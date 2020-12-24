Indiana football … welcome to the Missouri Valley Conference.
No, Missouri Valley Football Conference commissioner Patty Viverito hasn’t pulled off the coup of a lifetime.
Indiana University has joined the “Missouri Valley Conference” in the sense that many of the same spurious arguments and twisted rationales used to keep MVC teams out of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament at-large bids on a semi-regular basis were the same ones used against the Hoosiers to keep them out of a New Year’s Day bowl game.
Wins that were perceived, without much evidence, to be worse than the teams that beat them out for a spot? Heard it all before.
Dialed-in perceptions about the strength of one conference over the perceived weakness of another? Been there, done that.
For those of us here in Terre Haute, who have heard many of the same, lame arguments used against countless MVC basketball at-large candidates over the years? It’s sad and familiar refrain.
It’s not fun and you never quite get used to the snub. And make no mistake about it, Indiana football was snubbed. A condescending tap on the head that suggested, “you’re not ready for prime time yet, kid. Don’t call us, we’ll call you.”
College football is a class structure more rigid than any social construct in any world culture. It’s a place where on-field accomplishments take a back seat to your perceived place in the pecking order.
Making it worse, Indiana was also slighted by its own conference. A very sound argument can be made that the conference shouldn’t have been so stupid as to create a minimum games rule that it had to change to get a more deserving Ohio State team in the Big Ten championship game. However, the conference was that stupid, and should have lived by the rules it set because it created an undeserved victim in Indiana.
The Hoosiers committed no sins. Indiana controlled what was controllable, but in college football, how does one say this artfully? Doing what’s within your power often doesn’t amount to jack squat.
There were no bad defeats and only one close call win. The defense was excellent. The offense was good when quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was playing, but sadly, he was lost for the season on Nov. 28 against Maryland.
In a way, though, Indiana’s success after Penix got hurt was even more impressive. The Hoosiers went to Camp Randall Stadium, usually a house of horrors for them, and beat Wisconsin without Penix. It’s not a vintage Badgers team, but nonetheless, that’s an impressive win.
It mattered not. The College Football Playoff committee had its mind made up over whom was worthy and who wasn’t. The Hoosiers didn’t fit their narrative.
Among the worthy for a prestigious New Year’s Day bowl game was a three-loss Iowa State team. The rationale was that Iowa State had better wins (they probably do), but also, that the Cyclones’ three losses weren’t worth penalizing as much as Indiana’s perceived weak Big Ten schedule was.
That’s where you get into the twilight zone of tortured logic.
Why, exactly, is the Big 12 considered to be better than the Big 10? At what point did they ever conclusively prove that? What makes Iowa State’s loss to a three-loss Oklahoma State more forgivable than the mass of Indiana wins and a tight defeat at playoff-bound and unbeaten Ohio State?
Of course, the Big 12 never proved it was superior in any kind of plausible sense. The Big 12’s perceived “good” teams vaguely lived up to preseason expectation and the Big Ten’s didn’t.
I tweeted a thread about this on Monday, but a central problem with college football - and it’s been a problem for years – is that preseason perception carries way too much weight. There’s not enough time in the schedule, nor inclination by the powers that be, to adjust to a landscape they didn’t anticipate. The playoff system was supposed to eliminate this flaw, but it’s only served to amplify it.
Indiana is a victim of this. Who were the non-Ohio State Big Ten powers bandied about preseason? Michigan! Penn State! They will challenge the Buckeyes in the East!
In the West? The long-predicted Nebraska revival was finally going to happen! Minnesota was picked third in the preseason poll and the Golden Gophers would, at long last, resume their ancient status as a national-level power! Wisconsin, picked second in the Big Ten overall, was considered to be a legitimate preseason playoff contender!
Cue up a giant, fizzing whoopee cushion because all of the above supposed contenders proved underwhelming to outright lousy.
But just because they were a disappointment, suddenly, Indiana gets unfairly downgraded in the bargain, because, based on preseason expectation, the Big Ten “sucked” or “is a disappointment”.
Was it? Or were there just surprises preseason expectations didn’t take into account? Indiana was supposed to be improved, but not a legitimate contender in the Big Ten East. Neither was Northwestern in the West. Iowa was a tad better than anticipated.
Oh, but no one expected any of that! When a conference doesn’t fit its preseason expectation? It can’t be that perceptions were wrong! It has to be because the conference is an underperforming pariah.
Indiana and the Big Ten committed the unpardonable sin of not living up to the script that was written for them before a kickoff took place. College football hates improv.
How do you solve this? First, you expand the playoff and it can be done rather easily. Raise the conference championship games to playoff qualifying games, just like conference tournaments are for basketball. The rest of the spots in a 16-team field, and yes, it should be 16, not eight teams, are at-large bids.
The silly arguments against a 16-team playoff have all been blown to bits by COVID-19 football, where teams are scheduling games at the last minute, playing during exams, etc. All of the things that supposedly made a FCS-style playoff for FBS a non-starter.
Ten auto bids, six at-large bids. By that measure, Indiana has a far better chance. The Big Ten wouldn’t have kept Indiana out of the conference title game because there would have been more motivation to keep them in and gain a team rather than having Ohio State win the Big Ten championship game and risk being a one-bid league.
Indiana would have a tough Big Ten title clash against Northwestern, but if the Hoosiers prevailed, there’s no ambiguity. Indiana is in the playoff.
Of course, this won’t happen. Those perceived powers maintain their status quo not by being magnanimous or by growing their sport and creating a bigger tent. They preserve their power through an unfair system that keeps upstarts under the thumb of perception they find difficult to escape no matter what they did on the field.
The snub Indiana suffered will happen again to someone else. It could very likely happen to the Hoosiers again.
College football’s corrupt manner of deciding its champion requires a rigid caste system. Indiana was not supposed to be in the conversation this season. When Indiana raised its voice with its winning? College football cupped its ears and decided it didn’t want to listen.
It hurts, doesn’t it? Indiana’s accomplishments required a major reward this season. Instead? The powers-that-be slagged Indiana off as the metaphorical mid-major they perceived the Hoosiers to be all along.
Todd Aaron Golden is sports editor of the Tribune-Star. He can be reached at (812) 231-4272 or todd.golden@tribstar.com. Follow Golden on Twitter @TribStarTodd.
