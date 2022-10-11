Indiana State’s athletic department announced its 2022 Hall of Fame class on Tuesday. It’s always, it’s a joyous event not only for those so honored, but also, for those of us who watched them play.
We can revel in the memories of what they accomplished in their fields of play that we may have consigned to the back of our minds.
Five former Sycamores were given ISU’s highest athletic honor. Former football player (and also Honey Creek legend) Mike Blackwell, early 1990s cross country runner Amy Cohee, men’s basketball (and Terre Haute South) icon Jake Odum, mid-2000s women’s soccer player Lauren Podolski and former ISU men’s basketball coach Royce Waltman.
I was around for three of them: Odum, Podolski and Waltman. All three are richly deserving.
Hopefully, in writing this, I am not staining the legacy of those who were honored. That’s not my intent at all, but when these Hall Of Famers are announced, I can’t help but think who should be there with them.
We all have our own ideas of who else is deserving of the ISU Hall of Fame. Folks who were around long before I was in the mid-2000s can reel off their own favorites who haven’t yet been enshrined.
For me? And this is a good time to point out that I’m not involved in the Hall of Fame selection process — if I were, I wouldn’t likely be able to write this — there’s quite a few athletes I’ve covered who are eligible that haven’t yet received the call. Several ISU women’s basketball players, Jeremy Lucas, David Moss, I could go on.
However, the most glaring omission comes from the gridiron. Why is Shakir Bell not in the ISU Hall Of Fame?
There are few athletes in any sport, and certainly no football player, who was as impactful at their peak than Bell was for ISU football.
From 2010-13, but especially in 2011-12, Bell was one of the best running backs in the country.
In 2011, the Indianapolis native was runner-up for the Walter Payton Award, the honor given to the best player in the FCS Division after he rushed for a school-record 1,760 yards and 14 touchdowns.
If you want to understand just how good Bell was? Go to ISU’s athletic website and on the football page, there’s a link to the record book. Type a search in for “Shakir”.
His name pops up 44 times. Take away his listing for being a letterman and it means he’s chronicled 43 times for on-field accomplishments.
And what a list it is. Bell is ISU’s all-time leader in career yards per rush (6.27) and single-season yards per rush, an insane 7.26 per carry during his peak season in 2011.
Bell is ISU’s second all-time leading rusher (4,214) behind Vincent Allen (4,355), but Bell amassed his total in 160 fewer carries. Bell’s all-time ISU career rushing average of 6.27 yards per rush is a full yard better than everyone in ISU’s career top 10 in yardage, save David Wright (5.33).
Allen and Wright, incidentally, are deserved ISU Hall of Famers.
Bell is 24th on the all-time single-season total yardage list for his 2011 performance, but he is the first non-quarterback listed for any single season.
He has two of the three best single-season rushing performances in school history. In addition to his 2011 outburst, he amassed 1,475 yards in 2012, third-best in ISU’s annals.
Bell is second on ISU’s all-time touchdown list with 30, behind Allen’s 33.
To really understand how good Bell was, you have to get into the individual games.
He owns the only 300-yard rushing game in ISU history with a 349-yard effort against Drake in 2012. That’s 93 yards better than the next best effort … a 256-yard blow-up by Bell against Youngstown State in 2011.
Bell had five career 200-yard games, tied with Derrick Franklin (who should also be in the ISU HOF) for the most in ISU history.
Bell had 15 100-yard games. Here, he has to take a back seat to Allen, who had 26, but again, Bell’s career was shorter. Of his combined 21 games where he rushed for triple-digit yardage? All but two of those games were from 2011-12.
He did it all with a compact, 5-foot-7, 185-pound frame. He could power for yards when necessary, but he could be dazzling dodging tacklers in the open field.
ISU’s teams were at their best in the Bell era. He wasn’t the only reason ISU was 19-14 from 2010-12, but he played the most important on-field role.
If the FCS playoff field was 24, as it is now, instead of the 20-team field it was when Bell played, ISU would have undoubtedly made the field at least once, almost certainly in 2012.
Bell is an absolute no-brainer, right? So what gives?
It can’t be eligibility. Melanie Boeglin got in six years after her career ended, so it’s not a waiting period thing. and besides, Odum’s career ended after Bell’s did.
I don’t know whether Bell graduated, or, whether that’s even relevant. Should it be? I suppose I could see the argument, but I defer to what happened on the field. Those 4,214 yards were gained with or without a degree. Do you think ISU would give those yards back based on academic considerations? I think not.
Bell’s legacy at ISU was unquestionably hurt by his exit. Bell was, how do I put it diplomatically? High maintenance off-the-field during his career and not universally loved in the locker room.
Trent Miles, who recruited Bell and coached him from 2010-12, handled matters as best he could and Bell trusted him. When Mike Sanford took over in 2013, there was not the same relationship in place and Bell’s standing with ISU quickly deteriorated.
He played half of the 2013 season, but he was injury-riddled, specifically his right foot. He left a game at Illinois State just after halftime in October and never played for ISU again.
Depending on who was doing the telling, Bell was either dismissed, his version on social media in 2013, or he was “made unavailable for the rest of the season” as Sanford said. Either way, the effect was the same.
It got worse. At one point, litigation was considered. The split left a bad taste in the mouth of Bell, who went on to play a couple of seasons in the CFL, and ISU’s athletic staff at the time.
I’ve heard that the lingering effects of those times have hurt Bell’s case among those who have a voice in the room.
I hope that’s not true. Colleges are quick to remind everyone, when it’s convenient to them, that these are young adults prone to mistakes because of immaturity. If that’s true, than short of something disqualifying like significant jail time, those off-field problems should be water under the bridge a decade later.
(I reached out to Bell for this story, but didn’t hear back. I’d love to know his views.)
I wish that whatever rapprochement needs to be done by both parties gets done. ISU is poorer for not being able to celebrate Bell’s sizable legacy and Bell is poorer for not having a home to celebrate the prime years of his career.
The ISU Hall Of Fame is also incomplete with his absence. It’s an omission that hurts the credibility of the enterprise that celebrates ISU’s greatest athletes.
Bell deserves the call someday. He was one of the greatest Sycamores I’ve ever seen. No doubt he was for many of you too.
