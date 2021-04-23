TODD AARON GOLDEN: Building bonds with the Haute is an important mission for new coaches

Indiana State's basketball coaching saga — which seemed to take on Homeric length — is finally over.
The sturm und drang of the men's basketball coaching situation — which had, and still has, many either thrilled or roiled about the turn of events — ended over a month ago when Josh Schertz was hired on March 17.
ISU's parting of ways with former women's basketball coach Vicki Hall — which, by the way, Hall got paid $70,000 for, according to the separation agreement I obtained via public records request and that Hall signed on March 15 — took longer to sort out. Finally, Nicholls State assistant coach and Monroe County native Chad Killinger was hired on Tuesday.
Am I glad it's over? You'd better believe it. Regime changes are stressful for all parties. Regardless of how you feel about either coaching change, it will be nice to have some stability on the coaching front for a while.
Not that things are stable for either coach right this minute. The chaos of the transfer portal, crafting a staff — Schertz will have more work to do on that front with the departure of much-respected and much-missed Kareem Richardson to Clemson on Thursday — and building rapport among the staff and players the pair of new coaches inherited is obviously paramount at this stage of the game.
However, once things settle down on those fronts — to the point that they ever settle down — I think both coaches have a mission in front of them that don't involve X's and O's or roster-building.
The public relations side of coaching is important. Building bonds with the community and alumni are obviously part of the job and important part of the duties. Yes, wins and getting student-athletes to succeed in their dual roles comes first, but basketball coaches — especially in Indiana — are as much a front door of the university as the teams themselves are.
ISU and Terre Haute need one another. There are probably hardcore anti-ISU Hauteans who scoff at that, but ISU is the largest employer in town and the most prominent entity in the city that brings visibility to our community. When ISU does well, Terre Haute does well with it.
Conversely, I know there's ISU folks who get frustrated with perceived lack of support from the community. I feel that, but the effort for outreach can never cease. From a pure spectator point of view, ISU still draws the vast majority of its ticket-buying fans from the Wabash Valley. Sure there are some hardcore fans who drive over from Indianapolis or points beyond, and God bless 'em, but without Wabash Valley support? ISU will not have the fan support it desires.
To this end, I think Schertz and Killinger have different missions to build enthusiasm from the home folks that goes beyond winning.
Schertz, of course, has to win over the many folks in the area who were fond of former coach Greg Lansing, who did a good job of always praising the area, building bonds, and most importantly, he built relationships with several donors who matter. Lansing is a good model of what a coach should be in terms of how he presents himself to the community. Affable, smiling, never negative about the city. Say what you want about Lansing's coaching, but I don't think anyone can deny he was a good ambassador for the university and community.
Schertz has put a month in, and unlike Killinger, I have the advantage of having spoken with him on several occasions. On the basis of my dealings with Schertz? I'm confident he'll continue in the same vein that Lansing did.
Schertz has a track record too. He helped turn Division II Lincoln Memorial into a solid draw in its small community of Harrogate, Tenn. The difference, and the back history, of ISU and Terre Haute is quite a bit different from LMU and Harrogate, but at least Schertz has proven he can sustain interest from both fans and donors.
Moreover, Schertz is easy to talk to and is a straight-shooter. I've enjoyed my interactions with him so far. He told me last week that once things settle down a bit in the transition that he has plans to get out and do some meet-and-greets and work in his community role. Every coach says that, but I think Schertz is being genuine. He also said he intends on opening ISU's practices to the public. Lansing's practices were nominally open too, though I don't think it was ever publicly advertised.
I feel good about Schertz building bonds. Hopefully, I'll feel the same about Killinger, because he has a much bigger task at-hand in this department.
Those of us who have been around for a while remember when women's basketball was out-drawing the men's team at times. And if you think that was merely a product of the Melanie Boeglin years, think again, because ISU's attendance actually peaked after Boeglin graduated, though certainly the era of success from the mid-2000s undeniably helped. The point is that even after a peak period of winning, ISU fans and this community proved it would support women's basketball.
However, enthusiasm dried up after Wiedie's departure in 2010, even though the program kept winning through the end of the Teri Moren era that ended when she left for Indiana in the summer of 2014.
Once the winning stopped? So did much of the enthusiasm and interest. There were no attendance figures for the previous season, of course, but back in the 2019-20 season, ISU averaged 1,395 fans, well off the 4,000-plus it was averaging in 2010. ISU was once renowned for its vociferous booster club, the Big Blue Booster Club, but that organization is moribund. Its website hasn't been updated since the 2019-20 season.
Women's basketball's enthusiasm gap has multiple causes. Wiedie, for all of his faults that ultimately cost him his job, was a tireless builder of support within the community. He proselytized ISU women's basketball and built an army of support at a time when ISU's athletic department was at a low ebb in its ability to do the same.
None of the coaches who followed Wiedie have had the same gift. Moren's teams won, as she's continued to do very impressively with the Hoosiers, but Moren's teams played quite a bit differently from Wiedie's press and 3-point oriented teams, defensive grindouts became the rule of the day, and Moren herself — while perfectly affable when you talked to her — was not extroverted in the same way Wiedie was.
Joey Wells showed a bit more of his personality, but the team started to decline under his watch, and losses naturally dampen enthusiasm. As for Hall, I got along with her perfectly fine, but I'm not going out on a limb when I say that many did not.
That wasn't the main problem, though. Her zeal to burn it down and start over again went too far in every sense. The complete roster turnover made it impossible for fans to build any kind of rapport with the players and then losses piled up in a way no ISU women's basketball fan had seen — and statistically, the team was regressing in 2021. Add in the pandemic, which is no one's fault, but it killed what little enthusiasm there might have been. It just didn't work out at all.
So Killinger has a lot of work to do, not only on-the-court, but especially with the fans. No coach has successfully sold the women's program in over a decade, and while I'm not asking Killinger to be some huckster, some personality goes a long ways. So a little dash of huckster wouldn't hurt!
The fans are out there. We know. We've seen where ISU's attendance numbers can go when the program and it's supporters are aligned. I think we'd all like to see Hulman Center engaged again with both programs. For both coaches, winning rules above all, but their community outreach will go a long ways towards getting this community in their corners.
Todd Golden is sports editor of the Tribune-Star. He can be reached at (812) 231-4272 or todd.golden@tribstar.com. Follow Golden on Twitter at @TribStarTodd.
