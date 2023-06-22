The coaching staffs of the two teams in Saturday evening’s Wabash Valley Football Coaches Association All-Star Game are veteran crews, including two Hall of Famers — as of Friday night, at least — and probably at least one future Hall of Famer.
Tickets for Friday night’s banquet at the Terre Haute Convention Center may still be available for $35 through tom@pacesettersports.com, and the banquet is where Troy Burgess and Troy Johnson will become members of the WVFCA Hall of Fame. On Saturday, they’ll be on opposite sidelines for the game at Rose-Hulman’s Cook Stadium.
Coach of the Black Squad in Saturday’s game is Rob Gibson, who played for Burgess at South Putnam. When he learned that his former coach was being inducted, Gibson immediately asked to have him on his coaching staff, which led Linton’s Brian Oliver to snap up Johnson for his staff for the Gold Squad.
Oliver is probably a few years from retiring as coach of the Miners.
But he seems to be a lock for a future Hall of Fame induction. This is at least his fifth time, he said, as one of the WVFCA Coach of the Year winners (and thus an all-star head coach).
Gibson is an all-star coach for the second straight season after a spectacular rebuild at Owen Valley, but he’s been hired at Avon to replace Mark Bless (who did plenty of coaching in the Valley himself before moving to Hendricks County). Gibson may not have the longevity to become a WVFCA Hall of Famer — Avon is not involved in the WVFCA (yet, at least) — although he’s so enthusiastic about the organization that he promises to maintain ties. And it’s hard to beat his percentage — two years as a varsity head coach, two years as a WVFCA Coach of the Year.
Burgess and Johnson have been just enjoying the week — for the most part.
“He’s getting me out of bed too early,” Burgess said of his former player.
After leaving South Putnam, Burgess has coached as far south as Evansville and as far north as Frontier, not far from Lafayette. “Thirty years [as a coach], 20 as a head coach,” he said this week.
Burgess, now back at South Putnam as athletic director, was also a two-time WVFCA Coach of the Year, so he’s been the head coach of two previous all-star teams.
“I’m 1-1,” he said. “Rob better win this one and get me above .500.”
Johnson, whose coaching career began at his alma mater, Marshall, and then continued at Mattoon, has never been an all-star head coach, but he may have more sideline time than anyone.
This is the 19th WVFCA All-Star Game, and Johnson has been on one staff or the other for most of them. “I’ve missed two, maybe three,” he said this week. “Maybe more.”
His last season on the field was the fall of 2021, and he’s officially retired from education — although he jokes that he’s the weak link in a relative’s lawn-mowing business. This week he coached outside linebackers (after being a middle backer for the Lions and Indiana State a year or so ago).
“I’ve said for a long time that this is my favorite week of the summer,” he said. “These are all good football kids, or they wouldn’t be here.”
Gibson was once one of those good football kids.
“This game means a lot to me,” he said this week. “I’m the only person who has ever played in this game and then been a head coach in this game … and I played for Troy [Burgess], so this is special for both of us.”
Gibson is happy with the players he has to work with.
“This is a very talented group from the Wabash Valley who have been taught well,” he said, “and it’s nice to be around the Owen Valley guys again.”
The Black Squad’s player to watch, Gibson indicated, is Indian Creek quarterback Arj Lothe, whose Braves came closest to beating Owen Valley during the regular season a year ago (the Patriots won 41-39 in overtime).
Oliver too is enjoying the athletes he sees on the Gold Squad.
“I really love the group I have,” he said, “with the toughness they bring every day, and their positive attitudes.”
Like Owen Valley, Linton was undefeated in the regular season (losing a semistate game to eventual Class 2A state champion Evansville Mater Dei) and several Miners have joined their coach this week — including the three-generation group that was important in the fall.
Hunter Gennicks was Linton’s leader as a quarterback and safety, and he’ll get work on both sides of the ball Saturday — with his father, Jake Gennicks, helping coach the Gold offense and his grandfather, Mark Gennicks, helping run the defense.
Another player who might line up at several positions is Riverton Parke’s Derron Hazzard; Oliver expects to use him as a running back, as a receiver and probably even as the team’s punter. Oliver also has been impressed by linemen Gus Shryock of South Vermillion, Gabe Stockrahm of Northview and “the big kid from Newton [Jacob Wickham].”
Kickoff on Saturday is scheduled for 7 p.m.
