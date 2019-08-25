TODD AARON GOLDEN: Boos for Luck add a black eye to an already dark day for Colts fans

The last thing Andrew Luck heard as he left the field for the last time as an Indianapolis Colt was a cascade of boos.
Boos. This for a man who had a 53-33 record as the Colts' starting quarterback, who was 4-4 in the playoffs, and who led the Colts to the AFC Championship Game in his third season.
Until injuries took their toll, Luck was ahead of Peyton Manning's pace at a similar juncture of Manning's career — at least in terms of postseason victories. Luck had the same transformative effect on the Colts that Manning did for a franchise that was in a similar state of rot. Remember the Curtis Painter era? Luck made you forget it.
But still, there were boos. This for a man who threw for over 4,000 yards four different times in his six-year career. Boos for a man who threw for 40 touchdown passes once and 39 more the year after he returned from catastrophic injury.
Boos for a man who got pulverized behind a slipshod offensive line for years before the Colts did anything to fix it.
If you really want to boo? Aim your invective higher and jeer Jim Irsay and the rest of the Colts' brain trust (including the front office they hired) for idiotically dragging their feet to address Luck's protection issues. His injuries and his retirement are a legacy of their inaction.
Boos for a man who has been nothing but a credit to the city of Indianapolis and the Colts fan base at-large since he arrived in Indiana.
Boos that give no thought for a man who had made one of the biggest decisions of his life, one which undoubtedly tore him in two and will change the perception of him forever. Boos for a man who didn't make the decision to have this news break in the middle of a preseason game, unless you wear a tinfoil hat and think Luck was covertly texting Adam Schefter from the sideline.
The fans booed. Lustily and heartily. Booing without empathy, class, or any appreciation whatsoever for all that Luck did for the Colts.
Luck's retirement was terrible enough for Colts fans, but the reaction at Lucas Oil Stadium was so much worse. I was not there — I am not a glutton for punishment who feels a burning desire to watch meaningless preseason NFL football — but like everyone else, I saw the video, and it booed volumes.
And why did those fans boo? Because they had their feelings hurt? Because their season is ruined? Because they couldn't control themselves in the moment? Since when is any of that a legitimate defense for any irrational act?
Those Colts fans, at their most base when they thoughtlessly vented their spleen, contributed to the most embarrassing thing I've ever seen the usually classy Indianapolis sports fans do.
It's an atrocious look that won't soon be forgotten. Innocent Colts fans who didn't take part in the booing — the majority likely hated the booing as much as I did — are going to be tarnished with those boos by association forever.
Remember when Reggie Miller got booed when he was drafted ahead of Steve Alford in 1987? Indy is still trying to live that down more than a quarter-century later. These Colts fans who booed on Saturday night simply upped the ante and said, "hold our beer."
Philadelphia is probably embarrassed by what those Colts fans did.
Meatheads are coming out of the woodwork to get their shots in too. You have the inevitable social media warriors who want to get their 15 seconds of fame in by burning their Luck jersey. On camera, of course, so they get the attention they so badly crave. (Word to the unwise: Go donate your Luck jersey to a homeless shelter if you feel that strongly about his retirement.)
You have the old line jock mentality that suggests that Luck was "weak" by "quitting". Know this. There's a lot of "tough guys" who can barely walk, have cognitive issues in advanced age, or are dead because this kind of caveman mentality persisted for far too long.
Luck addressed the booing during his postgame retirement press conference, itself a jarring moment that no one could have predicted would occur 90 minutes before it happened.
"I'd be lying if I said I didn't hear the reaction. It hurt, I'll be honest with you, it hurt," Luck told the assembled media.
Luck is the master of understatement and deflection when talking to the media. If he admitted to that? I can't imagine what he was really feeling inside.
Hurt feelings aside, the booing is bigger than just that. After all, what were fans booing Luck for? That he won't sacrifice his body for their sake? That's the height of vanity.
I'd much rather have Luck be able to function like a normal human being when he's 50 rather than see him use a cane, live a life in pain, or end up on a CTE victim list. It's his life. He owes it to himself to live it the way he wants.
And I think that's the crux of what bothered me so much about the booing. There's this notion that Andrew Luck owed Colts fans something beyond what he had already given them.
Let's be real clear about what sports fans are owed. The Colts (or any team) owe you their best effort in creating a competent organization that strives to win. It doesn't mean they will win, but the quest for it has to be there.
(Given how Luck's career ended up? I think that competence, at least in the pre-Chris Ballard era, can be seriously questioned on the Colts' part given how poorly they protected their prized asset.)
The players owe you their best effort and, like any job, they owe you professionalism on and off the field.
Everything after that? It's all gravy. I don't care how much money you spend being a fan, or if you buy a season ticket (caveat emptor), or watch every game on TV. None of that gives you the right to think you're owed anything more than a football game and a honest effort from team and player.
You aren't owed loyalty. You aren't owed love. You aren't owed charitable acts. You aren't owed an athlete's time. It's wonderful when athletes give it, but they don't owe fans any of that.
Fans sure as heck aren't owed some sort of gladiator mentality where a player hurts themselves and plays reluctantly for your benefit.
What fans owe Luck is a standing ovation for a fine career. What fans owe Luck is appreciation for 16 come-from-behind wins, 20 game-winning drives, and four different playoff runs in spite of his injuries.
Most of all? What those fans who boorishly booed Luck owe him is an apology. He did nothing but give Indianapolis his best — and he got booed in return. What a cruel way to call it a day.
Todd Golden is sports editor of the Tribune-Star. He can be reached at (812) 231-4272 or todd.golden@tribstar.com. Follow Golden on Twitter at @TribStarTodd.
