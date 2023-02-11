In late January, Indiana State had the look of a men's basketball squad struggling to tread water.
The team, middling near .500 after 11 Missouri Valley Conference games (6-5), didn’t look destined for the upper echelon of the league.
Though the Valley is a grind, and in a year with no clear-cut pack leader, the Sycamores (18-9, 11-5) have morphed into a team that could potentially get a piece of the regular-season hardware with a 5-0 finish.
Their reversal in form means they have carved out a straightforward path to top-four seed and bye for Arch Madness, which looked grim at best after five losses in a row.
“I think we've definitely made huge steps in terms of our defense," ISU second-year coach Josh Schertz said. "In terms of our toughness, in terms understanding what we got to do play our best basketball, we've made big jumps. Our consistency, our depth is playing better."
With an 80-62 hammering of Northern Iowa on Saturday inside McLeod Center, the Sycamores sustained one of their best showings away from Hulman Center this year.
ISU, which came in scorching from beyond the arc with a league-record 36 3s in the past 80 minutes, didn’t settle for outside looks from the jump.
Just more than two minutes in, freshman Robbie Avila set a screen near the left of the circle for sophomore Julian Larry. Larry’s subsequent bounce pass threaded the needle as Avila rolled to the cup for a layin.
Almost a minute and a half later, senior Cameron Henry directed traffic from the left wing before splitting the defense with a bounce pass to the left block for senior Cooper Neese, who cut to the rim and scored.
With 9:19 left in the half, UNI trailed 20-16 when the Sycamores went on a 9-0 run capped by a burst of speed for a loose ball near midcourt that led to a breakaway dunk by Larry, he was whistled for hanging onto the rim.
This led to nine unanswered by the Panthers. The final bucket of the spurt came from a rim run by freshman Michael Duax that concluded with a catch at the rim, pump and open layup.
The final 3:39 of the frame belonged to ISU. Out of a timeout, senior Trenton Gibson, fresh off the bench, sunk a top-of-the-key trey. A little more than a minute later, senior Courvoisier McCauley hit a right wing 3.
He had eight points during this 15-4 run to build the margin to 15.
“I thought we controlled the game,” senior Cade McKnight said. “They got it down to four and we got it up to 15 in four minutes. We really controlled on the road today.”
McKnight was the key cog to the first-half blue-collar showing as he finished 11 points in a homecoming.
With 9:42 left in the half, McKnight grabbed back-to-back offensive caroms before junior Xavier Bledson whipped a pass from the post, one of his team-high four assists, to the opposite corner to Larry, his triple put the Sycamores up 20-14.
Larry has shown restraint on long-range shots but proven capable of sinking them when the defense sags off of him.
In the closing half, back-to-back 3s from McKnight and McCauley with 16:20 left extended the advantage to 28.
UNI couldn’t get back in the game the remainder of the way because Sycamores didn’t let it as they continued attacking the basket.
Larry spurred this charge and dropped 17 points, four rebounds, three assists, three steals, a block and a turnover.
McCauley had a team-best 21 points and hit 5 of 10 from long range. Neese and McKnight led the team with seven rebounds apiece.
The Sycamores had eight turnovers, went 23 of 24 from the foul line and outrebounded the Panthers 35-29.
The Sycamores will travel to Illinois-Chicago on Wednesday for an 8 p.m. EST matchup, where Avila and sophomore Jayson Kent get to go home.
“For me and Jay Kent to go back to a place that we used to play at is going to be a great feeling, a great atmosphere," Avila said. "I've been in the gym multiple times, being back about 25 minutes from where I stay. I'm expecting a lot of people, family, friends."
