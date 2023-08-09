In the unofficial NCAA Division I debut of freshly minted Indiana State women's soccer coach Paul Lawrence, the Sycamores tied Purdue 1-1 in an exhibition Wednesday.
ISU junior midfielder Alexa Mackey had a cutback on the right side, then played a centering pass to the 6-yard box with the outside of her boot for a simple tap-in by forward Sasha Thompson in the 83rd minute.
The senior Terre Haute North graduate's finish held up as the equalizer.
ISU trailed 1-0 in the 30th minute against the Boilermakers. In the first half, senior keeper Maddie Alexander stopped a penalty shot.
ISU will host Bellarmine to wrap up exhibition play Sunday at Memorial Stadium. The Sycamores will begin their 2023 campaign Aug. 17 at Louisville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.