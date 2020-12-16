Terre Haute's, ISU's Effner to be inducted into another Hall of Fame

Jack Effner will be inducted into the Indiana Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame in February.
Effner won an IHSAA state championship for Terre Haute South in 1982, then went to Indiana State.
As a Sycamore, he was a freshman All-American in 1983 and a two-time All-American, with fifth- and sixth-place finishes in the national tournament.
Effner then coached in college at Army and Cleveland State.
The induction banquet is slated for 1 p.m. Feb. 21 — the day after the 2021 IHSAA state finals — at the 502 East Event Centre in Indianapolis.
