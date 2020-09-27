Three tied for lead at Wabash Valley Classic's halfway point

Eddie Kanizer and Troy Farris spent all but a few hours of their Saturday and Sunday making sure the Wabash Valley Classic golf tournament was running smoothly at their respective courses.
This coming weekend they can worry about contending for its championship.
Kanizer, who runs Geneva Hills, shot a 69 on his home course on Thursday for a first-round score, then shot an even-par 71 on Sunday at Forest Park and is currently tied for the lead at 140.
Farris, superintendent at Forest Park, is three shots back in fourth place after rounds of 71 and 72.
Sharing the lead with Kanizer are relative youngsters Drew Cahill and Zack Kent. Chris DeHart is at 142 after shooting back-to-back 71s.
Kanizer, also president of the Wabash Valley Golf Association, expects to have the tournament flighted for its final weekend by Tuesday. Tee times could still be up in the air, he added, because of a weather change that could have frost on the greens to prevent early golf next Saturday and/or Sunday.
Frost was definitely not a problem Sunday, and some of the competitors were hot as well. At least three players — Mike Harding, Darrell Shouse and leader Denny Byram — shot 66s in the senior division, while another youngster, Jake English, shot a 68 for what appeared to be the best score among championship competitors. English is at 144 along with his high school coach, defending champion Chris Cassell, and Devin Klutey, while Byram has the best score of the tournament so far with a two-day total of 137.
This is Forest Park's first year in the tournament rotation, and Farris is happy about that.
"I'm glad Forest Park got to be part of that," he said as Sunday afternoon neared its conclusion, "and I hope people enjoyed themselves coming over. Going forward, I hope it continues [to be included]."
"This guy," Kanizer said, gesturing toward Farris, "had this place in good shape. It was good to come over and play."
Farris is also playing in the event for the first time, and since he's won Forest Park's club championship 17 times — and is also a two-time Terre Haute city champion — many felt he would be at the top of the leaderboard by the end of the day Sunday. Too many other things going on in his life, Farris indicated — which doesn't mean he's conceding the final two rounds at Hulman Links on Saturday and the Country Club of Terre Haute on Sunday.
"The tournament starts next week anyway, in my book," Kanizer said. "This was just jockeying for position."
Leaders (unofficial)
140 — Eddie Kanizer 69-71, Zack Kent 71-69, Drew Cahill 70-70
142 — Chris DeHart 71-71
143 — Troy Farris 71-72
144 — Devin Klutey 73-71, Jake English 76-68, Chris Cassell 73-71
145 — Phillip Myers 74-71
146 — Chad Gann 74-72
147 — Stu Johnson 77-70
148 — Avery Murphy 77-71, Ryan Roscoe 73-75, J.P. Kanizer 72-76
149 — Ken McVey 76-73, Seth Payton 77-72, Scott Johansen 73-76
Senior leaders (unofficial)
137 — Denny Byram 71-66
140 — Mike Harding 74-66
143 — Mark Neaderhiser 74-69, Mike Toney 73-70
144 — Brad Parker 71-73, Dave Wampler 75-69
146 — Ted Kaperak 72-74, Mark Bird 77-69
147 — Darrell Shouse 81-66, Larry Fossi 77-70
149 — Tom Jones 71-78, Don Alumbaugh 76-73
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.