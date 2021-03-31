I've been an advocate to loosen up transfer restrictions in Division I sports for a long time. My view is that it closes the gap between student-athletes and their schools. Until recently, student-athletes were completely at the mercy of their schools and their coaches, more or less indentured servants from the time they signed their Letters Of Intent.
My belief is basic, but it's fair. If coaches can fly the coup, ignore contract obligations and leave whenever they want, the student-athletes should have the same freedom. After all, non-athlete students can move around as they wish, why shouldn't athletes have the same freedom? Moreover, coaches very often gently (or not so gently) nudged student-athletes off their teams when their decision to recruit them wasn't panning out in competition. It was an unbalanced and unfair system.
I've been writing about this for years — usually in-tandem with my belief that name, image and likeness, as it's now called, should also be something student-athletes ought to be able to take advantage of. My conception of college athletics was freedom to move, freedom to get paid by an outside source, but that colleges and universities shouldn't be the ones paying them, given the disparity in the schools involved and their revenue streams.
For many years, that vision was a pipe dream, but now? We're pretty close to that reality. The COVID-19 pandemic loosened the strings on the transfer situation, rules that were already being liberalized in the years just before the pandemic hit. Legislation for NIL is apace or has been passed in several states and is to be considered at the federal level too.
Many predicted chaos if these things came to pass. Fans of mid-major programs like Indiana State predicted Armageddon. Suddenly, schools like ISU would become veritable farm teams for major schools.
Of course, it hasn't entirely worked out that way. For all of the players moving up? To make room for them, some players are going to be moving down so long as scholarship limits are enforced. I look at the transfer situation like one might look at the financial markets. Each year, you get the chance to have a market correction of the talent in a given sport.
Mid-major teams have benefitted too. ISU hit the jackpot on a Division I transfer when former Iowa swingman Christian Williams played two years for the Sycamores. He was on the All-MVC defensive team in 2020 and was a big reason why the Sycamores returned to winning that season. This year is the first offseason in which the traffic is (potentially) going the other way around as Jake LaRavia has transferred to Wake Forest, with more moves possibly to come.
So the college world is basically close to where I've always wanted it to be. I have no second-thoughts.
This basketball offseason has demonstrated what the new world will look like and it's been quite an adjustment for those who have been used to the one-sided lack of movement schools enforced for the last couple of generations.
As I write this, over 1,000 men's basketball players have entered the transfer portal, adding a turbo-charger to the increasing trend of transfers in recent seasons.
Considering there are 357 Division I basketball programs, it means close to three players per team have made themselves, in effect, free agents. That number is likely to swell as more teams end their seasons, as new coaches are hired at various programs, and as the market corrects itself in talent.
The portal has taken on an almost science fiction tractor-beam-like grip on the college basketball landscape. I'm sure fans, who prefer stability on their chosen college teams, don't like it. I know coaches and schools don't like it.
While I whole-heartily support its existence, I also look at the portal much as I do the First Amendment. The First Amendment gives you freedom of speech, but not freedom from the consequences of your speech. Entering the portal isn't going to be a lottery ticket for everyone.
It's easy to think — even I tweeted this within the last month — that everyone should enter the portal and see what's out there. What's to lose? You can always return to the school you were at — just as Terre Haute's Craig Porter did on Monday when he announced he was staying at Wichita State.
However, in practice, as in most everything in life, there's going to be some select winners and quite a few losers. I can't help but think of Marvin Miller — the pioneering head of the Major League Baseball Players Association from the 1960s to the 1980s — when I consider the current portal.
When it became apparent after the 1975 Seitz Decision that some form of free agency was coming to baseball, Miller was wise enough to understand to be careful what you wish for. Miller knew that if there was total free agency — as in, every player is a free agent during every off-season — as some advocated at the time, it would be a big problem for the majority of the MLBPA's membership.
Miller knew that it would create a saturated market that had a select few winners and quite a few middle-to-low players holding the bag. So he negotiated for a form of free agency that limited the annual pool of free agents, thus driving up demand and salaries across a wider swath of players.
While 1,000 players out of around 5,300 Division I players only represents 18.6% of the field (I write "only" as if that isn't a massive amount of players), college athletics work a lot differently than a closed-shop professional league does. We all know those 357 Division I institutions are nowhere close to be as equal as a small body of major league teams are. The amount of desirable spots are very finite.
Apart from the select few who are deemed worthy of a roster spot on a Power Five school (and not all of them are created equal either), many in the portal will be moving down the ladder. Some will even fall off the ladder and not find a scholarship spot at all, and will watch as the one they had is slurped up.
Players and their families need to be more prudent and less emotional with the freedom they've gained.
I question the wisdom of someone entering the portal (by their own choice, anyway, let's not be naïve and pretend that coaches don't encourage expendable players to dive in) when they average a couple of points per game while riding the bench. Unless you go in with eyes wide open and just want a place to play more no matter the level, how is the portal helping you?
There's no guidance for players who enter the portal either. There's no portal agents.
Over time, when players in football and basketball began declaring for the NFL and NBA drafts, and apparatus formed that could guide them on whether it was a wise choice or not. That would be a lot harder to do with the portal, given that the decision to enter is often due to personal loyalty to or animosity towards a coach, but it's a shame there's no clearing house to help athletes through the process.
There's also no timeframe to enter the portal. What you see are a lot of players making emotional decisions a day or two after a season without always thinking through the consequences.
A portal calendar, much like the recruiting calendar, wouldn't be a bad thing. Perhaps you have to wait until two weeks after the conclusion of your season to enter the portal? At least that takes the emotion out of it. Then again, it also flies in the face of athletes having the freedom to move as they wish.
I hope ideas are developed over time. Freedom for college athletes is what I've wanted and still support 100%. However, it's not for everyone. I just hope that with freedom comes the wisdom on when and when not to exercise it — and that's a tough ask for athletes at that age.
Todd Golden is sports editor of the Tribune-Star. He can be reached at (812) 231-4272 or todd.golden@tribstar.com. Follow Golden on Twitter at @TribStarTodd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.