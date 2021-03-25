TH's Porter enters transfer portal

Terre Haute's Craig Porter has joined the growing trend among college basketball players.
Porter made it public on Thursday that he was entering the NCAA transfer portal. Porter, who played at Terre Haute South from 2014-18, has played one season of Division I basketball at Wichita State.
Because of NCAA amnesty rules, Porter will have two years left on his playing clock. Porter played at Vincennes from 2018-20 before he moved on to Wichita State for the 2020-21 season.
Porter played in 19 games for the Shockers, starting two. He averaged 2.1 points, with a season-high of seven points in a game at South Florida in December.
Porter played 15 minutes in WSU's NCAA Tournament loss to Drake, scoring a single point.
Porter committed to play for then-WSU coach Gregg Marshall, but Marshall resigned in the wake of alleged abuse at the school. Isiah Brown took over as interim coach and was then given the permanent position in February.
Porter is part of a growing movement in college basketball. As of Thursday, nearly 900 Division I players had put their names in the NCAA transfer portal, with more to likely come. On Thursday alone, 49 players made themselves available for transfer.
A player can enter the portal and still return to the school they were enrolled at the season before, but they run the risk of their scholarship being taken by someone else.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.