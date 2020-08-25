TODD AARON GOLDEN: ADs sound warning to do better with COVID-19 compliance

It was a fortuitous coincidence (for this column) when athletics were identified as a "hotspot" for COVID-19 at the Vigo County School Corporation meeting on Monday.
Independently, I was already planning on writing about the COVID-19 as I had observed it through one week of high school athletic competitions. In fact, I had already been in-touch with athletic directors working on this story.
And when I got in-touch? I wanted unvarnished thoughts. I gave them the chance to respond on-the-record, but anonymously if necessary, to protect them from any backlash.
The message I got from ADs who responded is that compliance with wearing masks and distancing is decent, but not good enough.
"It's nice to look in the bleachers and see our fans serious about sports and doing their part by masking up, but that must continue and I won't be happy until we're 100% compliant. We are still relatively early in the fall sports season, but for the most part, 75% of the people are following our rules. But we have a long way to go and we need to get there quickly," West Vigo athletic director Kenny Pearson.
Before I go on? Let's play some catch-up.
Joni Wise, a school board member as well as the VCHD health department administrator, stated her case as to why athletics are considered a hotspot.
"Recently, three athletic programs had positive cases regarding high school athletes ... The positive athletes lead to quarantine for other student athletes on the team," Wise said Monday.
Wise was later asked by Tribune-Star reporter Sue Loughlin about who was posing the risks.
"Spectators are secondary in our plea. If the athletes and coaches can't adhere to guidelines, then there will be no spectators. Coaches and athletes have got to step up to the plate and the same with parents/guardians," Wise also said.
VCSC superintendent Rob Haworth said that the problem is not at practice or athletic events, "but what is happening on the weekends or weeknights when we don't have school."
On Tuesday, Haworth sent a voice message to all VCSC parents that was later posted on the VCSC social media accounts. I'm a parent and got the message directly. In it, Haworth further conveyed VCSC's position.
"Recently, the local health department warned us that our athletic programs could be considered a hotspot for COVID-19," Haworth said. "Currently, there is no evidence that our extracurricular activities have contributed to any spread of COVID-19. Let keep it that way."
Haworth's statement goes on to explain the importance of masking, distancing and washing hands, but probably most germane, to make sure these things are being done away from organized athletic events as much as they're being policed during them.
So what have I seen? It's been a mixed bag, honestly.
I have attended four athletic events at four different sites in the last week.
I will defer to Wise on what guidelines they've given the schools for the athletes, because I am not an epidemiologist, but from my untrained eye, I've seen effort on the part of the schools, coaches and athletes to do this right. I honestly think the powers-that-be are trying their best, though I will also concede that I'm not in a position to judge if it's good enough.
I've observed slippage too. I'm not going to identify the team, but I saw JV kids sharing a pizza while maskless and piled in close together in the bleachers during a varsity contest — nowhere close to distancing when they had plenty of space to do so. I don't blame the kids, they're kids and young ones at that at the JV level, but where were the adults to tell them to spread out and mask up if they weren't eating?
At Lafayette Harrison, where I was for football last Friday, I did notice that spacing on the home sideline was like a normal game, in other words, not close to where it needed to be when teams are being encouraged to use the entire sideline to space out, and that masks weren't being consistently worn.
However, for the most part, I've seen schools try to do the right thing when it comes to the variables they have control over. The problem is there's quite a few variables they have little control over.
Notice I didn't include spectators in the above assessment. If I defer to Wise on the health aspects of this, I hope she will defer to my knowledge of the crowds at these games.
I don't think spectators can be secondary in any plea to keep COVID-19 under wraps. Most spectators at high school events are directly related to the participants, are around them constantly, and are often the ones looking the other way when their kids want to have a big gathering away from the rigidity of organized sports.
Whatever a spectator might be carrying around, they're the most likely ones who will to expose it to their kids or fellow spectators. Or to be the ones looking the other direction, while hosting a party that becomes a spreader event. Spectators are most definitely part of the solution and the problem.
Spectators are also a significant challenge for athletic administrators when it comes to compliance. Athletic directors can create policies for the athletes and coaches with non-compliance resulting in non-participation.
However, administrators are being given virtually no ability to actually enforce the guidelines when it comes to the fans.
I've had multiple ADs tell me they feel their hands are tied. ADs who want to do this right also get badgered by folks who turn COVID-19 into a political stance, as if the disease cares whom you vote for.
Law enforcement isn't going to help, and in many ways, have been actively unhelpful with public statements about not enforcing mask mandates. I understand the impracticality of enforcing the mandate, but why go public with that when there's scads of laws and codes that aren't enforced? It's the exact opposite of what the schools are trying to achieve.
Another problem is that at the youth club level, it's Wild Wild West. Parents are not being subject to any rules at those events and they think the same applies when they enter a school property.
Athletic administrators are left on an island. Fighting the good fight without any weapons.
"We all have guidelines set in place as recommended by all of our local health departments, but guidelines are just that, guidelines, and something you just hope and pray people pay attention to them while attending your events," said one local athletic director who wished to remain anonymous. "As a school administrator, it is easy for me to police our students and our teams, but the general public fan is a completely different ball of wax. I am very glad that HS sports are back and the kids are getting a chance to compete again, but it has definitely added a new level of stress as an athletic administrator.
All of this leaves spectators to police themselves. In my observation, compliance with the rules has ranged from very good (take a bow Terre Haute North-Northview volleyball fans) to poor (sorry Parke Heritage-West Vigo volleyball fans, and that goes for followers of both teams, of whom the vast majority didn't wear masks in a building without any kind of capacity restriction). At South on Monday for the North-South girls soccer match, I saw good mask-wearing, but only so-so distancing.
It's a constant fight.
"We’ve hosted events and for the most part, besides a couple reminders, everyone was mask compliant. Last weekend was the first time that we had to really focus on the mask issue at an event. If everyone would just do what’s right for a small amount of time, and by that I mean stay home as much as possible, always mask, and limit risky behavior, we could be done with this thing," South athletic director Ed Jarvis said.
If anyone thinks I'm hectoring you from some media pedestal? My kids are high school age (one just started college), so I am in your shoes. I know what they've missed out on. I know the heartbreak and disruption it has caused in their lives. I know the temptation to let them go back to normal and do what high school-age kids do.
I also know the only way to get back to that kind of normal and that's for everyone to get on-board, do what's right, and do everything we can to tamp down COVID-19. And, yeah, that means until this subsides, you sometimes have to say no to your kids when they want to do kid stuff. It sucks, but this situation demands vigilance.
Positivity rates in the Wabash Valley are the highest they've been since the pandemic began — we are the epicenter of the state right now with rates above 10 percent in several area counties — but here's the good news. The positivity rate state-wide has been steadily going down since last week. If we just stay focused? We can do this.
If we don't? I can tell you that from what I've heard privately, you won't like it. It is very possible fans might be barred from events if compliance doesn't approve.
And if you think high school sports can operate that way in perpetuity, like the NBA bubble? Guess again. Gate receipts pay for expenses like officials, workers, etc. Schools could probably go fanless for maybe two weeks or so before they'd have to consider shutting down entirely.
So get this right, folks. Stop making childish excuses if you want your kids to have the sports experience you want them to have. If you don't do these things? Don't say anyone didn't warn you.
"I feel like what we are doing is right. These kids and coaches work so hard and deserve the right to compete. But until we as a community can all get on the same page? We’ll still live in this daily limbo," Jarvis said.
Todd Golden is sports editor of the Tribune-Star. He can be reached at (812) 231-4272 or todd.golden@tribstar.com. Follow Golden on Twitter at @TribStarTodd.