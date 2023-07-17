In any sport, being a rookie is usually about enduring the ebbs and flows over the course of their debut campaign.
That’s clearly been the case for Tim Herrin in 2023 as the Terre Hautean is currently in his fourth stint with Cleveland after making his big-league debut in April.
Herrin, 26, a product of Terre Haute South Vigo High School, has already made three trips to Triple-A Columbus this season, a back-and-forth he realizes is usually part of life as a rookie reliever.
“You have to understand, especially rookie year and being a bullpen arm, there’s going to be times where they need extra depth, length, or something,” he said during the Guardians’ three-game series at Texas following the All-Star break. The host Rangers swept that series.
“It’s a carousel at times moving back and forth,” Herrin said. “I’ve tried not to take it personally. I talk to them about what I can work on in Triple-A that will help me here. They’ve given me some good advice and I was able to execute those things in Columbus. The times I have been called up, they [the things I worked on] have helped me perform better.”
Those tips he received involved making minor tweaks to his delivery or refining some other small pitching details.
“It was a few small mechanical adjustments like looking at some arm slot things early this year compared to last year when I was pitching really well,” Herrin said.
“There weren’t any major changes. The pitching arsenal’s still the same. Made it a little bit more fastball usage, but other than that, it’s just a good little reset.”
A 29th-round pick in 2018 out of Indiana University, the 6-foot, 5-inch Herrin made the Opening Day roster for the first time this spring and his debut came April 2 at Seattle when he struck out all four batters he faced, the first pitcher since 1893 to face four or more hitters in his big-league debut and strike them all out.
“That [making my first Opening Day roster] was amazing. Going into spring training, I was battling for a spot but didn’t know how realistic it was to open the year with the team,” Herrin said. “First year on the 40-man roster, but when I broke with the team, called my parents, friends, and everything.
“Yeah, a little nerves [were present in my debut],” he added. “Running out of the bullpen and taking that in was a surreal moment but one I’ll never forget. It was a great experience. Ended up being a really good outing. I had all my family, girlfriend was there, brothers were there.”
Most recently, Herrin pitched the bottom of the eighth inning of Saturday’s 2-0 loss to the Rangers. He didn’t allow a run, walked one batter and struck out another.
Going into this week’s series at Pittsburgh, Herrin had a 5.24 earned-run average to go with a 1-0 win-loss record, 26 strikeouts and seven walks in 17 appearances and 22.1 innings pitched. He’s yielded 13 hits, 13 earned runs and three homers.
Herrin has enjoyed playing for Cleveland manager Terry Francona, universally considered one of the game’s top skippers. And Francona likes what he’s seen from the young lefty thus far. “Well, I think we love what we think the kid’s going to turn into. Compare him a lot to [Sam] Hentges about three years ago,” Francona said. “It’s easy to dream when you look at him. He’s got a fastball and he’s got nice touch on his cutter/slider. He’s still learning, but that’s OK. It would be unfair to expect it to go seamless, but he’s got a chance to get really good.”
Being a big-league reliever and trying to get out the world’s greatest hitters is a tough task for any pitcher regardless of experience level. However, Herrin also never forgets that every time he comes out of the bullpen, he’s representing Terre Haute, something he considers an honor.
“It’s a really cool thing being from Terre Haute to show kids there that if you work hard enough, anything can happen,” he said. “It’s not a big town or anything. I take a lot of pride in being from Terre Haute, Indiana.”
Of course, being a big-league rookie often carries with it certain rookie rites of passage, small and somewhat random tasks like carrying bags, getting coffee and doughnuts for veteran teammates or other gestures to pay their dues for being in the show.
For rookie relievers, that responsibility usually means taking care of the bullpen bag, which is lugged between the clubhouse and bullpen and contains drinks, snacks, and other assorted items.
“I’ve got that [responsibility],” Herrin said. “Everybody’s got their own personal little bag to put what they want in it, but we also have some treatment stuff [in there]. Other than that, we usually have waters, energy drinks, stuff like that. Occasionally [I have to go buy stuff to restock the bag]. I’m [also] in charge of charging stuff that needs to be charged.”
Being a rookie is mostly about constant adjustments as pitchers adjust to changes hitters make at the plate and vice versa in the ultimate game of baseball cat-and-mouse, a give-and-take Herrin appreciates. “That’s just part of the game. As you pitch more, they get better scouting reports,” he said. “As a bullpen guy, I’m not going to change how I pitch to a majority of guys. I go in there to get three outs, six outs, whatever I need to do.
“As the season’s gone on, it’s been more of a confidence thing,” Herrin continued. “Going into the year, obviously you’re there for a reason, but when you first get up, you wonder if your stuff will play the same; or do I need to make those adjustments? I noticed that with the more confidence I got to execute my pitches, I didn’t try to do too much.”
