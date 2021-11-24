It seems that with crowds back, with vaccinations available, and with few games being affected, COVID-19 has been on the backburner for the last couple of months when it comes to college athletics.
However, the pandemic is nowhere near over. Cases are rising again for several reasons.
It's getting colder and people are going back indoors where transmission is easier. It's also possible, perhaps probable, that the initial vaccinations people received might be wearing off in effectiveness. That's why adults are recommended to get a booster shot. And, of course, there's still too many people who haven't been vaccinated at all and even more who will not do the preventative minimum and wear a mask.
I'm not here, today at least, to pontificate about what needs to be done to prevent COVID-19, only to illustrate that the reminder that the coronavirus is not behind us was brought into sharp relief by two of Indiana State's most prominent athletic programs.
Both football and men's basketball were affected by COVID-19 cases. Basketball had PSR tests done before they departed for the Myrtle Beach Invitational. The test results arrived and one person involved with the program tested positive, but all unvaccinated members of the team party had to be quarantined. That included two players — Xavier Bledson and Quimari Peterson as well as coaches Bryston Williams and James Schmeits.
Basketball was fortunate. The majority of the team was vaccinated, so they were not subject to a close contact quarantine, which every person on the team who was unvaccinated was subject to. If the percentage of vaccinated players and staff was lower, it is conceivable that the Sycamores would have had to forfeit their three games at Myrtle Beach Invitational. Fortunately, that worst case scenario was avoided.
Football was hit with a harder task, and frankly, a far more concerning one. According to ISU coach Curt Mallory, four defensive coaches — defensive coordinator Brad Wilson, defensive line coach Mark Smith, linebackers coach Desmond Morgan and defensive backs coach David Stuckman — tested positive for COVID-19 on the Thursday before the Sycamores' season finale at Illinois State last Saturday.
What is "far more concerning" is that Mallory indicated that some of the coaches (he didn't identify them) who tested positive were vaccinated. Breakthrough cases are the worst nightmare those who are unlucky enough to contract COVID-19 first and foremost, but they're also deeply concerning for those in athletics who thought they at least had COVID-19 somewhat under control.
The most pressing concern for Mallory was how to logistically coach a football game. In that respect? ISU turned a negative into a season-ending positive.
"The news came to us late Thursday night that we had four coaches on the defensive side all get COVID. We were contact-tracing all day Friday and continued to test until a few hours before the game," Mallory explained this week.
Not the usual pre-game preparation to say the least. Given that it was one side of the ball that got hit so hard? Mallory had to scramble.
"I called the defense and I used Gavin Dineen to help with the defensive line and I used two grad assistants, one to do personnel and one to signal. We were able to pull that together on the defense and didn't change anything on the offense to be a distraction," Mallory said.
One thing had already changed on offense, though. Starting quarterback Anthony Thompson had a sprained ankle and wouldn't play. Once again, Kurtis Wilderman stepped into the breech.
It didn't start well on either side of the ball. On Illinois State's first play from scrimmage, the Redbirds threw a 40-yard touchdown pass. Wilderman was also hurting.
"On the first play of the game, they go over the top for a touchdown. He hurt his thumb early in the game. We didn't know if he had a torn tendon in his throwing hand, but that's him. He's played through a lot. He's a tough kid. Kurtis responded like he always does. He made good decisions and took care of the ball and he later had two rushing touchdowns," Mallory said.
The game settled in a defensive struggle. Illinois State led 10-0 at halftime, but the Sycamores kept their wits and stuck to their priorities.
"We talked about three things going in: taking care of the ball, which we did, taking the ball and getting it back, which we did, and we had to play physical. I really felt they did. They responded in all three ways," Mallory said.
Indeed, Wilderman scored via a 6-yard run in the third quarter and then put ISU ahead 15-10 with 3:58 left in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard run. On Illinois State's response drive, Rylan Cole recovered a fumble to seal the win for the Sycamores.
"These guys have been through an awful lot. When I met with the team, somehow, some way, we'd respond like we always do and we'd win the game. The responded, they rallied, they played awfully hard," Mallory said.
It's a nice story on a nice ending to the season for the Sycamores, who finished 5-6 overall — slightly better than most predicated — and 3-5 in the MVFC, definitely better than their 10th-place preseason poll place.
It's also a bit of a rare chance to flip the bird to atCOVID-19, though it also illustrates the risk of not getting vaccinated in a team setting. Those who don't get vaccinated on any team run the risk of not only hurting themselves, but also, their team and teammates. This was reality both at Myrtle Beach and at Illinois State for ISU athletic teams.
"It's hard. That's the challenge, it can be a divide," said Mallory on the vaccination issue. "Everyone has a decision to make and we have to understand the consequences. We did have some guys who were close contacts not make the trip who weren't vaccinated."
Those were the people Mallory really felt for. Even though it was a happy ending in the end — it was the Sycamores' first win at Hancock Stadium since 1997 — bittersweet isn't a strong enough word when it comes to how Mallory felt for the coaches who tested positive even though they had been vaccinated.
"I hated to see that with the coaches, because I know how bad they wanted to coach these guys one last time. That was hard for me to see those grown man hurt that they couldn't make the trip. They've been with these kids for five years," Mallory said.
There are few happy endings when it comes to dealing with COVID-19. ISU football was able to win one battle in the war against the virus, and for that? It's something to be thankful for.
Todd Golden is sports editor of the Tribune-Star. He can be reached at (812) 231-4272 or todd.golden@tribstar.com. Follow Golden on Twitter at @TribStarTodd.
