Summer. If you don't love baseball? It can be a difficult time for the average sports fan, particularly in July.
You scream inside for the help as you await NFL training camp, which is actually boring too, but you convince yourself it isn't. You pretend to care about the Tour de France. You say things like, "Rory McIlroy has a good short game" to make yourself sound smart during the British Open. Or excuse me, "The Open".
Did you know there was an Olympic Games for non-Olympic sports in Birmingham, Ala.? Well, you should, if you regularly read the Tribune-Star, because I ran a story on it, but if you didn't know, you know now!
It's just as bad for sports TV networks. The July sports shortage is the reason the ESPYs occur in July. That's the reason why the Summer X Games exist. That's the reason why the USFL championship game ... wait, there's no justification for that.
There is one thing that might seem like it's a made-for-TV July sports event, but it didn't start that way, and it's kind of cool, The Basketball Tournament.
The tournament was conceived organically, when someone surmised via text whether they could start a basketball league that would pay out $50 million to the winner.
The $50 million part? Just a skosh ambitious, but tournament founder Jon Mugar took the idea of winner-take-all, combined it with aspects of England's F.A. Cup soccer tournament, and got the tournament off the ground in 2014. Not too long after it was founded, ESPN began televising parts of it. The winners? The championship game is being played on Aug. 2 in Dayton and the champions take home a cool million.
What the tournament has morphed into is a loose grouping of mercenary teams (in the best sense of the term, such as, players who play in Europe, or a Division III All-Star team, etc.) and, the best part? Single-school alumni teams.
The majority of the tournament is comprised of teams made up of alums from Division I schools. Purdue had a team in TBT this year with Robbie Hummel involved with the squad.
It's not just bluebloods either. The Missouri Valley Conference, past and present, is represented. Valparaiso has a team. So do Creighton and Wichita State, comprised of players of recent vintage you knew, and, um, loved?
The tournament has also become the most visible proponent of the Elam Ending. What is the Elam Ending? It's a way to finish basketball games that avoids incessant and boring late-game fouling and conservative game-management by the winning team.
Instead of having the games be strictly timed as they always have been, the Elam Ending turns the clock off at the first stoppage under four minutes to play and plays to a targeted score —usually plus-seven or plus-seven of the winning team's score. The losing team has to make up it's losing margin and then reach the target score.
It must be pretty cool because it's become prominent enough for some of college basketball's traditionalists to start hating on it.
All of the above has made TBT a nice, fun summer event. A bit of a basketball palate cleanser in the offseason.
Now ... full disclosure. Have I ever actually made a point to watch the TBT? I'll admit that would be a negatory. The degree to which I've followed it has been via social media. Many of the people I know in the business have been involved with it or hail from schools that have had teams? They all seem to have a blast with it.
Now, I might watch TBT ... if Indiana State had an alumni team in the field.
How cool would that be? First? Let's set what the rough parameters are. Most of the alumni teams are comprised of players who have played their college careers within the last 10 years.
Larry Bird isn't likely going to suit up for the AfterTrees or whatever the far better name someone would come up with would be for a team of former Sycamores ... though I'm sure both TBT and ESPN would love it if Bird tried.
ISU has had quite a few players in the last 10 years who have gone on to successful basketball careers. Not that it matters, because for many of the players on TBT rosters? This is sort of return-to-glory kind of thing.
I would never be so bold so actually suggest names, because I wouldn't be so bold as to know whether former Sycamores would be interested or not. You know who you like.
I do think any team of ex-Sycamores would be of immediate interest to the ISU fan base. And even though these teams are not organized by the schools themselves, they have no official affiliation, the school would benefit by the interest.
Most of all? Whomever would be on the ex-ISU team would be a fun reminder of why many of us like college sports in the first place.
We get to know these players, their personalities, that they're good people, and then we have to say goodbye to them. Think of TBT as everyone's chance to have a sort of fun reunion and to be reminded why we liked them.
Will I organize such a venture? Lord, no! I'm an idea man. I can't tie my own tie much less front a basketball team.
However, if an enterprising alum reads this and wants to organize a team? Let me know and I'll do my part to spread the word.
Don't let Purdue, Valpo, Creighton and Wichita State have all of the made-for-TV July fun! Let's watch some ex-Sycamores try to win some money ... and have a little bit of fun ourselves.
Todd Golden is sports editor of the Tribune-Star. He can be reached at (812) 231-4272 or todd.golden@tribstar.com. Follow Golden on Twitter at @TribStarTodd.
