A couple of odds and ends as we pray for spring warmth to stay with us permanently ...
First? Back in March, when the annual stories were being written about the continuing fight for the NCAA women's basketball to gain the same prominence in the public mind as the men's tournament has, Michigan State coach Suzy Merchant had a quote that stuck out to me.
“What’s on the television in May? Outside of softball, not a lot,” Merchant said in a CNHI Indiana Sports story. “I think they are looking for content, but to Big Ten, ESPN, Fox Sports, all of those TV opportunities, I think there’s only so many windows, and if we’re constantly going up against the men and hockey and at the same time a little bit of basketball early, a little bit of football early, should we as women think about something maybe unique and different?”
I will forgive Merchant for typical coaches' myopia — there quite a lot going on in May, including the postseasons for nearly every NCAA spring sport, to say nothing of the NBA and NHL playoffs, here in Indiana the Indianapolis 500 is kinda important, etc. — while endorsing her general conceit.
Why does the women's tournament have to take place in March?
May is not likely to be the right time. By then? Most fans would have to be convinced to be in a college basketball frame of mind. It's warmer (mostly) and people want to do things outside.
However, what would be wrong with April Madness?
Seems to me it would be a simple move that would greatly benefit women's basketball in a month that does not have a marquee event to compete with — the Masters and baseball opening days are at the start of the month.
It wouldn't be too hard to execute either. The season would, obviously, start a month later. This would also have benefits. Games could begin after schools are done with exams. The Christmas period could be a holiday tournament window much as Thanksgiving is for the men's schedule.
In fact? Men's tournaments that currently take place in late December could be encouraged to avoid the Christmas season to give women's basketball its chance to have the spotlight. That may happen anyway with conference schedules for both genders bleeding into December as it is with the present calendar in place.
Conference games would begin in mid-to-late January, there's no Christmas break to work around, so those early-January kids-are-on-break attendance problems are eliminated.
Both conference tournaments and the NCAA Tournament itself would have the month of April to showcase women's basketball without trying to fight for oxygen in the busy month of March. Media attention would be significantly higher and so would casual attention from fans.
And most importantly to the schools and the NCAA? The TV contract might be more valuable if the women had a month of their own to showcase the sport. That brings money into the sport, which, cuts the financial gap between the two genders.
At the end of the day? Most who follow college sports are fans of schools first. That sounds elementary, but as Indiana women's basketball has proven, and which Indiana State women's basketball proved in the 2000s and early 2010s? Fans will flock to the team colors if the team is winning.
So give women's basketball the calendar to allow fans to flock to it, without having to split their ticket-buying and TV-viewing loyalties two different ways. An April window for the women's basketball tournament would give the sport the spotlight it deserves.
April Madness ... bring it on.
• No excuses works — Indiana State baseball coach Mitch Hannahs was, to put it mildly, running hot in the wake of ISU's 12-6 win over Illinois at Bob Warn Field on Tuesday.
Yes, a six-run win, but it bares explanation. ISU was up 12-1 entering the ninth inning. The Fighting Illini scored five runs in the ninth and had the bases loaded when the game was finally killed off by ISU closer Joey Hurth.
If you read the game story, you saw Hannahs' quotes about the Sycamores' maturity.
"It's part of our immaturity. The game is never over and you try to make guys understand that I don't care if it's a 12-1 or a 2-1 game, you expect the same guy to go to that mound every time, but our immaturity coming out in the ninth, walking guys and not getting outs. It's frustrating. We need to fix that right away," Hannahs said.
The heart of what Hannahs said is in the "you expect the same guy to go to that mound every time" part of the quote. In other words, the same level of competence is expected regardless of role.
By the time Illinois had started its rally? Several starters had been removed by both teams. But for Hannahs, that doesn't mean anything. Bringing in bench players or mid-week pitchers is not suddenly an excuse for a lesser level of performance — he leaves those judgments to fans and media types like me. If anything, playing in these situations is a chance for those players to show they belong.
Hannahs' words are at the heart of why ISU baseball has succeeded so much under him. I've heard so-called no-excuses coaches make one excuse after another over the years, but I never hear it from the ISU dugout. And it shows in ISU's annual qualification or contention for a NCAA regional spot.
The Sycamores could be there again. ISU leads the Missouri Valley Conference, sixth-best in the nation, by a game in the early stages and the RPI is floating around 70. Not good enough for an at-large bid, but opportunities to raise that RPI are ahead of the Sycamores.
It starts on Friday. A much-improved Evansville team comes to Bob Warn Field for a three-game set. The best RPI teams in the MVC follow: home series against Missouri State, away to Bradley and a good Southern Illinois team, followed by an enticing home finale series against Dallas Baptist, currently second in the nation in RPI. There are also good mid-week road opportunities at Illinois and Vanderbilt in May.
By the time the MVC Tournament rolls around in late May, the Sycamores could be where they typically are, fighting for a chance to make the NCAA Tournament. If it does happen? You can thank the no-excuse attitude in the dugout because ISU expects nothing less.
