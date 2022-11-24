Terre Haute North dug itself a 39-24 hole in the third period of Wednesday night’s 2022-23 season opener before Ethan Scott decided this boys high school basketball game should be closer.
The senior Patriot post player bounced back from first-half foul trouble to score 11 points in the quarter and take two charges to key a defensive revival, but the effort fell short as the physical and aggressive Pioneers captured a 62-48 victory
The Patriots got pounded 12-2 on the boards in the first quarter, with Mooresville getting a pair of putback baskets in starting the game on an 8-0 run.
Football star Nick Patterson, a contender for Mr. Football honors this year, was involved in both plays. He snagged an offensive board and scored a rebound basket to make it 4-0, then missed a free throw before teammate Wes Reeves grabbed it and scored for the 8-0 advantage.
The Patriots got their only points of the period off the bench on a pair of treys by Jack Halls and one from Kavish Reddy, trailing 13-9 at the first stop.
“We got off to a poor start,” North coach Todd Woelfle said. “Foul trouble hurt with Ethan having three in the first half as our main post presence and then we didn't rebound the basketball. They had a big rebounding advantage and several of those were offensive, so that put us in a hole.
“You can't do that on the road.”
Mooresville doubled its lead to 25-17 at halftime, as another of North’s shortcomings on the night showed its ugly head. The Patriots were able to get to the free throw line nine times in the period, but could convert only four of those into points.
“We missed nine free throws too,” Woelfle noted. “Some of those were front ends, which is the difference between winning and losing. We have a small margin for error and we didn't play well enough tonight to win.”
Scott had been held scoreless in the first half in minimal playing time, but came out with a vengeance after the intermission – scoring his team’s first seven points of the second half.
Mooresville meanwhile, hit its first six shots from the field in the third period and established that 39-24 lead with 4:22 left in the period.
The Patriots then went on a 13-3 run, getting two baskets from Reddy and two more from Scott.
A pair of free throws by Kam Baker with 27.8 seconds left in the period cut Mooresville’s lead to 42-37, and the Pioneers added a late basket to lead by seven at the final stop.
North kept chipping away, with a Reddy free throw with 5:41 left in the game cutting the margin to 47-43 – but the Patriots could get no closer.
They got only a trey from Isaac Ross with 1:09 left in the final 4:03 of the game.
“In the second half we fought back, and I thought we got into a better rhythm offensively,” Woelfle said, “but we couldn't get the necessary stops in order to get back in the game. We'll take the good from the game, fix the bad, hopefully get better the next time out.”
That will be Saturday night at 8:30, in the conclusion of the eight-game Gobbler Games Shootout at Rose-Hulman's Hulbert Arena against North Daviess, the defending Class A state champion.
“Our schedule is very difficult in general, but the beginning of our schedule is really difficult,” Woelfle said. “We're going to face another very good team on Saturday night, so hopefully we'll play a little better.”
Woelfle is not panicking and knows it will take some time to replace his graduated seniors from last year’s sectional championship team as well as injured reserve Damon Sturm – who is expected to be back in a few weeks after suffering a football injury.
“We had some energy off the bench,” noted Woelfle, who got 22 points from non-starters on Wednesday. “The thing that I like is our depth, and we're searching for combinations right now that play well together. Although we have some experienced guys, we have some new guys are trying to integrate – their roles are changing and we're really searching for guys who can score for us and put in the right positions.”
Scott was the only Patriot in double figures, while Reddy had nine and Halls and Baker each had six points.
Mooresville had four players in double figures and another with eight – dominating the boards by a 28-14 margin overall.
