TODD AARON GOLDEN: Could ISU share MVFC title? Believe it

"That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind."
Those famous words were spoken by Neil Armstrong when he became the first human being to walk on the moon 50 years ago.
I had almost as momentous occasion when I did my Missouri Valley Football Conference preseason picks.
I choose Indiana State to finish in a first-place tie atop the MVFC. By my recollection, it's the first time I've ever picked the Sycamores to win or share a league championship in the many years I've voted in the football and men's basketball preseason poll. I think the highest I've ever had ISU in the past was second in the basketball poll during the early 2010s.
Now, technically, I picked ISU third because of tiebreakers, but let's not muck this moment up by printing truth instead of the legend. The bottom line is that I think the Sycamores are league-championship worthy. One small step for me, one giant leap for Sycamore-kind? Forgive me for drafting off of Armstrong's heat.
This didn't happen by accident or by some osmosis of homerism that suddenly filtered its way into my cerebral cortex. First, I think the Sycamores will be very good if everyone stays healthy. Almost everyone of consequence is back on the offensive side of the ball. The one position that lost experienced talent — running back — was the deepest on the team a year ago with many non-starting contributors back.
ISU's defense has more question marks, but also has solid players spread around its units. Defensive end Inoke Moala, safety Denzel Bonner, and especially, linebacker Jonas Griffith are all good to league-best at their positions.
If it were just that? I'd have ISU in the mix for top half of the most competitive FCS league, but there's more to it. ISU has a favorable schedule. Any team that skips North Dakota State is going to have a leg up on the rest of the league and the Sycamores are the MVFC's chosen ones again in 2019.
Moreover, ISU's four home conference games — South Dakota State, Western Illinois, Southern Illinois, Youngstown State — are all winnable. The Jackrabbits will be the toughest, but ISU took them to overtime at their place a year ago in a close loss.
The road games — South Dakota, Illinois State, Northern Iowa, Missouri State — are a much bigger challenge, but if ISU wins two of them? They're in great shape.
Add to this that a significant portion of the league is rebuilding and that many programs are working in wholly new offensive lines, quarterbacks, etc.? The time is right for an up-and-coming team to make a leap.
I also came to this conclusion by picking all of the conference games. So let's take a look at the week-to-week in the MVFC. The league schedule starts on Oct. 5. All of the byes are confined to the nonconference portion of the season which will make for a great race.
• Week 1: ISU at South Dakota — The Coyotes are going to be good and they're also one of the few programs to return an elite quarterback — Austin Simmons. I chalk this one up as a loss for the Sycamores, who will still be trying to find their feet defensively.
Around the MVFC, the game that looms over the whole season is NDSU at Illinois State. The Redbirds have a lot of talent back. The Bison, great though they always are, don't. I pick Illinois State to prevail, a game that casts a shadow over the entire league race. Other winners? SDSU over Southern Illinois, UNI over Youngstown State, Missouri State over Western Illinois. ISU status: 0-1 MVFC, one game out.
• Week 2: Western Illinois at ISU — The Leathernecks have very little back on either side of the ball. Sycamores roll on Homecoming.
Around the MVFC, NDSU beats UNI, Youngstown State over SDSU, South Dakota wins at Missouri State and Illinois State wins at SIU. ISU status: 1-1 MVFC, one game behind Illinois State and South Dakota.
• Week 3: South Dakota State at ISU — As I wrote recently, this game will likely be the turning point of the season. If ISU loses? They're in the slap fight in the middle of the MVFC. If they win? The rest of their schedule lines up nicely for title contention. The Jacks will be good, but like many league teams? They lose their share of offensive contributors, including quarterback Taryn Christion and much of their offensive line. Sycamores win in a close one.
Around the MVFC, Illinois State stays unbeaten with a win at Western Illinois. NDSU beats Missouri State, SIU edges Youngstown State and UNI deals South Dakota its first league loss. ISU status: 2-1 MVFC, tied for second, one game behind Illinois State.
• Week 4: ISU at Illinois State — A chance to grab a share of the league lead! However, I think the Sycamores stumble. ISU rarely plays well at Hancock Stadium, the Sycamores haven't won there since 1997, and the Redbirds are legitimately good and motivated. Sycamores suffer their second league loss.
Around the MVFC, SDSU wins the Dakota Marker at home over NDSU. Youngstown State beats winless Western Illinois. South Dakota defeats Southern Illinois. UNI wins at Missouri State. ISU status: 2-2 MVFC, tied for fourth, two games behind Illinois State.
• Week 5: Southern Illinois at ISU — The Salukis have been a lot tougher on the Sycamores in Terre Haute than in Carbondale in recent years, but the Sycamores bounce back after the disappointing loss at Illinois State to earn the home victory.
Around the MVFC, Illinois State keeps rolling with a home win over UNI. SDSU and NDSU both win on the road at Missouri State and Youngstown State, respectively. However, South Dakota can't do the same as the Coyotes lose at previously winless Western Illinois. ISU status: 3-2 MVFC, five-way tie for second, two games behind Illinois State.
• Week 6: ISU at Northern Iowa — The Sycamores haven't won at the UNI-Dome since 1988. ISU has rarely come close, in fact, but this is the year the streak ends. UNI has a lot of roster turmoil and the Sycamores will rise to the occasion on the road. Moreover? They get help elsewhere too.
Around the MVFC, Illinois State, perhaps ranked No. 1 nationally by now, falls at SDSU in a shootout. NDSU wins easily at home over Western Illinois as does South Dakota over Youngstown State. Southern Illinois beats Missouri State in Carbondale. ISU status: 4-2 MVFC, three-way tie for second, one game behind Illinois State.
• Week 7: Youngstown State at ISU — The Sycamores are playing for a chance to get a share of the MVFC lead. The Penguins could be playing for playoff viability, but the Sycamores are better and knock off YSU in front of a larger-than-usual November crowd in the home finale.
Around the MVFC, Illinois State clinches a share of the MVFC title — and the auto-bid — with a home win over Missouri State, who falls into the league basement. SDSU remains in contention with a home win over UNI. NDSU defeats South Dakota, eliminating the Coyotes from title consideration. Western Illinois beats Southern Illinois in Macomb to escape last place. ISU status: 5-2 MVFC, three-way tie for second, one game behind Illinois State.
• Week 8: ISU at Missouri State — The Sycamores don't control their own title destiny, but they play the league's weakest team in their finale, a huge advantage even on the road. The Sycamores dispatch the Bears and wait for news elsewhere around the league.
Around the MVFC, the key game is Illinois State's road trip to Youngstown State. If the Redbirds win? They win the league outright for the first time since 1999. If my predictions hold, the Penguins will be 6-5 overall. YSU will have an outside shot at a playoff spot — and a win over Illinois State would do a world of good on the resume. I think YSU pulls it off — and allows the Sycamores to pull even with the Redbirds atop the league.
NDSU also gets a share of the title with a win at Southern Illinois. SDSU, also with a chance to get a piece, falls at rival South Dakota. UNI beats Western Illinois at the UNI-Dome to get to .500 in the MVFC.
Final ISU status: 6-2 MVFC, tied for a share of the league championship with Illinois State and NDSU.
The conference fun begins in 11 weeks. We'll find out whether ISU will take that giant leap or whether I've taken a giant leave of my senses.
Todd Golden is sports editor of the Tribune-Star. He can be reached at (812) 231-4272 or todd.golden@tribstar.com. Follow Golden on Twitter at @TribStarTodd.