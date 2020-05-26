During the days of the coronavirus, I’ve slipped into a familiar routine when I’m not working. Usually the first day I’m off? I run errands – mask on, of course, so I’m doing my part to prevent transmission or get it myself – and it’s become one of the few interactions I get with the outside world.
The weekend before last I was at the grocery store and I saw a familiar face say hello to me. It didn’t register at first, because it’s been so long since I’ve had any person-to-person contact with anyone from Indiana State, but it was Tyreke Key from the men’s basketball team.
Our conversation was brief – I had frozen goods in the car – but even for a few words, it was really cool to be in-touch with an actual human being I would normally see on a frequent basis. It’s like the M&M commercial they play during Christmas time – “they exist, they really exist!”
We’re almost three months into the coronavirus world. Much of what we’ve had to do to adjust we’ve grown accustomed to. There’s much that we haven’t and never will.
In my case, it’s been a weekly exercise in marking time by noting what I would have been doing in normal circumstances. Back in April, it was ISU spring football and ISU baseball. In May? High school postseasons, ISU postseasons and in-person coverage of the MVC baseball tournament.
Memorial Day weekend was the first “normal” Memorial Day weekend I’ve had – as in, three days off like normal people – in at least 20 years. Typically, it’s one of the busiest weekends of the year on the sports calendar. In my case, Saturday is either the MVC baseball tournament or travel back from it. Sunday is the Indianapolis 500. Monday was really weird. That’s usually the day we’re scrambling all over the place to cover baseball sectionals. I’ve had very few Memorial Days off in my newspaper career.
Events provide the routine and the structure, but what you really miss are the day-to-day interactions with the people. Most of my time is spent covering various ISU sports and there’s people you say hi to almost everyday that I haven’t seen in months. I’m around the high schools a bit less, but the same dynamic exists.
There’s times when I want to wring their necks, and unquestionably, times where they want to wring mine, but 98 percent of the time? It’s a good working relationship if not outright friendship.
So as we plod on until this situation reaches a conclusion, I just want to say I miss my people. I know there’s more important matters to worry about it, but we’re not wired to be away from those we interact with for as long as we have – and I say that as a relatively introverted homebody.
I’m looking forward to the day where I get to see my people again. I know we all are.
• One season completed – When I told editor Max Jones I wanted to take advantage of the time created by no live sports to build up our high school archive, I told him I wanted to knock out “a season per day”.
That might be the most wildly optimistic projection I’ve ever made in my life.
I just finished the 1948-49 season, the oldest we have access to in our in-house microfilm library, and it took me several weeks to get it done. Granted, I didn’t work on it every single day, but I severely underestimated the laborious work involved in the process.
A few things I learned? Then, as now, some schools were great about calling in scores, others were awful. It confirmed my suspicion that there was no magical time period where the Tribune-Star (or Tribune and Star as it was back then) ever covered “everything” in-person as some like to claim it once did. It’s always been a function of resources available.
Because of that, the records we have can’t be called definitive. I think we’re 90 percent solid on individual statistics for the Vigo County schools and close to 100 percent on final scores. The percentages drop significantly for the other area schools. We are 100 percent on postseason scores and individual scoring in sectional and regional contests.
If it was put in the paper? I recorded it. To fill in the blanks will require access to old yearbooks and scorebooks. See beg for help below!
In case you’re curious, here’s how the 1948-49 boys basketball season played out in games reported to the papers in those days. Only schools that reported 10 or more games are included. Several didn’t make the threshold.
Over or at .500 – Glenn 26-2, Shelburn 25-2 (Sullivan Sectional champs), Paris 24-4 (Paris Regional champs), State High 22-5 (TH Sectional champs), Brazil 20-5 (Brazil Sectional champs), Robinson 19-6 (Robinson Regional, Effingham Sectional champs), Rockville 18-4, Graysville 15-7, Hutsonville 15-7, Honey Creek 14-5, Fontanet 14-6, Dugger 14-7, Gerstmeyer 14-8, Otter Creek 13-5, Prairie Creek 13-7, Garfield 12-7, Midland 10-7, West Terre Haute 10-9, New Lebanon 10-10, Mecca 9-7, Cory 9-8, Pleasantville 7-5, Fairbanks 7-7, Staunton 7-7.
Under .500 – Jasonville 10-11, Linton 10-15, Riley 9-13, Bridgeton 8-9, Farmersburg 8-10, Wiley 8-11, Concannon 8-12, Clinton 8-13 (Clinton Sectional champs), Rosedale 7-10, Blackhawk 5-12, St. Bernice 5-14, Pimento 5-15, Hymera 4-15, Carlisle 3-11, Sullivan 3-14, Marshall, Ill. 2-13, Clay City 2-15, Merom 1-14, New Goshen 1-14.
I’m continuing this project, but I’ve skipped ahead to 1969-70 to get a feel for the “middle” period of Vigo sports, as the old city schools remained open, but all of the township schools, save a much-larger Honey Creek, were mostly consolidated by then.
If you’re in Vigo, Clay, Sullivan, Vermillion, Parke, western Greene, Edgar, Clark or Crawford Counties have access to historical information for area schools in football, boys basketball, and later, girls basketball, shoot me a line at todd.golden@tribstar.com.
I’m looking for access to yearbooks, and the Holy Grail, basketball scorebooks, for past seasons. I’d love to hear from you.
Todd Aaron Golden is sports editor of the Tribune-Star. He can be reached at (812) 231-4272 or todd.golden@tribstar.com. Follow Golden on Twitter @TribStarTodd.
