The Wabash Valley was shut out of the points race Friday night at the Indiana high school boys track and field state finals at Indiana University.
West Vigo’s Eli Roach competed in both sprints but didn’t qualify for the finals in either, placing 20th in the 200-meter dash in 22.38 seconds and 30th in the 100-meter dash in 11.21 seconds.
Terre Haute South got 15th-place finishes from both its qualifying athletes. Tyler Marley wrapped up his high school career in shot put with a best mark of 53 feet, 9 inches and Ethan Aidoo had a time of 4:21.01 in placing 15th in the 1,600 run.
The girls championship meet is Saturday, also at IU’s Robert C. Haugh Track & Field Complex.
