With the unfortunate cancellation of the Class 3A Sectional 30 championship game between Washington and Sullivan – the Hatchets had to bow out due to COVID-19 quarantine – the Tribune-Star’s circulation area is down to two sectional championship contests on Friday.
And what a pair of games they are.
The Evansville Mater Dei-Linton Class 2A Sectional 40 title clash – kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. in Linton – features two teams that have won 35 sectional titles between them. Unbeaten South Putnam has won 11 sectional titles.
Parke Heritage hasn’t had the time to build up a similar legacy since it only opened in 2018 – Rockville and Turkey Run won five sectionals between them before they consolidated – but the Wolves possess an offense that would be the envy of any program. It will be on display in the Class A Sectional 45 clash with South Putnam at 7 p.m. Friday in Putnamville.
The Class A No. 8 Wolves (6-1) lead the state in scoring at 56.29 points per game. Parke Heritage has a near two-point edge over runner-up Covenant Christian, a possible opponent in the regional for whomever advances.
Quarterback Christian Johnson has thrown for 2,412 yards and thrown 33 touchdowns against just one interception. The spread offense the Wolves run leaves a plethora of options for Johnson to throw to.
Chief among them has been Noble Johnson (56 catches, 1,033 yards, 12 TD), a 6-foot-1 target on the outside. Anthony Wood (31, 632, 9 TD) and Riley Ferguson (25, 472, 6 TD) are just as capable.
The Wolves use the pass to set up the run. Johnson has mobility (368 rushing yards) out of the pocket and Ozzy Jones is capable out of the backfield.
Class A No. 6 South Putnam (11-0) boasts a good defense, head coach Chuck Sorrell partly learned his defensive trade under the wing of former Indiana State coach Dennis Raetz and Northview coach Mark Raetz.
The Eagles have conceded 13.2 points per game. Outside linebacker Parker Hacker (6.8 tackles per game, 16 for loss) and free safety Aidan Switzer are mainstays.
The best offense the Eagles saw this season was Heritage Christian, a 7-2 team that averaged 37.6 points and finished the season ranked No. 8 in Class 2A. South Putnam nearly halved their usual average in a 27-18 home victory.
South Putnam’s offense is powerful too and that could pose a problem for the Wolves, whose only loss came against another good offense – South Vermillion – in a 51-44 shootout. Switzer (44, 944, 10 TD) is the main target of quarterback Riley Stone (1,727 passing yards, 22 TD, 5 interceptions).
The Eagles are balanced as running backs Luke Switzer (884 rushing yards, 14 TD) and Jeremiah Hibbeln (752, 12 TD) both carry the mail capably.
In the Class 2A contest, Linton (8-3) has demonstrated its usual postseason prowess.
Against a pair of quality teams, Linton dispatched Tell City 34-0 on the road and North Posey 47-17 in Linton. Mater Dei, however, will be a much tougher out.
Linton knows this all too well. The Wildcats eliminated Linton in 2018 (40-21) and in 2019 (44-20).
On the surface, Mater Dei doesn’t have a star offensive player, but the Wildcats turned to quarterback Luke Kassenbrock on Sept. 25 and haven’t lost since. The sophomore has thrown five touchdown passes against no interceptions since then.
What Mater Dei does do is spread the ball around. Targets Ryan Taylor (32 catches), Preston Turner (23) and Eli McDurmon (22) are all legitimate receiving threats as well as running back Joey Pierre (23).
Not that Linton can’t get stops. Linebacker Gabe Eslinger (9.6 tackles per game, 21.5 for loss) is one of the best defenders in the area. Fellow linebacker Drew Smith (8.5 tackles) isn’t far behind.
Linton’s offense has been excellent of late and quarterback Hunter Gennicks folds into that. The sophomore has rushed for 100 yards or more in three of the last four contests, including a 119-yard effort against North Posey last Friday.
Gennicks also completed 9 of 16 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns against North Posey. One development last week was the increased two-tool threat posed by Trey Goodman. He rushed for 66 yards and had a season-high five catches for 71 yards as well.
The winner of the Mater Dei-Linton game gets the winner of the Sectional 39 showdown between Triton Central and Clarksville Providence – Triton Central is a considerable favorite.
The winner of the Parke Heritage-South Putnam contest gets the winner of the Sectional 46 clash between Indianapolis Lutheran and Covenant Christian. Their combined record is 20-1. If Parke Heritage wins, it would host either school.
Sullivan, which earned its first-ever football sectional title by walk-over after Washington was forced to withdraw, will play the winner of the Class 3A Sectional 29 contest between rivals Tri-West and Danville, both of whom are ranked in the Class 3A top 10.
