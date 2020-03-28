TODD AARON GOLDEN: Fields was a good reporter and a good man

I want to take this opportunity to say some kind words about an old friend and a great servant for Wabash Valley sports who left us too soon.
Steve Fields, the long-time Greencastle Banner-Graphic sports editor and correspondent for the Tribune-Star, died on March 21 after a lengthy fight with cancer. He was 65.
Steve also worked in Crawfordsville, Frankfort, Franklin, and his hometown, Linton. If you covered a high school sporting event in western Indiana in the last 40 years? Chances are, you saw that unmistakable mane of white hair on press row. That was Steve. ("Steve" might be annoyed that I'm abandoning AP style, which calls for using a last name in articles after first reference, but he's going to have to forgive me this once.)
While Steve worked for us as a correspondent from 1999-2019, he's best known for his dual stints as the Banner-Graphic's sports editor from 1978-86 and 1988-99. A couple of generations of athletes at DePauw, North Putnam, Greencastle, South Putnam and Cloverdale had their exploits chronicled by Steve.
If you think it's easy to try to appease every school in a one-county area? Trust me, it's not, but by the accounts of almost everyone I talked to who would know, Steve did it with aplomb in Putnam County. I can also tell you he was a huge advocate for Putnam County teams and athletes in his role with the Tribune-Star too.
One of the most minor things Steve did at the Banner-Graphic? He interviewed me for a job in 1997 when I was starting out. It was one of about four or five small Indiana dailies I interviewed at in the span of a few weeks. I didn't get the job and eventually accepted a position in Jeffersonville.
Later, when I got to Terre Haute in 2004, Steve remembered that and thought I might hold it against him. He asked me about it once. I laughed and told him not to worry about it. I joked that the pay they offered was so low, I wouldn't have taken the job anyway. Steve laughed and it was never an issue. Never was in the first place for me anyway.
Since Steve was based in Greencastle, he mostly covered games in the eastern portion of our readership, especially Northview, and in recent years, the Western Indiana Conference schools in our area that played inside Putnam County. He was an annual fixture at the Wabash Valley Classic too.
Once the playoffs in the three high school seasons started, Steve knew the drill, and knew that western Indiana teams travel a lot. I always try to mitigate travel for our correspondents as much as is possible, but Steve was almost always willing to go the extra mile, literally and figuratively.
Once he was diagnosed with cancer, I told him that if he needed to concentrate on his treatment, I fully understood, but he worked for as long as he was able because he told me he still had the passion for it. His last Tribune-Star byline was on Oct. 11, 2019 to cover a Northview-South Putnam football game.
Funny story about that. Steve and I disagreed about how the Tribune-Star does its datelines, newspaper-speak for the place at the top of the story where we list where the game takes place.
It’s one of those things we argue about in the industry that anyone outside of it would likely be baffled about, but each paper does them a bit differently, and each sports department fiercely defends their way of doing it — way out of proportion to how important it really is.
My style has always been to choose the town closest to the school, regardless of whether it's the mailing address or if the town is incorporated (yes, these debates reach that level), but some papers do it based on mailing address.
South Putnam’s mailing address is Greencastle, but we’ve used Putnamville, because it’s closer to South Putnam.
Steve would argue up and down about it. He insisted on Greencastle, I insisted on Putnamville. It got to the point where I Google mapped it and proved to him that South Putnam was (slightly) closer to Putnamville than Greencastle.
However, his final dateline on his final Tribune-Star story at South Putnam? He slipped a “Greencastle” in there and it got through. I could change it online, but I’m keeping it, because I want Steve to have a laugh at my expense up in heaven.
Steve was a character. Opinionated and, yes, sometimes a challenge, but always strident. He and I didn’t agree on everything, but I can accept bumping heads with someone if the passion is there, and it was in abundance for Steve. He cared about this industry, he cared about the teams he covered, and he always strived to square the circle between both.
Steve also covered Royce Waltman (at DePauw), and he worked at a former company we both shared experience with, so we had a lot in common professionally.
Agree or disagree, Steve did understand what my position entails and was a good sounding board, as Tom Reck and Mark Bennett are also for the same reason. He knew when to push, but also how far he could push, and also knew when a sympathetic voice was necessary. He was a good man.
I will miss Steve and the Wabash Valley will miss the passion he put into his work. I’m glad he’s at peace and my condolences to Steve’s family and friends.
Thank you, Steve, for everything you did for the Tribune-Star and for me.
• Historic sports photos? Bring 'em on — You may have noticed that we replaced the former Game of The Day or TV Sports Pick of The Day with Sports Photo Of The Day. It's been fun to pick out old sports photos we have available — historic ones, fun ones, etc.
However, I will be the first to admit that our archival photo stable is not the greatest. We have digital photos back into the 2000s (reliably from about 2006 or so onward). We have print outs going back through to the 1990s, but many of those photos are in bad shape after sitting in storage for several decades. Many are also unidentified either by whose in the photo, the date, or both.
Prior to roughly 1990 or so? The Tribune-Star largely relied on freelance photographers to shoot sports. So we don't have very many archival photos from that rich pre-1990s sports period other than ones we've procured over the years in piecemeal fashion.
I want to get a cross-section of all of the eras of Wabash Valley sports, so if you have a quality photo from the 1980s or before that you think would fit? I encourage you to email me a .jpg photo to todd.golden@tribstar.com and I will consider it for inclusion.
What I'd be most interested in would be informal photos of our area athletes, team photos, action photos, shots of area gyms of the past, you name it. Athletes who achieved fame are good, of course, but I think any photos that capture an era are pretty interesting. So far, we've mostly had Vigo County photos, so those of you in our surrounding counties are highly encouraged to contribute as I don't want to leave any schools behind.
The information I need provided to me is who is included in the photo and a date the photo was taken. Any other context is welcome, of course.
I can't pay for it, so this would be considered a contribution on your part, but so long as there is no proprietary owner of the photo, I will consider it. So if you've got something good? Hit me up and we'll see if we can publish it to a wider audience.
