TODD AARON GOLDEN: Got to love the charm of the Action Track control tower

I don't know how much you think about the control tower at the Terre Haute Action Track. My guess is that you probably don't think about it at all.
Even if you're a race fan, you likely notice it in the background of the race action and pay it no mind. From the outside looking in? It looks a little bit like it's where the air traffic controllers sit at an imagined drone or model airplane airport. It's not an imposing building.
However unimposing it looks from the outside, I can tell you, as one who semi-regularly sits in it, that there's a lot going on inside that little shack. It's the central nervous system of any Action Track race — as well as a place where tempers fray, inside jokes and rumors are told, and a lot of hard work is done to ensure that the races run smoothly.
If you cover races at the Action Track — as I did on Wednesday when it hosted the Dorsett Automotive Don Smith Classic, part of USAC's popular Indiana Sprint Week series — being inside the control tower is a big part of the charm.
The Action Track hosted its first race in 1952, but I'm pretty certain the control tower was built later. I took a gander at some old aerial photos (the historicaerials.com site is very addictive) and the earliest one where I could definitively pick out the control tower was from 1972. There's a photo from the 1960s where it might appear too, so my best hardly-researched, barely-educated guess is that it was built in the 1960s.
The reason I bring that up is to explain that I use the word "charm" affectionately, not in the architectural or aesthetic sense. I'm not so sure much has been done to spruce up the tower since it was built. If A.J. Foyt was ever on that tower back when he raced in Terre Haute? It's likely he would feel right at home if he showed up again tomorrow.
To say it's aged is putting it mildly. On the outside of the tower, the red paint on the wood railings and the blue paint on the metal ones have likely survived several presidential administrations.
The lower part of the control tower has, or had, bathrooms. I don't recall that they have actually served that function since I've been in Terre Haute — and I go back to the 2005 racing season. I took a gander inside one of those doors on Wednesday and it was a mass of accumulated metal junk, a tetanus shot waiting to happen if I dare tread inside it.
Inside the tower, it has a lot of equipment stored that is germane to the event — audio and public address equipment, trophies, etc. — and then a lot of stuff that has just accumulated over the years. There are a couple of old fans — very needed in the heat of the summer when the tower fills up with people — even though there is a functioning air conditioning unit too.
Mostly, though, it's a grungy, dusty edifice where no Swiffer Wet Jet has likely ever seen the light of day. The linoleum counters are original and have a permanent dust coating. There's a lot of faded wood and splinters. There's a few exposed wires in the ceiling. In a modern age where everyone is plugged in? Overloaded outlets are a blown fuse waiting to happen.
To this point, I'm sure this reads as if I'm slagging the control tower, making fun of it for the sake of cheap column material, but I don't mean it that way at all. I come here not to bury the control tower, but to praise it. Over the years, I've actually grown quite fond of its worked-in charm.
I can't imagine what it would be like to go to the Action Track and walk inside a modern control tower. Something would be lost. When I'm inside that tower, I feel like I've connected with the soul of the Action Track and all of the racing and great racers that have driven there through the years — and I would never want to lose that connection.
The control tower isn't a place to hang out or work the room, it's a utilitarian hut designed to get a job done. It's a blue collar joint for a blue collar style of racing — and there isn't a damn thing wrong with that.
Which comes around to something I haven't yet mentioned — the folks who work in it.
Every Action Track race I've ever covered, I have sat in my own little corner of the control tower. And at almost every Action Track race I've covered — it must be close to 20 races or so by now — I feel like I'm invading another world. Not my world, their world.
The folks who work in the control tower run the gamut from track announcers, to public relations folks, to race control personnel, to track employees. All of the above are ingrained in the culture of their particular racing series and many follow it from circuit-to-circuit. It's a world that can sometimes be impenetrable to outsiders — which I decidedly am when I'm there once or twice a year.
I stay out of the way because the control tower is a constant rush of activity. It's amazing the amount of work that gets done by everyone in it.
Take the track announcer. If you think that's an easy job? Think again. Sprint car racing often has duplicate numbers and near-identical car liveries based on similar sponsors. Even for the experts, it can't always be easy to make the right call.
Add to that the frantic action — the Action Track is a "big" track by dirt standards even though laps count down at 20-25 seconds — and the fact that fans truly depend on the announcer to give the race context? It's a stressful job, until recently done without benefit of replay, and yet, at almost every race I've attended? They pull it off with aplomb.
I marvel at the job race control does. On Wednesday, there were two USAC employees in charge of getting the cars in the correct order for qualifying, each heat and the features. They are the eyes and ears as far as when a yellow flag is flown, where a car might be stricken on-track, and when green flag racing will continue. The drivers depend on them to get everything right and they were flawless on Wednesday.
The control tower is also the communications hub. On-track activity — water trucks, push trucks, etc. — is usually in the hands of the promotion staff, but is communicated through race control in the tower. Sometimes the mission of sanctioning body — USAC is a lot better than it used to be as far as sticking to a pre-defined schedule — and the practical side of running the race by the track staff can come to cross-purposes. It can get heated.
I don't consider it a true Action Track trip if I don't hear some aggro over the radio, usually peppered with a good proportion of profanity. It would be eye-opening and intimidating if you only heard it once, but I've been there enough to know that the occasional disagreement can be chalked up to people working hard to get the event right.
At the end of the day? Both sanctioning body and track promoters are working towards the same purpose — an entertaining show for the fans. It's funny because by the end of the event? There's usually the vibe among everyone of a job well done. It's sort of a brothers-in-arms kind of thing, even if some harsh words may have been spoken in the heat of the moment.
(And here it must be mentioned — the job that Track Enterprises has done over the years to stabilize the Action Track has been outstanding. Bob Sargent and his organization have made the Action Track a top-notch venue for dirt-track racing again. I wasn't that long ago — just over a decade — when the Action Track was on death's door due to poor management. I remember how bad it was. It's vastly better now.)
An entertaining show is what the fans who attended the Action Track got on Wednesday. Tyler Courtney's win — with a dramatic mid-race save as the highlight — sent everyone home having seen a well-run night of racing.
You likely never notice it, but none of it would be possible without the work that gets done in that chipped-paint covered, splinter-filled, rancorous, grungy, dusty hot box of a control tower. I consider myself fortunate that I get to enter its confines once in a while.
Todd Golden is sports editor of the Tribune-Star. He can be reached at (812) 231-4272 or todd.golden@tribstar.com. Follow Golden on Twitter at @TribStarTodd.