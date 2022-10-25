Writing about Indiana State is my job and I enjoy doing it. The vast majority of what I write about, especially in columns, relates to the Sycamores.
I don't always get to wax poetic on the other areas of local sports interest, so let's take a little tour, shall we?
• Colts — Irritation runs high when it comes to the Colts and their 3-3-1 record, a mark that, frankly, greatly flatters Indy, given that they were handed victories on a silver platter by moronic late-game meltdowns by both the Chiefs and Broncos.
I have to ask, remove your heart and insert your brain. What did you expect? I did not understand the hype the Colts were getting in the preseason. Some crystal balls had this team in the AFC Championship Game. Based on ... what?
An old, past his expiration-date quarterback with few proven targets? An offensive line that mysteriously gets publicity for being one of the NFL's best, but rarely proves it?
I could see optimism about the defense, running back Jonathan Taylor and a relatively friendly schedule, but the rest had a very wing-and-a-prayer vibe.
I suppose it's human nature, I suppose it's admirable on a certain level, but Colts fans annually seem to want to believe in the best case scenario, knowing full-well the Colts rarely deliver on it. When they don't? The village mob is waiting for their pound of flesh.
They usually have the wrong target in-mind. The root cause of the Colts' problems, and it has been accentuated in the post-Andrew Luck era, is that owner Jim Irsay isn't patient enough to ride out tough decisions. He cares, he means well, but he wants quick-fixes.
A full teardown and rebuild? Not in his lexicon. The only period in his ownership where he wasn't susceptible to quick fix decision-making was when Bill Polian was general manager and had the gravitas to make his own decisions.
A quick-fix mentality is how you get a procession of QBs like Philip Rivers-Carson Wentz-Matt Ryan. The Colts don't do sustainable. They're run like someone betting their future on hitting lotto on a scratch-off ticket.
Chris Ballard? Frank Reich? Offer them up as sacrificial lambs, but they're just guest-stars in an on-going saga that won't change until the I-want-what-I-want-and-I-want-it-now mentality changes at the top.
• Indiana basketball — Excitement is high in Bloomington and so is preseason expectation. Indiana was picked to win the Big Ten by the league's beat writers and the Hoosiers are 13th in the preseason poll.
Time for the buzz-killer — hi, that's me — to enter the chat. IU finished ninth in the Big Ten in 2022, six games off the top. Big Ten favorites? To point out that this feels like too much, too soon is an understatement.
I know partly where this is coming from. College athletics have changed so drastically with the advent of the transfer portal. One victim? Preseason prognostication.
Predictors naturally go with what they know. And what we know about the Big Ten is that only three of the 11 players on the 2022 Big Ten first and second teams are back.
The Hoosiers have known quantities. Trayce Jackson-Davis? The biggest returning star on any Big Ten team. Second and third-top scorers Xavier Johnson and Race Thompson are also back. Stability! Voila! Preseason favorites!
That's fine, but what I worry about with these Hoosiers is the mantle of a responsibility that's been thrust on them and not yet earned by them.
In one offseason, is Indiana ready to jump up eight spots to go where no IU team has gone since 2016 and alpha dog their way through a Big Ten title campaign? That seems like a lot to ask.
Ready or not? The Big Ten will be ready for them and the Hoosiers will get every team's best shot.
I'm not saying coach Mike Woodson, a winner whom I enjoy greatly from outside their bubble, can't take IU to a league championship level, but when it comes to the Hoosiers? I'm from Missouri. Until you show me what you haven't shown me before? Skepticism is my go-to.
• Pacers — Pains me to say it, but my interest in the Pacers is as low as it's ever been. It doesn't help that my carrier is one of the many that doesn't broadcast the Bally Sports Networks.
The Pacers have always struggled to maintain statewide interest outside of the Indianapolis metro area, apart from when they are winning big.
That makes their decision to re-up with Bally all the more baffling. They need eyes on them and they made a deliberate decision to cut themselves off from the streaming public.
Yes. I know. There's an app. I pay for enough apps as it is. At $19.99 per month or $189 lump sum? Enjoy tanking in anonymity, Pacers.
• Baseball — Did you like the new playoff format? I did. I especially liked the first day of the first two playoff rounds with the staggered start times from noon onward. It felt like the NCAA Tournament in a good way.
Of course, it's baseball, and that means the self-loathing about the sport from its own fans is never far around the corner. This year's complaint was particularly rich: postseason favorites are being hosed by the new format.
Do those detractors suffer from loss of access to baseball-reference.com?
Playoff upsets are not new, regardless of format. In 1973, when only four teams made it, the 82-80 Mets bumped off the 99-win Reds to win the NL pennant. In 2006? The 83-win Cardinals won the World Series in an eight-team format. Those are just two examples of many, so the weeping and gnashing of teeth is not historically accurate.
Nor was it a very compelling argument anyway. Part of the rationale is rooted in the notion that division titles aren't valued as much as they should be.
Let's just say it: division titles are overrated. They're a product of strength of division and by the scheduling format MLB has had since it went to six divisions in 1994 that overdoses on an interminable amount of inter-division contests.
This playoff format allows it to all come out in the wash.
Philadelphia won 87 games in a division with two 100-win teams. They were more battle-tested than a Cardinals team that got to shoot holes in the corpse-like Cubs, Reds and Pirates throughout the season. It showed when it mattered.
Thank goodness the schedule is changing next year as every team will play one another. It won't be balanced, but we'll have overall records that aren't as skewed by division strength. (Or which division in the other league you happen to play in a given season.)
No one needs 19 Cubs-Pirates games each year. Or for that matter? Nineteen Cardinals-Brewers games. Less is more. Fewer inter-divisions games increases the stakes when they do play.
The playoffs worked. I will likely lose my baseball fan badge for saying it, but I liked something in baseball.
Uh-oh. Fire up the village mob.
