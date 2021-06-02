Right now, with coverage of the Indiana State baseball team in-progress, I'm in college baseball mode.
It's a good place to be. I loved a variety of sports before I came to the Tribune-Star, but the one sport I have learned to appreciate, and even follow as a fan, because I work at the Tribune-Star is college baseball.
It certainly hasn't hurt that ISU will embark on its fourth NCAA baseball regional in the last decade when it takes the field against Georgia Tech at 1 p.m. Friday at Vanderbilt's Frank Hawkins Field in the Nashville Regional. Of all of the sports ISU has played, I've seen the Sycamores as participants in a sport's highest level more in baseball than any other sport.
Apart from that, the way college baseball works — in the manner that rosters are built and that pitching staffs are set are all unique to the college game. All while it shares the familiarity of the baseball we all know and love.
Or does it?
I spent the bulk of last week watching the Sycamores navigate their way through the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. The Sycamores fell one hurdle short of defending their title from 2019, but the path to get there was taut and full of suspense. And I wasn't even at the extra-inning game on Sunday against Dallas Baptist as I returned to Terre Haute to attend my son's high school graduation.
What I saw in Carbondale was baseball at its best. Fantastic pitching — ISU's Geremy Guerrero and DBU's Luke Eldred both threw gems — but I also saw both small ball and power baseball done well. I saw back-and-forth rallies and near-constant action. Defense was often brilliant, but also, there was enough derp to make you feel like it was still challenging for the fielders. The two games I saw ISU out-last Southern Illinois — the Sycamores won by a combined 20-17 over the two games — were worth the trip on their own.
In the four games I witnessed, the teams combined to bat .282. And yet, I also saw a one-hitter thrown by Eldred and his DBU bullpen mates and saw Guerrero stymie Illinois State.
In other words? The right balance was struck. No matter what you might look for in baseball, you were able to find it in at least one of the games.
It's a sharp contrast to what we're seeing in Major League Baseball so far for the 2021 season. While college baseball remains thoroughly watchable, the MLB product might be the least interesting I've seen — and I've been following it religiously since the late 1970s.
Right now, the batting average across Major League Baseball is .236. The National League (.235) is on-pace for its worst seasonal batting average of all-time, eight points lower than the modern nadir of .243 set in the famous Year Of The Pitcher in 1968. The American League is on-pace for its third-worst season, behind 1967-68.
Batters are getting on-base and getting extra base hits, perhaps an influence of launch angle-or-nothing approach taken by some hitters and the continued reverence for the base-on-balls. In terms of OPS (on-base percentage plus slugging percentage), both leagues are below historical norm, but not freakishly so, as they are in batting average.
Walks make perfect sense when it comes to plotting out a way to win a game, but they're also boring as sin. No one has ever purchased a ticket to watch someone get walks.
And what's happening when batters do get on-base? Sacrifices per game have been at a historic baseball low throughout the 2010s and that trend isn't changing as 2021 is on-pace to have the second-lowest sacrifice-per-game rate in history. Stolen bases are below historic average — only the station-to-station 1950s to the early 1970s era is lower. So there's not much action even when runners are aboard.
Pitchers pitch with more power and accuracy than ever before. More pitchers approach 100 miles per hour than ever.
But the hero status that was once reserved for dominant pitching aces has been eroded over the last 40 years by the rise of the bullpen. Nothing wrong with a good bullpen, teams have always needed them, but until recently, teams also marketed starting pitchers as the stars of their sport. Now? They're lucky to get the minimum five innings in for a win.
Many pitchers are also made artificially better by the rise of the defensive shift in the 2010s.
From a game theory/analytical point of view? Shifts make complete sense, but they're another log on the fire of boring baseball — unless you find someone lucking out and beating the shift to be edge-of-your-seat entertainment. Players don't bunt, so that's out as a shift deterrent. And for fans who say, adjust and hit against the shift, well, good luck with that for batters who have spent 15 years learing to hit a certain way. It's just not that easy.
At this point of the column you might be asking yourself how many clouds this old man has to yell at. Guilty, I suppose, but I can't help but feel that the lousy trends that may have been individually isolated to a certain time period of baseball history are all converging in 2021 to form a perfect storm of boredom.
Never forget, pro sports are entertainment first and game theory second. All of the analytics in the world may create the perfect way to win a baseball game, but if the perfect way isn't worth watching, than what good is it really?
I'm being tested by this. My favorite team, the Brewers, are above .500 and in the NL Central race. And yet, they hit an appalling .211. Much as I adore my hometown team, do I really need that in my life?
A problem with MLB's product right now is how dogmatic the clubs seem to be about the right way to win, which at present, is analytics or bust. My brain is all for analytics, but my heart knows the product it produces isn't fun to watch — unlike basketball, where the analytics metamorphosis has created an entertaining product. I challenge all analytical geniuses to draft a way of winning and roster-building in baseball that takes into account entertainment value. That's the perfect beast.
I guess I'm just waiting for the team that zags against the zig, tries something different, and is successful with it. Sometimes in baseball's history, that has happened without any rule change to keep the cyclical nature of the sport moving, but at other times, the sport has needed to do something to move the needle.
Of the three big things (shifts, batting philosophy, elite pitchers) that have played a role in MLB as we currently know it, I can only think of one thing that can be changed to open things up. Ban the shift.
Like I said, I'd shift like crazy if I were a manager under current rules, it makes sense, but it's not good for the game. Sometimes, the game needs to be saved from itself, like when the NBA changed defensive rules in the early 2000s to open up scoring. Baseball needs to be saved from the shift.
It wouldn't have to be hard. Shortstops and third basemen stay to the left of second base and the right side is the reserve of the second baseman and first baseman. Center fielders can move around in the outfield, but the same line of demarcation applies to left and right fielders, preventing these silly defenses where as many as six of the non-pitching/non-catching fielders are balanced on one side of the field.
If a shortstop fields a ball to the right of second base, that's fine, so long as he ranged over from a legal position to do so. This doesn't have to be rocket science.
I hope that day comes, but until it does, I have at least one more week to appreciate college baseball and the more entertaining product it is putting on the field right now.
