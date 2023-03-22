In the same way people get a thrill out of getting their wits scared of them at horror movies, I have a fascination with downcast endings to movies.
When they happen, I respect it because it’s a bold choice by the filmmaker. Most movies want to send you home feeling good about the characters you just watched. Downcast endings will take you down that road only to pull the carpet out from underneath you at the final moment.
I’ll never forget watching the remake of “Invasion Of The Body Snatchers” on the movie-of-the-week when I was a kid. Spoiler alert: It does not end well for any of the protagonists with Donald Sutherland’s alien shriek being an iconic coda to the film.
Downcast finishes can be exhilarating on the silver screen, but they don’t have the same feeling in sports. There’s nothing particularly stimulating about them. When it ends in tears, that pit in your stomach isn't easily filled.
Unfortunately, that was the fate of both of Indiana’s basketball teams in the span of a very depressing 24 hours Sunday and Monday. The men lost to Miami 85-69 in Albany, N.Y., on Sunday night.
That loss was a bummer, but if we're being honest, not out of the realm of unexpected.
The shocker came Monday when the Indiana women, second overall seed in the NCAA tournament, fell in a major upset to those same Hurricanes 70-68 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Miami did the dirty to both Hoosiers teams. What was the first indication the ‘Canes are public enemy No. 1 in Bloomington? My wife and I went to Buffalouies restaurant across the street from IU’s campus for lunch Tuesday and they had a dry erase board taking votes on whom was more despised, Purdue or Miami? The Hurricanes were “winning” that battle too.
This isn’t about Miami, though. This is about broken cream-and-crimson hearts.
There were ups and downs for the men and almost nothing but ups for the women until the final weeks of the season. Bear that in mind when your cruelest impulses in the final moment of reckoning suggested a team quit or choked. Taken as a whole, both seasons had highlights students and fans will cherish for a lifetime.
It’s heartbreaking too, because one of the best players in Indiana’s rich men’s basketball history and almost certainly the best women’s player said goodbye too soon.
Trayce Jackson-Davis won’t have a Final Four or a national championship to burnish his credentials like other all-time Indiana greats will, but that takes nothing away from his excellence. In a paradoxical way, it might add to it.
While Jackson-Davis wasn’t a one-man gang, he didn’t have a championship cast around him like some of the other Hoosiers greats on the all-time statistical lists did.
That makes his production — he finished averaging 20.9 points, 10.8 rebounds and four assists — even more impressive. He was the focal point of every defensive plan and was still a devastating presence.
Grace Berger was, put simply, a wizard on the floor. While mere mortals move with staccato clumsiness in trying to navigate a defense, Berger sashayed through defenders with ridiculous ease.
Never rushed, never intimidated, her first name is an apropos way to describe her game and her influence on the Hoosiers. Her 1,841 career points, 573 career assists and 118-40 mark as a player are a testament to that.
Berger is the latest avatar of the progress the Indiana women’s program has made under coach Teri Moren. She has only failed to take Indiana to 20 wins once, has made it to four of the last five NCAA tournaments, coached the Hoosiers to the No. 1 ranking and a Big Ten title, all of which brought 10,000-plus and one sellout crowd to Assembly Hall.
While Monday’s loss was a deep disappointment, the future will not be. Mackenzie Holmes, even more dominant than Berger was this season, plans to be back.
Sydney Parrish, Yarden Garzon, Chloe Moore-McNeil and Sara Scalia all plan to return. The Hoosiers will be a preseason top five team in 2023-24, if not a possible preseason No. 1.
Moren put it best after Monday’s defeat, using the team’s total margin of defeat in its four losses — 12 points — to introduce her point.
“As we move forward, I'm going to — we're going to remember that, right, 12 points. You're 28-4. That's a great season for a team that was picked third, I think, in the Big Ten and end up winning only the second Big Ten championship,” Moren said.
“You get a No. 1 seed, which has never happened here in the history of Indiana women's basketball. So there's been so many great things that have happened with our program. I choose to focus on all the great things instead of those four hiccups that we have.”
As for the men? We’ll see. Presumed returning veterans Trey Galloway, Tamar Bates, Malik Reneau and Kaleb Banks all need work on their games but have promise.
As I wrote in my web-only IU Review on Monday, the tea leaves point to Jalen Hood-Schifino coming out for the NBA Draft, but he could do with another season of major minutes under a coach in Woodson who knows the NBA backward and forward.
Woodson can also sell progress, not just a concept. There’s a big difference between “Come to Indiana and help me make us a winner.” Now Woodson can sell, “Come To Indiana and help us take the next step.”
Woodson will be an asset for players in the transfer portal who want a coach who knows how to develop pro talent. Hood-Schifino’s excellent season also demonstrates to true freshmen he can make them a star as well.
Does any of the above guarantee another step forward for the Hoosiers? No, but even amidst uncertainty, there is little question about the commitment Woodson has to the program. Fail or succeed, it won’t be for lack of passion. Nor lack of ambitious goals.
“I told the guys in the locker room how much I love them and respect them for playing for me this year. The kind of season we had was a promising season. We had a good year,” Woodson said after Sunday's loss.
“We made a step forward based on where we were a year ago, but it's not good enough as far as I'm concerned. It's not. We've got to get better from a personnel standpoint and I've got to get better as a coach. I mean, it's just that simple.”
It was a downcast conclusion for both Indiana basketball programs, but the last impression shouldn’t count the most. The overall body of work pointed to positive seasons and the promise of more to come.
Todd Golden covers Indiana, Purdue and the Big Ten for CNHI Sports Indiana. He can be reached at todd.golden@indianamediagroup.com.
