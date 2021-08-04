I was working on a COVID-19-related column already, but as I wrote it, Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker announced that high school athletes who participate in indoor fall sports will have to (temporarily) wear masks during practices and competitions as well as the mandate that all school-aged kids will have to wear masks during school.
Most fall sports are outdoor, so masks aren't required, but there's one indoor exception — volleyball. So if you were eagerly anticipating a "normal" volleyball season for the long-suffering high school athletes on the Illinois side of the border, you just suffered a pretty big letdown.
Reading about this, I did something I know better than to do — I checked the comments section of various reporting on this.
And in the most shocking development since the sun rose in the east, the biggest social media complainers about this mandate — put in place because of the Delta variant wave — are the very same people who are most responsible for this unnecessary U-turn in our lives in the first place. The people who refused to get vaccinated and the people who refuse to do the smallest bit of self-sacrifice to prevent spread, which is, to wear a mask when you're in a public place, usually, for just a few minutes at most.
Oops! Did I just say that out loud! Did I place blame where blame deserves to be placed? In a world where people hide behind "we have to respect people's personal choices" we're not supposed to do that! People are getting sick, the truly unfortunate are dying, and our everyday lives are being restricted, but God forbid we hold those responsible who refuse to do the right thing. That's — gasp! — judgmental!
Well, I guess I'll just have to live with that. I'll live with it because I'm irritated that we're back in this place again.
August 2021 is shaping up like August 2020 was, where sports stepped out un-assuredly to face down an unforgiving pandemic. The difference between last year and this year, of course, is that we have the tools to fight the pandemic this time around. But the horses who can't be led to water have taken us down this path. All of us. Whether we wanted to be on the ride or not.
So here we are. A fall sports season that, if things get much worse, might be subject to the same kind of interruptions and restrictions we had a year ago. This was all mostly preventable, of course, but the slow rate of vaccination — Indiana was still only at 44.9% full vaccination as of Aug. 1 — has us back on uncertain ground.
Not that any of this is going to stop the complainers. A loud group of folks will blame the policy in Illinois (and in other entities to come) and those responsible for implementing it. Me? I'm angry about the selfishness that caused this policy to be necessary in the first place, not the measures taken to mitigate the acts of the selfish.
But here we go again. Universities are scrambling to deal with the new reality on the ground, the NCAA also announced guidelines on Wednesday. High schools began practices in multiple sports this week, including high-risk, high-contact sports like football. They were no doubt counting on a "normal" year, no masking, low percentage of risk. With the refusal of way too many people to get on-board in the fight against COVID-19, the optimism of the spring seems naïve today.
Colleges and high schools alike are very much looking forward to full attendance at sporting events without the restrictions. Colleges and high schools need that revenue and are counting on it regardless of how prudent it might be to have full attendance in the face of the Delta wave. Neither party wants another year of restricted or no attendance, but neither party was counting on positivity rates in double digits in some Indiana counties again either.
I'm also exasperated at the polite, but counter-productive notion that "personal choice" needs to be respected. I hear this a lot when the topic of team vaccination rates come up. I've heard it from the Colts (who are, disappointingly, one of the least-vaccinated teams in the NFL) on down to the prep level. Coaches, players, etc., have to parrot the line that everyone's personal choice has to be respected. Maybe they believe it. I suspect that many don't.
I'm sorry (not sorry), but I can't respect any "personal choice" that can lead to others getting sick. For the umpteenth time, "personal choice" isn't one at all when the ramifications of that choice affects others. As we know painfully well by now, in the fight against a transmissible disease, one's "personal choice" to not do everything in their power to prevent the spread of COVID-19 weaponizes your "personal choice" against others. And that's not right.
In the framework of a team? The selfishness could lead to L's. When your "personal choice" can sink the team or potentially even cause a forfeit? It's time to wake up.
Those of us who have done the right thing all along need to speak up more. We all seek normalcy, but those of us doing the right thing are prisoners to those that aren't.
On a certain level, I get it. The very nature of doing the right thing means not calling attention to yourself for doing so. Doing the right thing also generally means not judging the choices of others. If others want to make poor choices? That's on them.
Normally, that's a healthy way to live, but not when when ignorant choices affect the lives of those who handle their business correctly. I feel like people who do the right thing have ceded the bully pulpit to people who bleat and scream the loudest, because, by nature, people who do the right thing don't bleat and scream about anything.
On a personal level? It's what rankles me the most. I know I've done everything in my power and my family has done the same to fight COVID-19. We've all endured hardships we didn't like, but we did it anyway because it was the right thing to do.
I hope the optimistic predictions that the Delta wave will crest in September come true. We're all weary of the pandemic and want to get back to normal. I don't want to wear a mask anymore than the anti-maskers do, but I'll do it when the situation calls for it.
We shouldn't be in this spot, and if more people did the right thing, we likely wouldn't be. So I'm not going to be forgiving in my own mind when games get canceled, etc. I'll know exactly who I blame — and it isn't a mask mandate.
So if you're attending a volleyball match in Illinois and you rue the masks that the players have to wear, ask yourself this. Did I do everything in my power to prevent these players from having to wear them?
If your answer is no, then their mask is your mirror. You need to look into it and you'll see where the blame lies for this largely preventable situation.
Todd Golden is sports editor of the Tribune-Star. He can be reached at (812) 231-4272 or todd.golden@tribstar.com. Follow Golden on Twitter at @TribStarTodd.
