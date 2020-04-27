To some degree, those of us who devote ourselves to Indiana State athletics are still in a bit of shock.
Everything stopped so abruptly when the coronavirus clamped down on us in early March. The spring sports season was cut off at the knees before it got a chance to start. Other sports have operated and recruited, but it’s not the same as the games. There’s going to be real-world financial matters to contend with once things do start up again. It’s all going to be challenging and sobering.
So sometimes, it helps to remember that, at the end of the day, college sports are about student-athletes competing in the sports they love for the opportunity to get an education and a wonderful life experience. When you boil it down, it really is as simple as that, even though we try to complicate it sometimes.
On Monday night, Indiana State hosted the Samy Awards. It had been in the works throughout the academic year. The idea was that it would be a year-end banquet celebrating all of Indiana State’s athletic programs.
Then, of course, the coronavirus crisis got in the way. Large group gatherings were verboten.
These days, though, we can congregate digitally. So ISU went on with its Samy Awards on Monday night on its social media platforms.
Under normal circumstances, you might expect to have the awards at the Hulman Memorial Student Union and be dressed up for a dinner with the usual accoutrements and speeches. As it was, I watched while lounging in my bedroom with my dog wondering where the disembodied voices she was hearing were coming from. You take what you can get in these strange times.
It was fun. The awards covered the 2019 spring season as well as the 2019-20 fall and winter athletic programs. Each coach got to say some words about their teams and their honored players.
That part of it was about what you’d expect, but what was nice about it is that, at least via Twitter, things felt normal again. The coaches I interact with and see in the hallways … still exist beyond a phone call or a text message. I know that’s a bit over-dramatic, but in these days of social distancing, it’s really nice to see some familiar faces.
We miss athletics and the games, but I think we can all identify with missing the people. When you see it in that light, you do realize and don’t take for granted the usual platitudes about athletics being a “family” and that kind of thing. It takes a time like this to give those words meaning and to not take those concepts for granted.
The participants said some nice things – or in the case of women’s golf coach Greg Towne – used the forum to provide some welcome goofing. Towne took joking shots at some of his competitors for the general awards while seated on his golf cart at Hulman Links. It was funny … especially knowing Towne is a big supporter of the athletic department in general.
Former women’s basketball player Rhagen Smith spoke about her experiences as a nurse at Union Hospital and what her ISU educational experience has meant to her on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic. Another means to cement the fact that athletics prepares players for life, not just life in athletics.
And then, of course, there were the awards, a nice reminder of when life was a bit more normal. ISU baseball coach Mitch Hannahs threw the one curveball when he didn’t name a MVP or a coaches award for his 2019 MVC Tournament champions. That team was defined by a group of seniors and Hannahs felt it inappropriate to single anyone out.
“There are many guys on that club and a great group of young men who grew in the classroom and on the field. I’m not willing to break that up at this point,” Hannahs explained.
The list of Samy winners is included, but the most welcome part of the Samy’s?
Everything felt normal again. Even if just for one hour, it was a nice escape from our current reality.
Todd Aaron Golden is sports editor of the Tribune-Star. He can be reached at (812) 231-4272 or todd.golden@tribstar.com. Follow Golden on Twitter @TribStarTodd.
