Terre Haute native T.J. Collett has always looked up to fellow Terre Haute native and fellow Kentucky standout baseball player A.J. Reed.
On Sunday, after a three-home run bombardment of Alabama in Kentucky's 11-0 victory at Kentucky Proud Park? Collett doesn't look up to Reed anymore in the Wildcats' all-time home run rankings.
Collett and Reed — who won the 2014 Golden Spikes Award for the Wildcats — are knotted at 40 career home runs. With a minimum of 18 games left in Kentucky's schedule? The powerful Collett, who starred at Terre Haute North, will likely pass Reed before UK finishes its campaign.
Collett was thrilled to catch Reed, whom he's always held in great esteem.
“He’ll be getting a phone call on the way home,” Collett joked.
“On a serious note though, AJ is who pushed me back home in Terre Haute, you and Josh Phegley [who also starred at North, Indiana University, and who played for eight years in Major League Baseball], let me know it was possible to be able to come to play at a high level and perform. Having that number to chase here brought the best out of me. Thank you for that, AJ," Collett added.
Collett was given the Gatorade cooler treatment after the sweep of the Crimson Tide was finalized. Collett's three-run barrage came in the second game of a doubleheader. UK won the opener 5-2.
Collett hit a three-run home run in the first inning, a solo blast in the fifth inning, and a two-run home run in the sixth inning. He was only the second player in 10 seasons to have a three-home run game for the Wildcats.
Collett’s five RBI moved him into 10th place on the school’s all-time RBI list with 142. Collett now has 145 career hits, good for 35th on the all-time list.
Collett has 14 home runs and 45 RBI on the 2021 season.
