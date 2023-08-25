Conference realignment has brought quite a few concerns to the surface about the present and future of college athletics. Most of those concerns are well founded.
Perhaps the biggest question/complaint revolves around travel, a beef with multiple variants.
There’s the college sports-is-corrupt-on-its-face version. How are these “student-athletes” (complainant generally uses quotes, italics or even ALL-CAPS for Extra Added Emphasis) expected to be students when they’re traveling coast-to-coast?
There’s the oft-cited non-revenue sports concern. Football will be fine, but what about these volleyball/swimming/field hockey kids who have to fly commercial on the regular from (pick college town not close to commercial airport) to (pick another college — oh, heck, it’s usually Eugene, Oregon)
At first, I kind of nodded in agreement with the consensus. Whew! It is going to be brutal going from Oregon to Penn State in the nouveau Big Ten.
Without doubt, the physical toll of travel is a valid concern. Traveling is difficult from both a logistical and financial point of view. Note I used the previous two sentences in present tense, not future tense.
The more I began to see these complaints parroted, the more cynical I became.
Some of this was because the travel angst can be a bit over the top. The Associated Press ran a story this week on fans who won’t be able to travel to every football game home and away in the age of far-flung conferences.
The AP found crazies who do it, bully for them, but not once did the story bring up the fact it’s an extreme minority of fans who actually go to these lengths. Most fans don’t go past having season tickets at home. The majority watch from the comfort of home.
The non-revenue line of attack bothered me the most.
For national media types, and yes, fans — many (not all) of whom only cover/follow college athletics at its highest pinnacle of visibility — championing the cause for non-revenue sports they typically pay no mind to struck me as especially exploitive and condescending. It comes off as using non-revenue sports as a convenient cudgel.
In the national media’s case, it’s the often valid but sometimes tiresome and never-ending pitched battle against the NCAA.
Inevitably, the body was blamed by some for being weak on realignment but is also routinely hammered by some of the same people for being too overbearing in other areas. I get it. The NCAA is a pantomime villain that too often lives down to it, but can we make up our minds on why they’re allegedly evil incarnate?
My initial cynicism was necessary because it faded into a different mindset to question the nature of travel without unquestioned acceptance that it’s new or something to fear. So let’s dive in.
Important note: not every sport plays a round-robin schedule. Swimming, for example, doesn’t compete home and away like basketball does. Some non-revenue sports only meet as a conference once or twice a year. So, no, Penn State’s swim team is not going to make four trips to the West Coast or vice versa unless it chooses to.
The kind of coast-to-coast travel most are worried about involves sports with something like a round-robin schedule: basketball, volleyball, softball and baseball.
It’s a legitimate concern to question the logistics of how to make travel within these sports workable.
However, it strikes me as disingenuous to complain about the travel itself when teams do it by choice out of conference. An email popped into my account as I wrote this previewing an Ohio State women’s soccer trip to Montana. Why? There are 10 Division I programs in Ohio alone the Buckeyes aren’t playing.
Basketball teams of both genders regularly play one-off games at least a time zone away and often on class nights.
How are those trips acceptable from a travel point of view, but suddenly in-conference travel is over the line?
The easiest answer to the above question is in-conference travel was never like non-conference travel. We hold that to be self-evident, but that depends on perspective.
In-conference travel burdens are not new. In the first half-century of college athletics, taking a train from Minneapolis to Bloomington was not a straight forward exercise. It was as time-consuming as taking a coast-to-coast flight would be now.
This would be a good time to remind everyone not to lose sight of the fact schools with multi-million dollar revenue streams from the media rights deals that are creating coast-to-coast conferences in the first place have means to make travel easier for their student-athletes in every sport.
Or they can alter their scheduling to make non-conference travel less demanding to make up for longer conference trips they voted for.
Power Five schools have their pick of the litter when it comes to scheduling, and they could help mid-major schools that don’t by playing regionally.
If they don’t, I don’t want to hear complaints from schools who have the financial means and the scheduling power to mitigate their travel worries.
What about travel and sports interfering with classes? Travel is just one reason sports disrupt class time. All of the on-campus commitments, practices, weight-room duties, etc., can also interfere with class time or how classes are scheduled. This is also not new.
Moreover, as anyone with a kid currently in college knows, remote learning is here to stay. Both of my kids are taking online classes while being on their respective campuses right now.
The last half-decade alone has seen a revolution in terms of how connected student-athletes can be while away from campus, a process sped-up by the pandemic. It’s not as big of a deal as it once was.
This is all apart from the fact Division I athletic departments have long had staff or entire departments devoted to making the academic experience easier for athletes in a way regular students don’t have access to.
Travel is rough on student-athletes. There is no denying it. Would it be better if conferences stayed geographical? Yes, it would on multiple fronts.
But let’s not act like the travel is some kind of new challenge. It’s always been part of the landscape.
