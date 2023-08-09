In the unofficial NCAA Division I debut of freshly minted Indiana State women's soccer coach Paul Lawrence, the Sycamores tied Purdue 1-1 in an exhibition Wednesday.

ISU junior midfielder Alexa Mackey had a cutback on the right side, then played a centering pass to the 6-yard box with the outside of her boot for a simple tap-in by forward Sasha Thompson in the 83rd minute.

The senior Terre Haute North graduate's finish held up as the equalizer.

ISU trailed 1-0 in the 30th minute against the Boilermakers. In the first half, senior keeper Maddie Alexander stopped a penalty shot.

ISU will host Bellarmine to wrap up exhibition play Sunday at Memorial Stadium. The Sycamores will begin their 2023 campaign Aug. 17 at Louisville.

