. ISU might have been protecting a lead earlier in the second half or had a bigger one late once it did take the lead.
From a fan standpoint, ISU fans can feel some justification in feeling robbed.
But don’t try to pass that off in the ISU locker room. In the wake of the defeat, ISU was more disappointed in themselves than anything the fates had in mind for them. They knew that one play doesn’t make a game and that there were plays made and unmade that had the Sycamores regretting a missed opportunity.
“It left a sour taste in our mouth. We didn’t come into this game just thinking we had a chance. We had confidence in ourselves that we’d come in and win. It comes down to turnovers and big plays. They won that category,” ISU quarterback Ryan Boyle said.
Boyle isn’t wrong. Kansas had a first quarter pick-six, a third quarter interception it would later score from, and the Jayhawks were able to throw the ball consistently when down one in the fourth quarter to take the lead for good. ISU made big plays too – notably a fourth-down 26-yard touchdown catch by Dante Jones II and a fumble recovery in the end zone by Inoke Moala to put ISU up 17-16 with 4:24 to go, but the Jayhawks made more.
It’s a bitter pill to swallow, but swallow it ISU will because from day one? ISU coach Curt Mallory has said the theme of this team was that it would get what it deserved. The Sycamores took that to heart after the loss.
“We don’t want to think in woulda, coulda, shoulda. We don’t want to think like that. We got what we deserved. We stick with it and improve every week,” Moala said.
Mallory had laments. Throughout the week before Kansas, he wasn’t satisfied with ISU’s practices. The message he wants to be received isn’t that ISU was robbed, but that the Sycamores need to keep themselves from being robbed in a game decided by tight margins and mistakes of detail.
“The challenge I gave to them is we need to have a great game week. It’s all week. It starts tomorrow and it has to be better than it was last week,” Mallory said.
Mallory also thinks nothing that happened in Saturday’s game diminished the Sycamores’ potential in any way.
“I told the team that we made mistakes. We made game mistakes. We didn’t look like a team playing the first game. We had mistakes that were correctible. We had to read some things and tackle better, but it’s not a mess of things. We have a good football team and they’re going to respond,” Mallory said.
That seemed to be the feeling most of the Sycamores had. Not that there weren’t regrets. There always are when a team comes close, but doesn’t get what they want.
“This wasn’t our best game. You’ll see our best game next week and the next week after that. I’m pissed off and the whole team is pissed off that we didn’t get to our potential as we hoped. You live and learn and come back next week and smack Dayton in the mouth,” Boyle said.
ISU fans will likely complain, not without justification, that some things didn’t go the Sycamores’ way that should have. Hurt feelings and crying towels might be the order of the day.
But the Sycamores themselves don’t want them. They only hold themselves accountable by the final score. Saturday’s loss hurts, but the no-excuses attitude the Sycamores have will serve them well going forward.
Todd Aaron Golden is sports editor of the Tribune-Star. He can be reached at (812) 231-4272 or todd.golden@tribstar.com. Follow Golden on Twitter @TribStarTodd.
