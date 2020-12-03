When you were a kid, did you ever find your Christmas presents before the big day?
I did once. Fortunately, they were wrapped, as my Dad did not have to endure a giant buzz-killing Christmas spoiler alert. It's actually how I found out that Santa, well, let's not reveal too many secrets here.
When you see those Christmas presents, resplendent with their holiday wrapping, your mind as a child begins to explore all of the possibilities. What could I possibly be getting? In a way, the spoiler only serves to whet your appetite as you dream about the goods coming your way.
It's December, so Christmas is on the brain, but I couldn't help but feel the same way as I took part in a media tour of Hulman Center on Thursday. Only there was less anticipatory joy and more regretful pining for the day when everyone can unwrap the present that's sitting there on the corner of 8th and Cherry Streets.
Many of you likely drive by it daily. A $50 million present that no one can open yet. It's not fair, but then, COVID-19 and 2020 haven't been choosey when it comes to blanket unfairness for all things and all people.
The gathered media saw the good stuff. The new entrance, which you can see very well from the street is a vast improvement from the old concrete front door, which was intended to be the ticket office when Hulman Center was constructed in the early 1970s. Included is new signage for Hulman Center and Indiana State University which will be lit up brightly to be seen from the street. A new limestone marquee sign is in the works too.
You will actually be able to socialize in the entrance area before a game. You can stretch out and make yourself comfortable. Pre-renovation Hulman Center was not hang-out friendly, this is.
You can also see from the street the day-lighted wide entrance that opens to the arena. It's airy in a way Hulman Center has never been. You lose the vibe of walking through a concourse to have the world of basketball open to you, but that's fine, because seeing it all in front of you when you walk in is much cooler.
And, as many pointed out to me, it's much cooler with all-blue seats. Yes, the original seats in the upper bowl at Hulman Center have finally been replaced. No more yellow and orange, which were out of style (some of those seats were also in pretty rough shape), and didn't fit the branding for the Sycamores.
Another issue that was dealt with was the baseline seating. After the original seats on the baselines that climbed up to the upper bowl were removed in the 1990s, ISU compromised with risers in those areas. It looked junky, especially on TV, when highlights were often shot into a blank void, or worse, into the loading dock area that is located behind those risers.
Now? There are actual seats there again. They don't go all the way up to the upper deck like the originals did, but it looks far more aesthetically pleasing than the risers.
Another new bell-and-whistle you can't see from the street is the hospitality/lounge area on the west side of Hulman Center. In an area hollowed out beneath the upper level press box, there will be an area where social events can take place and that is open to the event going on below. No more jury-rigged risers at court-level for hospitality which gave a poor view of the action going on.
The concourses are wider as the physical plant of the building was expanded with the outer skin of the building being better utilized. New bathrooms have been built, there are 18 women's stalls in them to the seven that were in the old bathrooms. Cause for rejoice.
I'm not often there as a fan, I usually confine myself to event level when working, but the one consistent thing I've heard over the years was complaints about concessions.
Those days should be over. There are new concession stands located in the northeast, northwest and southwest corners of the building (the new ticket office is in the southeast corner), and while I'm no concession expert, even by my amateur eyes it's clear that the capacity to handle a more diverse menu should be the case. I noticed beer taps as well.
We didn't see everything. We did not tour the event level. And, being honest, depending on when you were paying attention to the status of the project, this did not include every bell-and-whistle that was publicized in early renderings. There were reasons for that ranging from the process of getting the state appropriation to changing economic conditions (especially when it came to the cost of materials) that occurred after bidding ended.
Much of the appropriation also went to unsexy, but very necessary improvements like a new HVAC system, new plumbing, etc. Hulman Center 1.0 lived a useful life, but it wasn't going to live much longer if those improvements hadn't been made.
Anyway, those are topics for another piece at another time, but as I walked around and drank it all in, I also couldn't fight off that regret that the public won't see what I was seeing for a little while longer.
Fans won't be allowed at Hulman Center until at least January, if at all, during the 2020-21 season. Saturday's women's home opener and Tuesday's men's home opener will be sans fans.
It's such a shame. It's not just the fans I feel bad for either.
The Hulman Center project has been years in the making even before a shovel was put into the ground. I remember having a conversation with former ISU president Daniel Bradley about the importance of renovating Hulman Center above all over athletic considerations back in 2015, long before it was approved, but after the process had begun to curry legislative approval to make it happen.
A lot of people put a lot of effort into making this project happen. A lot of people who put a lot of effort into making this project happen were really looking forward to welcoming the public into Hulman Center to see the fruits of their labor and how ISU and the Terre Haute community are enhanced as a result.
It seems cruel that the big moment has been taken away due to circumstances beyond anyone's control. Like I said, COVID-19 hasn't been picky when it's come to disappointing us.
I suppose the upshot is that when this is all over? You will have a nice new toy to play with and two of three most prominent ISU athletic programs will have a new home they can be proud of.
That present you know about will just have to sit unopened for now. When you can open it? I think you'll like it.
Todd Golden is sports editor of the Tribune-Star. He can be reached at (812) 231-4272 or todd.golden@tribstar.com. Follow Golden on Twitter at @TribStarTodd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.