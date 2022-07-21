The Terre Haute North Little League 10-12 All-Stars will begin competition in the modified double-elimination state tournament Friday at New Castle with a 2 p.m. matchup vs. Concord.
Ten teams are in the field. The championship game is slated for Wednesday.
“I like our chances vs. anyone," THN manager Michael Stepp told the Tribune-Star. "We’re battle-tested, having played three close games vs. Brownsburg in the District 8 tournament.
"Our pitching is very strong, with three to four championship-quality arms. Our defense keeps us in games. Our key is at the plate. If we’re able to put the ball in play, I like our odds.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.