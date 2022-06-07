Garrett McClain’s first save of the 2022 Rex baseball season wasn’t exactly of the textbook variety Tuesday night against the Chillicothe Paints at Bob Warn Field, but the Rex will take it.
Entering the game with an 8-5 lead and three outs to go, McClain gave up an infield hit and a walk, then retired two batters in a row.
A second walk loaded the bases, however, and Jeron Williams of the Paints hit a line drive to the deepest part of center field.
Two runs scored easily and it looked like the tying run would as well. But the relay from Alec Brunson to Randall Diaz to Will Egger was in time to throw that runner out and end the game with the Rex winning 8-7.
The Rex bounced back after a loss at Alton River on Monday.
That Brunson contributed with his defense too — the Rex center fielder had a second assist in the game, helping throw out another runner at the plate — seems almost unfair to the rest of the Prospect League, whose best player since Saturday night has definitely been Brunson.
After going 2 for 4 for the second night in a row — numbers that actually represented a cooling-off period for him — Brunson is now 11 for 16 with five walks in the last four games, with three homers and 13 RBI.
After flying out to deep center field leading off the bottom of the first, Brunson contributed his first RBI of the night in the second inning with a bases-loaded single that scored Egger, although Cade Lassen was thrown out at the plate on the play.
That gave the Rex and starting pitcher Jared Spencer a 1-0 lead, but the Paints tied the score in the fourth inning on an RBI double by Chillicothe catcher Trey Pancake.
Spencer was at an unofficial 81 pitches after that inning — the Prospect League cutoff is 90 — but stayed in the game long enough in the fifth inning to give up four straight hits and three runs.
Brunson greeted a Chillicothe reliever in the bottom of the inning with a leadoff homer, however, and after Parks Bouck was hit by a pitch, Luis Hernandez also homered to tie the game. The first eight Rex batters in the fifth inning all reached base, in fact, with Diaz driving in one run and Lassen two with singles.
Tyler Moniz-Witten, who had gotten the Rex out of the top of the fifth, pitched a scoreless sixth inning and Chase Johnson a quick seventh frame.
In the top of the eighth a walk, a stolen base and a wild pitch set up a sacrifice fly by Williams that made it 7-5, but David Miller homered in the bottom of the inning to restore the three-run lead.
Egger and Lassen joined Brunson with two hits each. Lassen is one of the Rex’s semi-local players — Robinson and Lincoln Trail — and Egger, with two hits for the second straight night, is a Terre Haute North graduate now playing at Vincennes.
The same two teams play again Wednesday at Bob Warn Field.
• Alton 8, Rex 5 — At Alton, Ill., the unbeaten River Dragons broke a 1-1 tie with three second-inning runs Monday and led the rest of the way.
Arturo Disla was 3 for 4 for the Rex, while Brunson was 2 for 4 with a double and a homer, Egger was also 2 for 4 and Miller had a double.
Northview graduate Dylan Zentko kept the Rex close the last four innings, allowing one run and three hits in relief while striking out six.
Tuesday’s game
CHILLICOTHE PAINTS (AB-R-H-RBI) — Farmer cf 4-0-2-0, Sprockett dh 4-1-2-0, Wroot rf 5-2-3-0, Orr lf 4-2-1-2, Ashby 2b 5-0-1-0, Klotz 1b 3-1-0-0, Pancake c 1-1-1-2, Hilsheimer 3b 2-0-0-0, Williams ph-3b 1-0-1-3, Bowen ss 4-0-0-0. Totals 33-7-11-7.
REX (AB-R-H-RBI) — Brunson cf 4-1-2-2, Bouck lf 3-1-0-0, unknown ph-lf 1-0-0-0, Disla 1b 0-0-0-0, Hernandez 1b 4-1-1-2, Miller dh 3-2-1-1, White rf 3-1-0-0, Diaz ss 3-1-1-1, Egger c 4-1-2-0, Lassen 2b 3-0-2-2, Larson 3b 3-0-0-0. Totals 31-8-9-8.
Chillicothe=000=130=012=—=7
Rex=010=060=01x=—=8
DP — Rex 1. LOB — CP 10, Rex 10. 2B — Wroot 2, Pancake, Williams. HR — Brunson, Hernandez, Miller. SB — Bouck, Miller, Farmer, Pancake. CS — Farmer. SF — Williams
Chillicothe=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Escobar=4=3=1=1=2=4
Bangston (L 1-1)=0=2=4=4=0=0
Evans=1.1=3=2=2=4=1
Middleton=2.2=1=1=1=1=5
Rex=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Jar.Spencer=4.1=8=4=4=5=2
Moniz-Witten (W 2-0)=1.2=0=0=0=1=1
Johnson=2=1=1=1=1=1
McClain (Sv)=1=2=2=2=2=0
HBP — by Escobar (Disla), by Escobar (Lassen), by Moniz-Witten (Pancake), by Bangston (Bouck), by Bangston (Miller). WP — Jar.Spencer, Middleton, Johnson. T — 3:01.
Next — The Rex (3-4) and Chillicothe (3-2) play again at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Bob Warn Field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.