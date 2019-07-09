Wayne Newton Post 346 got out to a strong early start and maintained momentum throughout its home contest against Clinton Post 140 Tuesday evening in large part due to solid pitching performances on its way to a 6-0 shutout at Terre Haute North High School’s Don Jennings Field.
Post 346 manager Tim Hayes enjoyed the output from his team in this American Legion baseball game.
“A lot of guys made plays tonight defensively and our pitchers threw the ball pretty well,” he said. “We got [Joe] Vrabic back tonight on the mound too and he had a great showing.”
Wayne Newton (17-5) came out of the gates running in the opening inning, getting four batters on base and scoring Cole Whitlock on a sac-fly by Tristan Elder. Post 346 continued to push the pace in the second inning, scoring Pierson Barnes and Cade Moore to extend its lead to 3-0.
Clinton struggled offensively at the hands of Vrabic, who had an impressive performance across four innings, giving up one hit while striking out three batters. Clinton managed to secure its first hit of the game as Blake Boatman found his way to first base in the top of the fourth inning.
Post 346’s momentum continued to roll through the fourth inning as Garrett Loyed was hit by a pitch to get on base. Two wild pitches from Clinton’s Isaac Wanninger moved Loyed to third base before two walks, a hit and another wild pitch scored two more runs in the inning, increasing the Terre Haute lead to 6-0.
Kendal Riley took over pitching responsibilities for Vrabic in the fifth inning and struck out his first two batters of the contest. A sliding stop from Moore at shortstop ended the Clinton threat in the fifth. Barnes and Moore raked in their second hits of the game in the bottom of the fifth inning but were unable to force their way into scoring position.
Clinton’s Dallas Craft was able to connect off Riley in the sixth, giving Post 140 its second hit of the day.
Clinton continued to swing away at the Wayne Newton pitchers but was unable to make much out of its efforts.
With a runner on first base in the seventh inning and one out, Wayne Newton pulled a 6-4-3 double play to end the game and secure the win.
Elder led the way at the plate for Wayne Newton with two hits, one run and three RBI in four plate appearances. Moore, Craig and Barnes each had two hits and one run in the victory.
“The bats didn’t come around tonight and we weren’t able to do much with the hits we had,” Clinton manager T.J. Terry said. “Despite that, though, I am pretty proud of our pitching and the way they fought tonight.”
