TH's Austin finishes fifth in 200 IM at Paralympics

Terre Haute native Evan Austin finished fifth in the 200 individual medley SMY division on Friday morning.
Austin, a Terre Haute South graduate who competed in the Paralympics in 2012 and 2016 and who suffers from spastic paraplegia, finished with a time of 2 minutes, 32.53 seconds.
Austin finished 3.52 seconds behind gold medal winner Mark Malyar of Israel. Ukraine's Andrii Trusov won silver, Colombia's Carlos Daniel Serranto Zarate, whom Austin beat in his heat, took the bronze.
Austin led after the first 50 meters of the race, but fell to fourth by the halfway mark, before finishing fifth.
Austin is not done in Tokyo, in fact, his strongest events are yet to come.
Austin competes in the preliminaries for the 400 freestyle at 8 p.m. on Saturday with the finals taking place at 9 a.m. on Sunday. Austin strongest event, the 50 butterfly, takes place next Thursday at 8:47 p.m. with the finals at 9:47 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.