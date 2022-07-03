The 41st running of The Mile, hosted by the Wabash Valley Road Runners and presented by Pacesetter Sports, is Monday morning, with spots still available if you hurry.
Race director Matt Sebastian said Sunday that 471 runners have pre-registered and he expects 50 to 100 more to pay their $20 and sign up at Memorial Stadium before the race begins. The first of five heats of the competition is set to begin at 8:15 a.m.
Former Terre Haute North athlete Michael Dunagan has won the last two men's races, while former Terre Haute South runner Kristi Seliger is defending champion in women's competition after winning her first one last year.
The race course starts a mile north of the stadium on Brown Boulevard and finishes on the stadium grounds.
Proceeds from the event fund the WVRR's "Lace It Up! Kids Running Program," a free summer running program for Wabash Valley children ages 4 to 13.
Other sponsors, in addition to Pacesetter Sports, are Morris Trucking; Athletico; Riddell National Bank; B&B Foods; Chick-fil-A; Gibson Realty; Murphy Urban & Associates; DLC Media; Mullican Law; Epic Insurance; A1 Sanitation; Ryan Luce State Farm Insurance; Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau; Vigo County Parks & Recreation; Graphic FX; Timing MD; Terre Haute Fire Department; and Terre Haute Parks & Recreation.
Results can be found after the race at timingmd.net.
