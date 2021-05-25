Dirt-track racing fans in the Wabash Valley might never have a better three days than Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with the “Week of Indy” at the Terre Haute Action Track.
The Tony Hulman Classic on Wednesday featuring the U.S. Auto Club sprint cars is just the beginning, with the USAC Silver Crown series following for Thursday’s SUMAR Classic and the always popular World of Outlaws program — the Wabash Clash — on Friday.
Scott’s Custom Colors DIRTcar Modifieds also will be featured Wednesday and Thursday.
Pits open at 2 p.m. each day, with grandstands opening at 3. Hot laps begin at 6:30 p.m. with racing to follow.
Single-day tickets will be available, but Track Enterprises, the THAT promotion company, also will be selling a three-day Superticket providing general admission for all three days for $75.
Wednesday and Thursday tickets, as well as the three-day Superticket, are available at tracpass.com. Friday-only tickets can be purchased at worldofoutlaws.com, in addition to tickets being available at the gates each day.
The 51st running of the Tony Hulman Classic will include defending champion Chris Windom, who also won in 2011; Sullivan County native Chase Stockon, the 2019 champion; and past winners Robert Ballou (2015, 2016) and Kevin Thomas Jr. (2017).
Stockon is also scheduled to appear Thursday in the SUMAR Classic, which replaces the Hoosier Hundred on the Silver Crown schedule. It will be Stockon’s first Silver Crown appearance in six years.
Also on Thursday, Jerry Coons Jr. will return to Silver Crown after nearly a two-year absence — it will be his 177th start — and Californian Chase Johnson will make his Silver Crown debut.
