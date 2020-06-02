As I watched events unfold after the killing of George Floyd over the last several days, I imagine the emotions I’ve felt are similar to yours.
My heart is broken. Closer to dead than beating with hope as we refuse to unify behind even the most basic ideal that all men are created equal and deserve equal treatment.
My sense of equality and justice for all is shattered. The privilege I have as a white person was not earned. The discrimination that minorities receive from the privileged is not in any way deserved.
My mind thinks we can’t possibly find a deeper bottom — then we do.
By day, I derive inspiration from the peaceful protests for the righteous cause of racial equality and to make those in authority accountable when they abuse their power — and then I’m deflated by night as I see the very thing that’s being protested being practiced against innocent people.
Not everyone is innocent. Bad actors on both sides of the political spectrum have seized a moment that doesn’t belong to them to violently advance causes the vast majority don’t support.
On Sunday, Indiana State Director Of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales — who is African American — released a statement on ISU’s social media accounts on racism and how the ISU athletic community would respond to it.
It was a poignant message. Among other things, this popped out to me most.
“As a black man I have felt anger, hurt, frustration and paranoia my entire life. The playing field is not level,” Clinkscales said.
That hit home. I can’t pretend to know anything about the private pain Clinkscales speaks of. I don’t experience it. I can simulate walking a mile in another man’s shoes, but I’ll never really have the calluses.
But I do know of some of ISU’s less-enlightened fans who have gone straight at Clinkscales' race as a means of criticism or to try to explain away baseless conspiracy theories about his leadership decisions.
It makes me sick. Clinkscales has done nothing but represent ISU in the professional way his job demands. Same for all of the other African American coaches and assistant coaches I’ve met along the way. Same for the African American ISU athletes.
In this time of tumult, it’s a shame we don’t have a reasonable voice or a peaceful, ISU-originated act that we can use as our beacon and point of pride.
Actually, we did have that opportunity. It occurred on Sept. 10, 2016. And the name of the ISU player was Lonnie Walker.
Walker was a sophomore defensive back in 2016 when ISU played its second game of the season at —coincidentally – Minnesota. Only a mile or two from where Floyd was killed on a Minneapolis street.
Colin Kaepernick’s decision to kneel before games to call attention to police brutality against African Americans was fresh in everyone’s minds. He had knelt for the first time only nine days earlier in a San Francisco 49ers preseason game.
Many wondered whether any college players would join in the protest movement that had mostly been a function of a handful of NFL players to that point.
One ISU player — Walker — did. He was one of the few college football players who put his beliefs into action.
He politely took a knee behind the Sycamores assembled along the sideline at TCF Bank Stadium. There was no grandstanding, just a simple, quiet act. It was so modest, from my vantage point in the press box on the opposite side of the field, I couldn’t even see it.
However, social media sees all, and it wasn’t long before Walker’s gesture made the rounds on Twitter. And just as predictably, it wasn’t long before a firestorm was raging in ISU’s modest social media community.
It’s really disappointing, in hindsight, that a simple act of peace, an act that also demonstrated the freedom of expression we all have, was misconstrued by too many.
Of course, much of the opposition to Kaepernick was because many think it is disrespectful to the country and the national anthem. And that’s where much of the criticism levied at Walker was based, too.
We’re all entitled to our own opinions. My opinion? If you truly believe in what the flag stands for, and you believe that all men are created equal, Walker’s act was not only tasteful, but as American as our constitutional rights that gave Walker the chance to speak out in the first place.
The backlash against Walker was predictable. I asked to speak to Walker — who was a role player at the time —after the game to ask why he knelt. I was denied permission to do so by ISU’s powers-that-be who were present. That was very disappointing, but not surprising.
Our priorities, then and now, have led us to a place where the sanctity of a game, which cannot tolerate “distractions” from the outside world, means more to us than societal problems players and coaches with a public profile can address and bring light upon.
We have several generations of athletes told to not rock the boat. Pro and college athletes have entire sports information or public relations staffs to “protect” them from speaking out. When what they really want is to protect the schools and teams from any backlash.
It all seems so quaint based on the reality we face today. We’d probably be in a better place if we didn’t constantly “protect” ourselves from the inconvenient truths that the socially minded want to speak out about.
In 2017, with a coaching change and with emotions tamped down, I asked Walker if he wanted to have his chance to speak his peace about why he knelt. He declined, but I told him the door was always open.
Walker played 33 games at ISU through the 2018 season. You probably remember him just as much as an ESPN sideline reporter for ISU’s men’s and women’s basketball games.
Like the vast majority of the ISU players I’ve covered, he is a good man. I will never forget his lonely and much-criticized gesture to try to make the world a better place.
If only we’d been more open-minded to a silent act of conscience back in 2016 instead of retreating into a world of our own biases or convenient comforts.
Lonnie Walker told the truth. If we would have been willing to listen, perhaps we’d all be in a better place.
