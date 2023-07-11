The Rex’s slump continued Tuesday night at Bob Warn Field.
They have dropped two of their past 11 games after an 8-6 loss to Thrillville.
Thrillville bagged two runs on the second and third singles of the top of the first.
The Rex (12-21 overall, 2-7 second half of Prospect League) put in a solid shift in their first trip to the box.
Jeremy Piatkiewicz walked, stole second before Joe Hamilton was hit by a pitch. They advanced to second and third on a balk.
With two away, infielder Camden Karczewski sliced a two-run double up the third base line to knot the game. His in second game for the Rex, after his debut Monday, he went 3 for 4 with a run, four RBIs and a double.
“The guys are very welcoming,” Karczewski said. “Just try to come out here and win ballgames. We are playing good baseball, it’s just the last two innings the past two nights have gotten rough.”
Then catcher Alex Marx, an Indiana State Sycamore, knocked one to shallow right field to plate Karczewski for a 3-2 edge.
In the third, the Rex went ahead 5-2 as Karczewski notched an RBI single and designated hitter Bryce Miller slammed a two-run double.
The Thrillbillies (19-14, 10-11) had an answer.
In the top of the fourth, they pulled a run back when Thrillville infielder Andrew Schroeder grounded out for an RBI.
An inning later, outfielder Jackson McCoy made it four straight runs with a three-run homer.
The Rex got three runners on base from a walk and two were hit by pitches to load the bags, but the team squandered the chance to go-ahead.
In the bottom of the sixth, Karczewski tacked on another driven-in run with a single. Samuel Pesa was ruled out during a play at the plate as the Rex stranded two runners this time with the score 6-6.
“There [are] always multiple points in the game like that,” Rex manager Harry Markotay said. “I felt like if we got that call at home maybe the momentum stays in our favor.”
Markotay was suspended the past two games after being tossed for the second time this season for disputing a call.
In the eighth, after a double and a single, infielder Josh Griffin brought home the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly to center.
A wild pitch from West Vigo product, C.J. O’Dell led to an insurance run for Thrillville.
The Rex will visit the Cape Catfish on Wednesday.
