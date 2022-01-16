TODD AARON GOLDEN: A's Manaea appreciates ISU's place on his personal 'totem pole'

What's a sure sign you're getting old, have been around the block a lot, or both?
For me, Saturday's Indiana State Athletic Hall of Fame class, feted by the Hulman Center crowd during media timeouts of ISU's men's basketball game with Loyola was a fresh reminder.
Of the five honorees given a chance to be given love by the Sycamore faithful, three of the members — softball's Darcy Wood, track and field's Lauren Martin and baseball's Sean Manaea all plied their trade as I plied mine as the Tribune-Star's ISU beat writer.
A fourth Hall of Famer — Shannon Jackson — played at ISU before my time, but coached on two separate occasions with me around.
Of course, it's not about me, and for the fans? The most visible of the inductees is Manaea — given the wildly successful Major League Baseball career he's had since his equally fruitful stint as a Sycamore put him on the map.
Manaea had serious promise being drafted in the first round by Kansas City in 2013 — he would have been drafted earlier than he was at No. 34 overall without a hip injury he had at the time — and he's done nothing but live up to it.
Traded to Oakland while he was still in the minor leagues, Manaea is 129-128 in six seasons with the A's. Manaea has a career ERA of 3.86, good for an ERA+ of 107, which means he's better than the MLB average over this career. Manaea has 641 career strikeouts and averages 7.9 punch-outs per nine innings.
Most national baseball fans, and honestly, probably many ISU fans too, see Manaea is the confident cog of an A's staff that has put Oakland in the American League playoffs twice in Manaea's career — with a near-miss in 2021. The southpaw with no-hitter stuff, an achievement he accomplished in April 2018 against the Boston Red Sox.
I remember Manaea as a sort of shy, soft-spoken, very often goofy kid from Wanatah whom then-ISU coach Rick Heller took on as one of his most successful projects.
The guy who once did an interview with me with a baseball glove on top of his cap. (And who did another one, slightly-altered, with a Double Bubble bucket on his head in Oakland after his no-hitter.)
Like anyone who goes from young man to finished product, it was cool for me to see Manaea not only comfortable with his career, but also, legitimately happy to be back at ISU, a place he still clearly has plenty of love for.
"There's a lot of people who I don't get to talk to or whom I communicate with as much as I'd like to, but coming back jogs those memories. People here played a huge role in who I became. It's great to be back at Indiana State. A lot of growing up happened here," Manaea said.
Manaea is a baby as far as being an ISU Hall of Famer. He's still just 29. That's a young age to be put in a position to reflect on a career that is still very much in flower, but Manaea is appreciative of his ISU experience and reveled in the chance to return to Terre Haute not only to be appreciated, but to demonstrate appreciation of his own.
"Reflection is a relative thing. It's nice to look back. The things I've done, where I've been and where I've came from. I think it really puts things in perspective. I'm not just a big shot big leaguers. I came from Wanatah and went to Indiana State, which isn't the biggest name or school and made it to the big leagues. Coming back brings back so many memories," Manaea said.
Manaea comes off of a 2021 season that, by advanced statistical measure, was his best. Manaea was 11-10 with a 3.91 ERA and a career-high 194 strikeouts for an Oakland team that won 86 games. By WAR, Manaea's 3.8 was a career-best, just edging out his rookie season.
It was especially sweet for Manaea, who missed most of the 2019 season with a left shoulder tendonitis and had to have surgery to fix it.
"On a daily basis, you ask that question [health-wise], am I going to be good today? It chips away at you a bit. You start doubting yourself a bit. Having that off the plate and feeling good? Then it becomes more about executing than your arm giving way. I'm not thinking about that when I'm going out there on the mound [in 2021]," Manaea said.
Manaea has used his sinker-changeup-curveball combination to great effect for the A's. Batters only hit .213 against his curve, according to baseballsavant.com, an 83-percentage point improvement over his 2020 rate.
Manaea threw a fastball and slider for the Sycamores, but one additional thing he was known for was a phenomenal pick-off move.
It was absolutely a weapon for Manaea during ISU's 2012 regional season, including three pickoffs in one game in ISU's 1-0 regional loss to Austin Peay at Oregon. Statistical standards for pickoffs are tricky, but if you counted pickoffs scored as caught stealing? Manaea easily reached double-digit pickoffs in 2012.
However, Manaea's pickoff move has gone dormant as a pro, sadly.
"Coach Heller talked to us lefties — Paz [Tyler Pazik] and Greg [Kuhlman] — and said he'd teach us a pickoff move. He had a full program of six different drills and we mastered it in the fall. Man, that was a game-changer," Manaea said on his ISU pick-off move.
"I get to pro ball and I try all that stuff. First, I was slow, and I was having a hard time throwing to first because of yips. In college, I was pretty accurate throwing to first, but outside factors came into my head and I wasn't picking off anybody, so we scrapped it. I haven't had that pickoff since my first healthy year in pro ball," Manaea lamented.
That's OK. We remember how good Manaea was at picking off runners, and more importantly, his excellence on the mound. Oakland's fans get to appreciate Manaea up close at RingCentral Coliseum, but ISU fans nod with pride as they salute him from afar.
Unfortunately, though, it could be a while before anyone gets a chance to see Manaea star on the mound. Major League Baseball has locked out the players with the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement in December. MLB and the Major League Baseball Players Association show few signs of a thaw in their icy labor negotiations.
"I don't know if I'm handling great or bad, but the only thing I can do is be ready. Being prepared as if the regular season will start [on-time]. I'm ready for that, but if [it doesn't start time], I'll be ready for that too. There's stuff to be figured out. Hopefully, we can figure those things out and get the season rolling," Manaea said.
Saturday wasn't the day to reflect on big league uncertainty. It was the time to show appreciation for one of ISU's all-time greats ... and for Manaea to give his love back.
"Indiana State allowed me to come out and perform, good or bad. This place believed in me," Manaea said. "Indiana State's part in my success is huge. It's a totem pole ... and Indiana State is high up there."
Todd Golden is sports editor of the Tribune-Star. He can be reached at (812) 231-4272 or todd.golden@tribstar.com. Follow Golden on Twitter at @TribStarTodd.
