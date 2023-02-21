For parts of seven decades, Ron Stateler has been a fixture in Vermillion County high school wrestling circles.
He started wrestling as a Clinton freshman in 1969 and competed four seasons there — serving as a team captain as a senior — until his graduation in 1973.
In 1981, Stateler volunteered to help then-South Vermillion head coach Tom Solomon before becoming a paid assistant from 1985 through 1987. In mid-1992, there was an opening for the Wildcats’ head-coaching position and Stateler snagged it.
Now 67, he’s had it in a vice-like headlock ever since.
During a ceremony Sunday in Carmel, Stateler was honored for his years of service by being inducted into the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Other inductees were Kyle Ayersman (Lake Central wrestler), Harry Beck (Southport wrestler), Jason Cook (Valparaiso wrestler), Rick Mitchem (South Bend Adams wrestler), Chad Red (New Palestine wrestler and Lawrence Central/New Palestine coach), Gory Pierson (Beech Grove wrestler), Mike Day (Centerville coach).
Also, there were Sean McGinley (Indianapolis Cathedral coach), Jim Wadkins (Calumet coach), Steve Anslinger (official) and Mark Durham (trackwrestling).
“The Wildcats only had seven wrestlers in the 1991-1992 season,” Stateler recalled. “My first year, we had 23 wrestlers and were able to fill the team [with at least one wrestler per weight class].”
Stateler’s debut squad missed winning the Wabash River Conference (WRC) by just a few points. Two weeks later, his Wildcats earned the 1993 sectional championship. At the regional, three Wildcats punched their tickets to the New Castle Semistate — where his son, Jon Stateler, finished as runner-up and qualified for the IHSAA state finals.
“We were definitely a Cinderella team my first season,” Ron Stateler admitted.
Over the years, three of coach Stateler’s athletes have qualified for the state finals. Besides his oldest son, there were Wade Bohannon in 2008 and 2009 and Trent Wallace in 2012.
“I have had many Western Indiana Conference and WRC champions,” Ron told the Tribune-Star, “plus several sectional champions and regional champions. The latest one was Joey Shew, who is now playing football at Indiana State.”
During Ron Stateler’s tenure, his Wildcats have captured six team sectional titles — 1993, 1995, 1997, 1998, 1999 and 2001. They also won WRC championships in 1995, 1997, 1998, 1999 and 2022 and one WIC crown in 2009.
“Our wrestling room is filled with many trophies and plaques representing their hard work and dedication,” coach Stateler said of the athletes who have represented him and South Vermillion over the past 31 seasons. “The Wildcats have had four seasons with 20-plus wins and 13 seasons with 15-plus wins. Our best season was in 2008-2009 with a record of 28-1.
“Throughout all of these seasons, all of my kids have worked extremely hard both in the classroom and on the mat. I have had several wrestlers earn All-State Academic honors. We have had two Wildcats honored as being valedictorians and we had one salutatorian.
“Because I have been blessed with these great student-athletes, they have earned this [Hall of Fame] honor that was given to me. They have fought the battles and earned these victories. I was only their biggest cheerleader.”
Stateler’s coaching record is 440-325-3 and he’s not done yet.
“I have a grandson, Henry Stateler, who is a sixth-grader at South Vermillion Middle School,” he mentioned. “I would hope to finish my coaching career when Henry finishes his senior season, six years from now.”
Family, whether by blood or by camaraderie, has played a big part in Ron’s passion for the sport.
“Another dream that has come true was that all three of my children — Jon, Sarah [Stateler] Roehm and Jock Stateler — have served as one of my assistant coaches and have sat next to me while coaching. My youngest son, Jock, has been my varsity assistant coach for the past nine seasons. I have also had the pleasure of having my grandson, Joshua Roehm, coach with me the past few seasons. Joshua is now an assistant wrestling coach at West Vigo Middle School.”
Ron Stateler said he feels blessed to have had so many great athletes, managers and assistant coaches as part of his mat family over the years.
“I have had a wonderful time throughout all years of my coaching career,” he emphasized.
Away from wrestling, Ron had been chief probation officer for the Vermillion Circuit Court since 1992 until his retirement in March 2022.
“In the fall of 2022, I was employed by South Vermillion High School as the in-school behavioral modification supervisor,” he explained. “On Jan. 30, 2023, I started teaching the criminal justice class, which is taught at South Vermillion for the Wabash River CTE. After this class is over, I then supervise the students serving in-school suspensions.”
Clearly, though, Ron Stateler is best known for his association with wrestling. Since Sunday, he’s received hundreds of “likes,” “loves” and “congratulations” messages on Facebook regarding his IHSWCA Hall of Fame induction.
One message, from Danny Stultz, may have summed it up best: “So happy for you as this is another example of your commitment to our young men and women in our community instilling in them to be the best they can be. This is so well-deserved and congratulations.”
