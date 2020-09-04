Terre Haute's Derby favorite? Storm the Court

For at least the fourth time this decade, Terre Haute fans have a horse to root for in Saturday's Kentucky Derby.
For the fans at Westminster Village, Saturday may be their first Run for the Roses.
Storm the Court is by no means the favorite in the race — one site lists him as a 60-1 underdog, with Tiz the Law an overwhelming 4-5 favorite — but has overcome long odds before. And Terre Haute native Chris Newport — many lawbreakers over the years have become familiar with his father, Joe Newport — is excited about the opportunity.
The younger Newport is a graduate of Terre Haute South and a 2007 Indiana State graduate. While at South, he started working at Westminster Village and was hired by the facility's management company, Life Care Services, after he graduated from ISU.
Since then he's become vice president of a real estate development company; has married Whitney, with whom he has children Madison, 3, and Carter, 1; and was offered a chance to join the ownership group of a horse purchased at a 2-year-old sale in April of 2019.
"Ryan Exline [of Exline-Border Racing] asked if I wanted in, and I bought 10%," Newport told the Tribune-Star recently. "Then I called him back to see if I could get another share, and I added another 2 1/2 %."
Thus the Newports own 1/8 of Storm the Court.
"It was just a whim, something for Whitney and I to travel to California for," said Newport, who lives in West Palm Beach, Fla.
One of their trips to California worked out well later in 2019. Storm the Court, at 45-1 odds, went wire-to-wire to win the 2019 Breeders Cup Juvenile and won the 2019 Eclipse Award as the 2-year-old Horse of the Year.
A YouTube video of that thrilling Breeders Cup race is worth watching, and Chris Newport can be seen in the background at the trophy presentation.
He's smiling in the picture, and why not? He bet, he indicated, "a lot" at those odds.
Since purchasing his part of Storm the Court, Newport now owns part of five other horses.
"We pay our [ownership] fees and we are able to have privileges at the stables, be right there," he said. "We have input in all the decisions."
One of those decisions, of course, was whether or not to run Storm the Court in the Derby. He agreed that was something of a no-brainer.
Storm the Court — the group has another horse with a basketball-related name too, Dream Shake — was scheduled to fly to Kentucky on Monday. The Newports hope to be there too.
"There will be no spectators, but we figure they'll allow owners to go," Chris said.
So far, horse ownership has been profitable for Newport and his group too.
"Our first one has made over $1.4 million," he said. And that doesn't count what it could make this weekend at 60-1 odds.
"Anything can happen on race day," Chris Newport said.
Terre Haute's other Derby horses were owned by a group that included former Terre Haute North and Missouri State basketball player Paul Murans earlier this decade. Two of those horses finished third.
