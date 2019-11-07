The Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College men’s soccer head coach Abe Tizaf was named the 2019 USCAA Men’s Soccer Coach of the Year this evening at the USCAA Fall National Championships Banquet.
Coach Tizaf earned the award in just the 2nd season for the men’s soccer program. The Pomeroys are currently 11-4-1.
I I I
In other soccer news:
• Two Sycamores earn All-MVC honors — A pair of Sycamores picked up All-Missouri Valley Conference honors during the league’s annual postseason banquet.
Freshman Celeste Wahlberg was named to the All-MVC Second Team as well as the MVC All-Freshman Team. Sophomore Sidney Ewing was an honorable mention selection to the All-MVC team.
Wahlberg led the league in average shots per game with a mark of 3.69 as she owned 59 shots in 16 matches played. Wahlberg’s 28 shots on goal works out to a MVC second-best 1.75 per match. She scored goals in league play against both Valparaiso and Northern Iowa and finished the year with four goals scored.
Ewing scored three goals on the season to finish with six points and recorded 12 shots. She scored goals this season against Central Michigan, Valparaiso and in a driving rain storm at Loyola. Ewing was named to the MVC All-Freshman Team one year ago.
• Kirby honored — Rose-Hulman junior Eric Kirby has been selected to the NCAA Division III Academic All-District VII Men’s Soccer Team, in results released by the College Sports Information Directors of America on Thursday.
Kirby will advance to the NCAA Division III Academic All-America ballot, with the national team scheduled for release on Dec. 3.
The computer engineering and computer science double major also carries a 4.00 grade point average in the classroom.
Rose-Hulman stands 16-3 entering Saturday’s HCAC championship match at 12-5-1 Hanover. The two teams shared the conference regular season title at 8-1 in league play.
Honors
• SMWC has 11 USCAA All-Americans — Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College athletic department had 11 student-athletes unanimously selected as USCAA All-Americans.
The athletes are:
• Men’s Soccer — Omar Abdallah Nabilsi, Edson Alvarado, Yazen Bakhrebah, Keaton Krischak
• Women’s Soccer — Mannah Mace, Alexis Pflum, Ashley Jezik, Shelby Joy
• Women’s Volleyball — Katelyn Cotter, Riley Kinney, Mandi Alspach
Basketball
• North Central 81, Eminence 15 — At Eminence, the Thunderbirds were in top form in their season opener on Wednesday.
NC will have some time off until playing in an eight-team tournament at Corydon Central on Nov. 15-16. Eminence is at Indianapolis Metropolitan on Monday.
• South Putnam 61, South Vermillion 38 — At Putnamville, the host Eagles dealt South Vermillion a defeat in its season opener. The Wildcats next compete in the Banks of the Wabash Tournament on Nov. 14.
• Middle school results — Middle school results reported to the Tribune-Star from Thursday’s games:
7th grade — Woodrow Wilson 64 (Suggs 10), St. Patrick’s 25 (Teal 14); Sarah Scott 37 (Wilkinson 19), West Vigo 27 (Michael 10); Honey Creek 37 (Millington 15), Otter Creek 18 (Vicino 7).
6th grade — Woodrow Wilson 64 (Klopfenstein 11), St. Patrick’s 8 (Hellmann 4); West Vigo 50 (Matherly 13), Sarah Scott 14 (Sandifer 5); Honey Creek 34 (Newman 11), Otter Creek 25 (Weihert 9).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.